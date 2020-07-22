Folks, it’s been literally years since I’ve updated the look and navigation of Whatever, and as a result the site is looking a little… dated, and also the functionality of the site is not current either for how people currently come to the site, or all the places they read the site — this site isn’t just being read on desktops like in the old (old old) days, it’s also being read on tablets and phones. That being the case, I’ll very soon be updating the site to a newer theme, which will give me better control over the look and feel of the site over a larger number of machines and browsers, and which (I think, anyway) will give the site a cleaner and more readable look without reducing its core functionality.
(That’s the plan, anyway, but if I mess it up I’ll have the current theme ready to bring back. Wheeee!)
In any event, this is just me letting you all know so that if you show up to the site and it looks different from what you’ve been used to and/or it’s in a state of questionable appearance while I fiddle with settings and code, you won’t panic. Don’t panic! It’s okay. It’ll work or it won’t, but in either case it’ll be done and dealt with in a few days. Sit tight until then. Thanks.
31 thoughts on “Heads Up: Changes and Updates Coming”
John, I love your photos, so please keep them, but I URGE you NOT to go along with the current fad of cluttering up sites with unnecessary pictures, logos, etc., that make it even harder to navigate on a small screen.
Okay. Are we allowed to pre-emptively hate the changes, or do we need to wait until they’re actually implemented before starting with internet rage?
“A new theme” implies that you are not leaving WordPress, so since it’s part of WordPress’ core functionality I need not worry. Nevertheless:
Sometimes people update and concentrate on how to accommodate new ways of accessing them, without considering how the update will affect older methods that fewer people still use. I would be sad if your update killed RSS, which is how I receive your posts.
I like it.
Well done!
I agree with AngieBoyter. I click to Whatever and the first thing it does is change the top picture. As if I have bandwidth to burn! I’m not exactly in the hinterlands but ISP’s are universal in their desire to provide as little as possible for the $. So far I like what I’m seeing.
Don’t know if the current look is supposed to be final:
Looks barely usable from here. Large black block with the article heading on the left side of the browser window that does not provide any useful content or improve the look. Need to increase font size to 150% to read.
Comment box (email address) is broken, two overlapping text lines. Gray on white text is less than optimal.
I am using a Windows 10 PC, Chrome, large browser window, could send you a screenshot if you’d like.
Please keep working on the theme.
Want suggestions?
1. Keep with the RSS.
2. As I come in, the site looks different — the picture is taking half the real estate. I can get rid of it, but that’s a whole lot.
3. Editting of comments?
Folks, there’s a reason I said it might be wonky for a bit. Patience, please.
Continue to enjoy the email updates and my erratic site visits, John. You are appreciated, regardless of format or medium. : )
The two-column “Aperitive” theme looks terrible on my Mac laptop running Firefox. Fully half the browser window is blank most of the time, thus wasting the real estate. The Whatwitter widget doesn’t appear at all. I *guess* there isn’t anything in the “About” menu lower than “Site Disclaimer etc” but I am only guessing because trying to scroll there causes the right-hand column to scroll instead. The parenthetical that goes with the e-mail box in comments prints over the word “Email” rendering them only legible if you already know what they say.
Keep fiddling! What I’m seeing now is a big step backwards. Blech.
I sincerely hope that the “leaping cats” photo will continue to appear every once in a while. I gives me great joy every time I see it:-)
Pie is good.
The email address box below, however, is cluttered. The name and website boxes look good.
I won’t panic. I know where my towel is.
You know, I was joking about unreasoning internet rage, but taking up half the screen with a title and logo does not seem optimal. Tons of wasted space on a desktop screen.
Still readable, and the site content is still good. :)
If you want feedback on the new look, here it is: Reading on a phone, the font seems a little small and/or too thin. It’s much more difficult to read than it was yesterday
Please maintain RSS support
Folks, I may be cycling through a few themes as I go along. Again, don’t freak out.
Another reader who uses RSS here.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it Scalzi!
But that’s my point — it is broken, because it’s old enough that it doesn’t gracefully conform to how people read it. So, it has to be fixed.
Please keep the highlighting, of some sort, for when you, John Scalzi, post in the comment thread. I appreciate being able to quickly pick out yours.
“Oh God, no, he’s tablet-ifying his site” was my first thought when I saw the headline in my RSS feed, but… it’s actually… not bad. At least not the iteration I’m currently looking at.
Do whatever works for you and the majority of your readers, but I’ll echo the “please don’t get rid of RSS” request others have made.
John I’m going through the same process you are and my excellent Web designer is using the theme Oxygen, so you may want to check it out. (PS my site is also traditional bloggy style.)
Another vote for the redesign reducing the functionality of the site compared to before.
Nothing inspires fear and loathing … in both readers and blog authors … quite like a theme change.
Not dated, but classic.
Also if the whole half a page is a picture, is an example of the change, then it is waaaay harder to read at all.
Ack, that black bar across the top makes me feel like I’ve got a hat pulled down too far over my eyes, and I keep wanting to brush it away so I can see. (I can actually see, but I wonder if a lighter color would be less overpowering?)
…and by the top, I don’t mean the dark gray bar at the very tippy-top, with my loggin stuff, but rather the thicker black bar right under it with the hamburger menu, search icon, & so forth.
WRT “don’t freak out”, I’m afraid that ship sailed a while ago….
John, You commented in a recent Tweet about the difficulty posting to Instagram from a computer. Here’s an excellent ‘How To’ guide I’ve used: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tjmccue/2018/08/30/how-to-post-on-instagram-from-pc/#2773c7d1516a
Go for it. I’ve been afraid to mess with mine.