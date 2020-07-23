Chair Life
My office chair, which was your basic Staples Special, blew its pneumatic cylinder a couple of weeks ago, and in the interim I’ve been using Athena’s desk chair, which I don’t like much because it’s not terribly comfortable and it doesn’t have arms, which it turns out are things that I need if I want to type for more than an hour at a stretch. So I have been looking at new office chairs and in doing so have visiting the realm of expensive office chairs, in which one can spend anywhere from $800 to $1,600 for various back and butt supports. The one pictured above, the Steelcase Leap, is about $1,000 if you go for customization, like “wasabi”-colored fabric instead of black.
And of course my brain goes in two directions looking at this. The first direction is: Well, you can afford it and you need a good, comfortable, ergonomically-designed chair, and over the long term this is a sensible business purchase. The second direction is: $1,000 for a friggin’ chair? Someone is SUPER high! You need that money! For stuff! Use an old barstool, it’ll be fine!
Spoiler: It won’t be fine. I’m 51 years old, and even if my body is in generally decent shape, I feel it if I’m sitting in a not great chair for any period of time now. Also, the second voice is a goddamn hypocrite, because it has no problem spending the same amount for a new phone or a guitar. I can’t (or at least shouldn’t) sit on a phone or guitar for several hours a day.
What it comes down to is that my brain is a weird thing that continually confronts me with irrational pronouncements of what is “affordable” and what is “too expensive.” A well-made, carefully designed seating apparatus with a 12-year warranty that I will use every day for years? Too much! A tiny rectangle of metal and ceramic for the same price that I will use for a year to take pictures of cats and to yell at people on the internet before trading it in for a slightly improved tiny rectangle that I will use to do exactly the same things on? Perfectly priced, get it NOW! I do not trust my brain, is what I’m saying.
I do, however, trust Krissy’s brain, which has instructed me to go ahead and get the aforementioned Steelcase Leap, albeit in basic black rather than Wasabi, on the basis that it is both $150 cheaper and will arrive in a week rather than in three. A sensible brain, that one. I’m glad it’s around.
If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything.
The Butt of Scalzi ABSOLUTELY deserves a comfortable and supportive chair! Wise human, Krissy.
When offices close, they sell off their old furniture. I got a similar chair (identical to the one I used at the job, so I knew it was a good fit) for $250, used.
I need to buy a chair as well, and just cant get past spending more than $500.. Its really blocking me at the moment.
Just had a similar issues, my chairs arm gave up spectacularly, I also could not believe how expensive some chairs were. If you want three way adjustable arms, which is a deal breaker for me, good luck paying less then 300. Add on some more if you weigh more than 200 lbs. Totally need it but did not want to pay for it.
The thing that I’ve found with expensive stuff is that they still source their mechanical crap from the same place cheap ones do.
The life of the pneumo tube is still 3-5 years.
I once ran a project to outfit an office. We bought good quality German chairs that were £550 each (approx $700). 20 years later they all still work perfectly and look pretty good considering. In the meantime, we have replaced some other chairs 5 or 6 times. Its actually cheaper to buy a better quality chair in the long run.
@formerlyjustcraig, yes, but 12 year warranty means it gets fixed instead of trashed
I got my leap chair for home ~5 years ago and haven’t regretted it once. Though I was lucky in that work shifted to them before that so I had plenty of “test” time. After both working in front of a computer all day and gaming at home I was starting to get some repetitive stress pain in my back, so my thought process was that if it allows me to keep working and having fun with with no pain it’s totally worth it…
It’s definitely worth the money, so good on you for listening to K. I bought a Herman Miller Equa 2 office chair more than 20 years ago for around $1,000 and it’s STILL incredibly comfortable and my daily home office chair. I’m not personally a fan of the Aeron (I don’t like the hard plastic border to the mesh that’s all around the seat) but I’ve also seen those last decades. Point being, yes, a chair is a very appropriate ergonomic investment. Plus you’re a writer so it’s a business expense tax deduction anyway.
I have the same problem with this that I do with mattresses, usually: I don’t think I can figure out if I’m going to like it without using it for at least a few days. So I’m loath to replace my junky Staples chair, although it’s not great, out of fear that I will have spent money on something that’s not really an improvement. I’m maybe more willing to buy another piece of cheap junk because then at least when it turns out my money was wasted, it wasn’t *much* money.
We have $700 ergonomic chairs in my office which give me almost constant back and hip pain, and my $400 gaming chair at home is the most comfortable thing I’ve ever sat in for 8 hrs straight. So while you will have to spend money to get a decent chair, just because it’s expensive and ergonomic, doesn’t make it right for you. I’m trying to figure out how to move a gigantic gaming chair into my office without anyone seeing me at this point, lol.
Dude, that Krissy is a friggin’ GEM! This is just another reminder (I’m sure you get plenty) that you hit the jackpot in the marriage department!
I’m on my second Leap chair at work; the first one lasted from 2003 until 2016, and was replaced with the current one. Absolutely the best office chair I’ve ever used.
Huh. With the need to set up now 4 (!) home offices, we bought several iterations of Staples gaming chairs; at just under 2m and just over 100kg, I have been very happy with the comfort of the generic ~$300 chairs… which is good because yeah, much more than that I would be thinking “but that’s more than my first car!”
I wish that I had been able to try out my gaming chair. It was one of the premium ones by Dx Racer… turns out that it doesn’t fit my shoulders or lower back curve very well. The reviews say that it works great… but it turns out that I am not like other people…
As someone who also pretty much sits for a living, I’d say a good chair that works for you, at nearly any cost, is a good investment.
If you want to easily cost justify it, think about that you’ll be spending about 6 hours a day (which is probably a low guess if you’re like me) in something like this for 5 days a week for, say, 46 weeks a year (subtract out vacations, sick days, business travel, etc.) that means you’re spending nearly 1,400 hours a year in it. Then, multiply that by the 12 year warranty on this chair, that means you’ll use this for at least 16,800 hours. Take the $850 cost and this comes out to 5 cents an hour. And you know, I’m thinking 5 cents an hour is pretty cheap to be comfortable.
Dang, I really need a Krissy in my life, my brain does the same thing. My son is an adult, but no help in these situations, lol.
Definitely have to agree on the importance of a good desk chair. All my furniture is cheap Ikea stuff, with three exceptions: mattress/bed frame, desk, and desk chair. The latter has proven even more important now that I’m working from home due to the lockdown.
But the more expensive the chair, the bigger the tax deduction!
I have the identical problem only the stuff I buy is farkles for my motorcycle.
Good thing you check with Krissy first! I wish you many productive hours in the non-wasabi chair!
One advantage to living in Silicon Valley is access to the used office furniture stores that buy up chairs when companies redecorate or go out of business. (I suspect any major city would have similar, but perhaps not to the same degree.)
Pickings are a bit more slim than usual, though, due to offices being closed and people buying up WFH chairs. My youngest son and I have Teknion Contessas, middle son splurged and got himself a used Aeron before they were gone.
That looks almost identical to the ‘gaming’ chair I paid $180 for at Costco, especially around the arms. That being said, I have been very pleased with that chair; the only modifications I made were to put an extra pillow in the back for lumbar support (I game leaning forward, not back as many people apparently do.)
A commercial-grade office chair is essential for anyone who has to spend full days working from home. I’m glad that five years ago I invested in a Steelcase Criterion chair for my home office. And now that I’m stuck working from home over the course of this pandemic, the chair as never been more appreciated. I’m definitely spoiled by it.
Basic black has the advantage of not staining nearly as obviously as wasabi. Unless you’re a lot more coordinated than me, you _will_ spill coffee on it. And I don’t even drink coffee!
@Antonia, if I had a preferred chair, and could convince our OSH officer that it was ergonomic, my work would happily let me bring it into the office. They’re really big on office ergonomics in the UK, and know that my chair is not good enough, but don’t have the money to replace it. Working at home, I have to send them pictures and diagrams to prove that my _own_ office setup is ergonomic.
Krissy is wise, listen to her. Is $1000 for a chair excessive? Sure it is. I mean, you could get three $333 chairs and they would last maybe as long (3 chairs serially over 10 years), and be much worse for you. This is your older brain getting in the way. That brain that says, “Hey, why spend $10+ on lunch when you can get a hamburger and fries for $5 and it’ll only take a few minutes more.” I know that voice well. It’s the one that when I think, “Hey, I could buy my dinner tonight instead of making it right now, I can afford it” responds with, “You can afford it only because you don’t buy your dinner, you pack it.” Sometimes that voice is good (like yeah, sure, I should make dinners for work and brown bag it because hospital food = expensive yucky and I feel like crap for hours). But sometimes it tells you to buy the $1 #2 Phillips head screwdriver instead of the $3.50 Stanley screwdriver only to have the $1 screwdriver strip out of it’s handle in 3 weeks, whereas that $3.50 Stanley is still in good condition some 30 years later (and is my favorite/lucky screwdriver). Good tools are always worth the extra cost.
There was a run on office chairs a few months ago with the surge in working from home. Has that abated or did it not reach the top end of the market? I ceded our home office to my wife. Meanwhile, I’ve been working in a recliner with my laptop, but I miss having both comfort and dual monitors.
Make it so, but I agree about the “wasabi.” Not worth it. Quality is always worth it in the long run.
Your back will thank you for a high quality chair, especially for sunshine like you who writes for a living. As a retired tech writer and editor, I can tell you that an ill fitting chair is more like a torture device the longer you sit in it. Arm rests should be mandatory, too.
This is the chair in my office (in black) and I like it a lot. Definitely better than my home desk chair which I’ve had to use for the last few months until they let us back into our regular offices. I would note that while $1000 is a lot you may find it lasts quite a long time which could make up for the price. Also take of your back, you’ll miss it when it’s gone.
I like the color and it would make me happy to see it every day. But that’s a long wait time.
And they still cheap out on the casters.
I got a set of nice urethane wheels that have real ball bearings. It made a bigger difference than you might think.
Something like this: https://www.amazon.com/Rollerblade-Office-Caster-Mr-Home/dp/B07FCQDSHS
I use an Amazon basic. It’s comfortable enough for me and I do use it a lot. I like it better than some more expensive ones I use at work.
I’m on my second one. Both times the armrest padding started falling apart after a couple years. I guess I’m a bit rough on my armrests. They’re only $170 though so I’ll probably just get a third one sometime soon.
I have a couple of Herman Miller Mirra chairs at home (4 and 6 years old), since I do a lot of PC gaming and worked from home 3 days of 5 prior to COVID (full-time WFH now), and they’ve made a huge difference. The ability to sit how you want and have proper support is a huge deal if you’re spending a lot of time in a chair, so I definitely recommend that for people who can afford nicer chairs.
Ditch chairs, get a standing desk. Did that 5 years ago. Work up to 12 hours a day standing and do not even notice it. And I’m 65 and a software business owner so type ALL day. Cured calf and back problems as a standing desk at the right height forces good posture.
Also cheap. Took my current desk, bought a 5ft by 3 ft bitcher block slab table top (Ikea $105), some square table legs w embedded thread rods and table leg mount brackets $50 @ local hw store, measured the correct height for myself for correct standing typing, cut the legs to achieve that height when the slab/legs sitring on top of existing desk.
Photo
https://drive.google.com/file/d/15kJ8HZstWiciWFatQETF6wIGlvRawTLN/view?usp=sharing
I have the Steelcase Gesture. While these chairs are great in many ways, they do have one very serious flaw that isn’t apparent at first. The seat cushions do not provide adequate support. They need to be thicker. I paid $1,100 for my chair and I’m pretty steamed that they skimped on the seat cushion. A lot of people are complaining about this. It took a few months to show up for me.
Hopefully, it won’t be an issue for you.
A second-hand SteelCase, not unlike the Leap you’re getting, gifted to me by my office at the time because they had bought a couple extras, so long as I got it out of the way IMMEDIATELY, lasted me 10+ years, and I should have replaced it with another one, though I sit at a desk rarely now. (::cue image of little me trying to cram it in the back seat of a Dodge Neon…::)
Your back will thank you, which is worth anything. I was so glad when my work let us go in and grab our office chairs to take home, since my home office chair (designed for a half hour here and there) was giving me incredible back pain when sitting in it for 8 hour work days.
I’ve had my Steelcase Leap since 2012 and it’s been nothing but great the entire time however I think the pneumatics might be starting to go as sometimes I’ll sit in the chair and it’ll slowly sink. It doesn’t happen every time and hasn’t been happening recently and I don’t really have another chair I can use if I take it in for service so I’ve been putting it off.
Probably not the best plan but *shrug* What can you do… Oh I know buy a replacement chair for myself and then give it to the wife after, she uses a horrible Ikea chair that I want to replace but she won’t, says it’s good enough.
As the person responsible for buying chairs for our 100+ staff, I had to get over the sticker shock years ago. Our first order of Knoll chairs have held up for nearly 20 years! Now we have Teknion Savera chairs for about $520 each and they are so comfortable. Working from home was the worst because we all missed our lovely supportive chairs. We have Fennel (green) upholstery, which is not far from wasabi, and I love it.. I dislike the mesh back chairs because the mesh does not hold up like fabric.
I do feel that the quality for an “expensive” chair has diminished quite a bit in the last few decades.
Something that bears the load of your body, whether an office chair or shoes, is no place to cut corners. Putting after-market insoles in cheap shoes is no substitute for good shoes that fit. If you are making your living in your chair, spend what you must, consider it an investment. Heck, it ‘s probably deductible anyway.
Living the middle-aged dad dream! I came to a similar place regarding shoes and mattresses in my late 30s/early 40s. It’s worth it to spend more, for something you use so much and can impact your quality of life so much.
I bought an Aeron about 25 years ago. It’s been and continues to be an amazing chair. If it falls apart on me at some point (which it shows no signs of doing), I’ll gladly buy another. So comfy. One of my best decisions ever. I also have a Mira (picked up used and cheap), but for me, it’s not nearly as comfortable.
Suggestion: the Herman Miller Aeron chair. You can sit it for hours and not feel the muscle ache that comes from sitting in other chairs. I wrote three text books in mine and only felt tired in my brain from the mental effort and not for having sat for eight hours at a pop.
And just today I see a Herman Miller / Logitech “gaming chair” that’s a mere $1500.
I paid something like a grand for my chair, and I told myself I wasn’t buying a chair; I was buying the future of my musculoskeletal system. From that perspective, it’s a bargain!
::I do, however, trust Krissy’s brain, which has instructed me to go ahead and get the aforementioned Steelcase Leap, albeit in basic black rather than Wasabi, on the basis that it is both $150 cheaper and will arrive in a week rather than in three. A sensible brain, that one. I’m glad it’s around.::
Also one with better taste — you REALLY wanted that color in your office chair? Eww!
I am just the opposite on arms — I can’t type comfortably with them on my chair. I have a chair similar to the one Karlsoap has, except I took the arms off first thing.
Your ass will thank you.
Epoxy or solid plastic wheels. You really need the former if on a solid surface. If on carpet Im not sure that it matters.