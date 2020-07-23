JoCoCruise Postponed

Well, this is sad news for me and about 2,000 other nerds:

The safety & well-being of our attendees, crew & performing guests are of the utmost importance to us. So we have made the difficult decision to reschedule JoCo Cruise 2021 to March 5-12, 2022. If you were booked for 2021, check your email for detailed info about this process. pic.twitter.com/jdSNKZ40us — JoCo Cruise (@JoCoCruise) July 23, 2020

Sad, but of course necessary. While I would like to think by next March we’ll be seeing the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, given how well this country has managed its response to the pandemic so far (and Florida in particular, as that is where the cruise would launch from), it’s best to assume that the Covid tunnel is long, and the light further away than we would like it to be. Nothing would ruin a cruise like everyone on it confined to quarters the entire time.

It’s still disappointing. I’ll miss my friends and I’ll miss the community that has spring up on the JoCoCruise over the years. I feel pretty strongly that this community will keep itself intact even though it will be necessary to skip over a year, however, so that when we reconvene in 2022 (knocks on wood) it will be, well, not like no time has passed, but at least that the absence will have in fact made hearts grow fonder.

As an aside, this now means that officially and finally I have no conventions or events scheduled for more than a year from today, and (equally obviously), had none scheduled since I got off the JoCoCruise in March. This is the longest I’ve gone between a convention or event since (checks calendar) 2003. That’s just wild. Fortunately I like my house, and the people in it. Even so.