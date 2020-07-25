Nostalgia Vu
I woke up this morning with a song from the 2001 film Josie and the Pussycats in my head, and because of that felt mildly wistful for the era in which it came out, the sort of Millennial Moment just before 9/11, with its boy bands and first Internet Bubble and all the sorts of capitalism (CDs! Malls! Print magazine and newspapers!) that were about to be buried under the next couple of decades of wrenching change. I don’t want to say it as a more innocent time, because of course it wasn’t, but two decades have passed, which means that enough time has gone out that the mental sifting has occurred and and the bright and fluffy bits seem brighter and fluffier in retrospect. It’s nostalgia I’m feeling, basically, for the turn of the century.
But it’s a little weird to be thinking of it as nostalgia, because as a card-carrying member of Generation X, my Nostalgia Era is already pretty well defined, basically early 80s to early 90s, starting with New Wave and ending with Grunge. And indeed that’s the era that gives me the full-on nostalgia feels; the nostalgia I have for the turn of the century, although real enough, is significantly less intense, more of an “oh, yeah, I enjoyed the nice parts of that” feeling than the whole “Proust eats a madeleine” wave of remembrance that I sometimes get for the 80s and early 90s.
I think the reason why is pretty obvious; I was younger in the 80s, experiencing everything for the first time, so on and so forth, while at the turn of the century I was already an adult, with some amount of life experience under my proverbial belt. This is not a complicated puzzle. Still, I find myself interested in the idea that enough time has passed in my life that I can feel nostalgia for two entirely separate eras in history, and qualitatively less nostalgia for one than the other.
I don’t imagine I am the first to feel this, nor the first to note it. So for those of you with enough water under your bridge, two questions: One, do you feel similar real-but-less nostalgia for previous eras that are not “your” eras; and Two, if so, does this phenomenon have an actual name? Second Nostalgia? Nostalgia Lite? Nostalgia Vu? I’m curious and want to know.
Also, if you’ve never seen Josie and the Pussycats, this is my recommendation of it, again, as I’ve recommended it here before, calling it “a trashy pop awesome instamatic picture of the Y2K-era music business,” which is a description I stand by. It’s also funnier and smarter than you might expect. Plus it began my now two-decade-long crush on Rosario Dawson! And the songs are great pop, too. Plus, you know. Nostalgia. Check it out.
As an aside (which is why it’s in the comments), I’ll note I think there’s a difference between nostalgia for general eras, which I think is a communal nostalgia, and a nostalgia for things in one’s personal life, which are specific to that person.
For example, the nostalgia I have for when Athena was a toddler is as significant and intense as what I feel for the era in which I grew up, but it’s specific to me alone (Krissy has her own, slightly different nostalgia for it, I’m sure). That nostalgia is not necessarily tied into a cultural era — it’s about me and a certain time in my life alone.
Perhaps a subtle distinction, but one I think is worth making.
I think it’s more like “the golden age of science-fiction is 14 years old”.
Whatever was happening in your world when you were a teenager will be forever imprinted in your memory.
Alas, that, for me, was disco.
Wow. I’ve never heard that song but within seconds I knew it had to be by Adam Schlesinger. What a heartbreaking loss.
I was born in 1963. The 80’s really should have been my era but I’ve never cared much for 80’s music. While I was in college (1981 – 1986) I gritted my teeth through most of the 80’s music. There were some exceptions (like Talking Heads). I was always more of a 60’s and 70’s music fan, possibly because I was a precocious little bastard. To me the music was more creative then or maybe it is because I have always enjoyed hanging out with people older than me. I’m not really sure.
I do enjoy 30’s, 40’s and 50’s music as well. I’ve found that over the years, 80’s music has grown on me somewhat (like mold grows on cheese possibly) so I enjoy it a bit more now than I did then.
Gen-x and that exact nostalgia window, yes. I have no nostalgia lite. But my father has always had intense nostalgia for the world his parents grew up in, to the point of trying to recreate a lot of it in his surroundings. We’re talking 1900-1940 (the year he was born).
Sara Catterall:
I get that, since I currently have a thing for the “mid-century” aesthetic, and listen to 50s and 60s jazz/swing when I’m answering email and other non-brain-intensive tasks. I don’t know if that’s nostalgia, though, because I think you have to live through something to have nostalgia for it. I think that’s just (with no judgment for him or me) choosing an aesthetic.
The other day on twitter someone asked what year you’d want to do Ground Hog day on and I thought of 1996. 30 years old, Clinton was president, working at a tech start up in the internet boom with stock options, soon to be married. The future was bright. Glory Days.
do you feel similar real-but-less nostalgia for previous eras that are not “your” eras
Nope, but that may be personal to me. My era of youthful kcultural nostalgia (“Best music ever! Hippest culture! Brightest colors!” etc) would be the late 60s/early 70s. My counterpart to your early 2000s would be the Reagan Years, which while I have some personal nostalgia over–marriage and kids born, buying first house, profesional job growth–I have absolutely no cultural nostalgia for.
I guess I’m an oddball in that I don’t really feel nostalgia for any specific era. Solidly Gen X here, too, but the 80s and 90s… meh. I absolutely feel personal nostalgia, mostly for groups of friends that splintered over the years, but that’s it. Maybe it’s because I never really fit the mainstream (or really even the more widely known alternate) cultures of those eras, but I just don’t feel much for them from a nostalgia standpoint.