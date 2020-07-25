The Virus Claims Yet Another Social Event

Krissy’s extended family congregates every year in early August for a reunion, an event that a few years back had its 100th anniversary — but because of the virus, there will be no reunion this year. The family skipping the reunion has only happened once before, in concert with World War II, so if you’re looking for quotidian evidence that this pandemic is in fact a history-level event, there you are. Also, obviously, it’s the right thing to do; many of the annual attendees are elderly and possibly exposing them to this thing is not a good plan. I will miss the lard cake (which is cake made with lard, but not a cake made primarily of lard, that would be weird), but as with so many things now, I can wait a year to have it.

(Or make it myself! I could do that! But it would be strange having it outside of the reunion. Those of you who regularly partake of reunions probably know what I mean here.)

Category: Uncategorized    

5 Comments on “The Virus Claims Yet Another Social Event”

  1. Sensible, but sad.

    What kind of lard cake? I have a yeast risen lard cake in my family and anyway I am always interested in new kinds of cake.

  3. Sorry to hear that, but it’s a wise decision. Today would normally be my wife’s family’s annual get together, so I know how it feels. No lemon squares for me this year.

  4. My mother’s side of the family also, at Sqantz Pond in NY. Glad to see it cancelled; it has passed again to a younger person to coordinate, and many of the older folks would have gone.

  5. Coronavirus is probably going to permanently end the Prather family reunion this year. It ran fifty-one consecutive years, but the attendance has been down the past few years. I remember some reunions in the late 1908’s that had over 90 people in attendance. Last year was about a dozen people. My grandmother’s generation were the driving force of the reunion, but they have mostly passed away and my mother’s generation isn’t interested in planning it.

