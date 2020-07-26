I Present to You the First Cherry Tomatoes of the Season
From our tomato plants, one of which you can see fuzzily in the background of the photo.
And how were they? Pretty good! One’s own tomatoes have a tendency to be juicier and more flavorful than store-bought, because they are allowed to ripen on the vine, and these were no exception.
Soon we will be in the situation that befalls everyone who grows tomatoes, in that we will have far more of them than we will ever be able to eat or give away. But for the moment: Hey, they’re great.
Hope your weekend is also flavorful and juicy, in its own way.
Well, given current circumstances, you could take up canning for your “about to be” avalanche of tomatoes.
> Soon we will be in the situation that befalls everyone who grows tomatoes, in that we will have far more of them than we will ever be able to eat or give away.
Do you… not have squirrels, where you live???
When you get to the tomato inundation stage, I highly recommend this recipe. It freezes well and I kind of have the feeling it would make an excellent addition to a future burrito.
https://www.davidlebovitz.com/oven-roasted-tomatoes-tomato-recipe/
Coincidentally enough, my spouse just brought in the first tomatoes of the season from our garden yesterday – absolutely delicious. Not sure we’ll get many this year, as there is apparently some tomato-loving critter in the neighborhood who keeps eating them, but we will enjoy all we can bring in.
Picked our first real big harvest of tomatoes yesterday, along with enough chard and kale to make veggies for dinner for 5. I suspect we will be drowning in vegetation soon.
I miss tomatoes. I mean, I don’t lack for them at the grocery, but I live in Newfoundland, which means most of the produce has traveled a long distance on trucks. Which is fine for some things, but it means that the tomatoes we get are anemic at best.
A few years ago, I was visiting my parents in the summer. They had planted tomatoes in their backyard, and my mother harvested a bowl of cherry tomatoes and brought them to the back deck. I ate one whole, and suddenly realized my parents were looking at me strangely. “What?” I said. “YOu just made … a noise,” my mom replied, and I realized to my chagrin that, upon tasting a real, fresh tomato for the first time since I’d left Ontario, I’d uttered a sound some might describe as orgasmic.
I regret nothing.
These are my two favorite things to do with cherry tomatoes. Both freeze well. https://smittenkitchen.com/2013/07/one-pan-farro-with-tomatoes/
https://smittenkitchen.com/2007/09/couscous-and-feta-stuffed-peppers/
I’ve only got a balcony garden, and this year I’m growing some small tomatoes (as well as cucumbers, radishes, and some okra because it was the only other seeds left in the store and why not, plus herbs and decorative plants.) There are about 6-8 of them right now, either green or starting to turn colors.
This morning we were watching our church livestream in the living room, and saw a squirrel scurrying along the railing with a green tomato in its mouth. Sigh. (Guess I’ve got to put tinfoil on them or something.)
Other wildlife sightings included a non-hummingbird at the hummingbird feeder, and a hummingbird who got impatient and chased it away, and the doves who are nesting in the hanging planter did shift change so whichever one was sitting on the eggs could go feed. We get doves nesting most years, but this is the first time we’ve had them raise a bunch of chicks and then another(?) pair doing that after the first pair were done.
Tomato sauce made from homegrown tomatoes is fantastic. I mean, this is what God puts on pasta. Simmer those tomatoes long and slow, then put them up in jars (water bath canning is easy and safe), and sometime in midwinter haul them out and open them up. I call it summer in a jar.
We made panzanella today with our first harvest. These came from the feral bushes that seeded themselves.
I had half a pound of cherry tomatoes, diced, with a homemade creamy French dressing with dinner.
I tend to freeze my excess cherry tomatoes. No preparation required – just freeze them on a tray, and when frozen, add them to a large zip-lock bad in the freezer. By mid autumn (what you call fall), I have a number of these zip lock bags, and then handfulls of these frozen tomatoes then make their way into all sorts of recipes which call for tomatoes. (Perhaps even those burrito things – though I would recommend defrosting/thawing first).
I normally would get tomato plants from my mother, who would nurture them from seedlings in the basement. This year, my parents have put the house on the market so there were no tomato plants. I bought a wee plant from a hardware-gardening complex and planted it in a large planter I’d inherited from my folks (they did a LOT of downsizing).
I now have a large, spindly tomato plant with many blossoms and two tomatoes so far. Both still on the vine, awaiting ripening.
I envy you your abundance.
Second on the previous squirrels comment, although up here in Chagrin Falls, we have chipmunks that take one bite out of them two days before they are fully ripe…
I’m begging my wife to let me put snap-traps out….
Extra tomatoes go into salsa, of course.
I have lived in Fla. too long. I forget how the rest of the world works. Had cherry tomatoes in April, May and half of June, then the rainy season started and the bugs and birds just left the skin hanging.
I have some beefsteaks starting to blossom, I hope I get a few to maturity.
Winter is better here. I go for Cherokee purple and Jubilees during winter.
Homegrown Tomatoes are so special that Guy Clark wrote this song about them.