I Present to You the First Cherry Tomatoes of the Season

From our tomato plants, one of which you can see fuzzily in the background of the photo.

And how were they? Pretty good! One’s own tomatoes have a tendency to be juicier and more flavorful than store-bought, because they are allowed to ripen on the vine, and these were no exception.

Soon we will be in the situation that befalls everyone who grows tomatoes, in that we will have far more of them than we will ever be able to eat or give away. But for the moment: Hey, they’re great.

Hope your weekend is also flavorful and juicy, in its own way.