The New Chair Arrives
I wrote last week about my need to purchase a new office chair, and lo and behold, as if by magic (and by “magic” I mean “by means of ordering it online and paying for it to be delivered by the retailer”), it has arrived at the house and is ensconced at my desk. It is indeed a Steelcase Leap chair, and it is indeed reasonably comfortable, although it is also clear to me that a chair with so many potential adjustments requires actual adjusting before I am completely comfortable with it. So I expect to be fiddling with it for the next few days to get it just exactly how I want it.
I am taking a picture of it now, not only to commemorate the momentous occasion of its arrival, but also because this will be the very last time in its history that there will be no cat hair anywhere on it. Please enjoy its pristine state with me, while it lasts, which won’t be long at all.
Forget the hair, think of the holes as your cats consider Daddy’s generosity in providing them with a new scratching post!
This is why there is an actual scratching post right next to my desk. You can even see it in the picture!
Impressive. Very impressive. I’m looking forward to your opinion. Just how wide are those armrests? They look like they’re six inches wide!
Congratulations on the new chair! I hope it proves exceedingly comfortable. After the cats have broken it in for you, of course.
If I may recommend, you might wish to check out some videos for getting the chair set up correctly, to maximize comfort and minimize stress, discomfort, and so on. My former employer, before my retirement, actually had staff whose job it was (among other things) to come to employee workstations (desks at which they sat all day doing computer stuff) to adjust the desk height, monitor height, and all aspects of the chair. The point, from the employer’s point of view, was to minimize workers’ compensation injuries (which is to say, workers’ comp claims), but of course it was good for the employee, too.
I rest my fanny in a Leap, too. Mine is about 15 years older-looking, though, because it is about that much older.
Cat hair, sure…just ignore the human dander that will be ever on your chair as soon as a waft of air and an electric field cross gravitons with the effluent of your sorry carcass.
Cats, nothing.
When you think about it, despite the high cost, your ‘cost per use’ will be very low. Congrats. A good chair and an ergonomic setup makes a huge difference.
So why the Leap and not the Gesture as I’ve been looking at both? It looks pretty good.
And your Zen question of the day is:
What is the sound of one cat shedding??