Sunset, 8/2/20
Been a bit since I posted one of these, and this is a good one. Enjoy.
Been a bit since I posted one of these, and this is a good one. Enjoy.
Category: Uncategorized
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor
About the site
Register to vote: via Vote.gov.
Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.
Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Wow. That is a fine one!
Would love to see a bigger version. Would make a nice background!