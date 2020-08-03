I Got a Permanent Crown Today and I’m Still a Bit Fuzzed Up, So Here’s a Picture of Jupiter I Took Last Night
With its Galilean moons, even! I took it last night in a break between rain clouds (seen below), with my Nikon and its telephoto lens fully extended. All four Galilean moons are in the picture, although one of them is smooshed in between the planet and one of the other moons. You might see it better in this larger version of the picture.
As I noted on Twitter last night, this is the first time I’ve ever gotten a picture of the Galilean moons, so I’m pretty happy about that. I also mentioned that I took the picture handheld rather than with a tripod, which seemed to impress a bunch of folks. Don’t be too impressed; I have five other photos that are basically streaks. But this one came out, so I’m happy.
In other news, the new crown seems to be fine, but the the novocaine is wearing off, I’m feeling a bit dazed and I’ll be eating very soft foods this evening. Go me.
King for life! 🤴 I hope you lean towards benevolence
Impressive! What focal length lens did you use?
Does your dentist’s last name start with a K in a town starting with T? If so, we were both there today–I thought I was getting a chipped wisdom tooth filled, but we ended up yanking it out instead. Got a bit of a sore jaw this afternoon………..
I am one of the ones who was impressed – and a bit envious – of the handholding. I’ve been a pro photog for 20+ years and I can’t handhold for crap. I can brace and find all manner of supports in lieu of a tripod because I have to. I envy those with steadier hands than I have.
Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown
The fact that any of this batch of handheld photos came out so nicely is enough to highly impress me.
Saturn is just to the left of Jupiter these days. When you feel up to the challenge, you should try to photograph the rings. With a tripod, manual settings, and heavy cropping, you should be able to get something.
There is a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21st. I’m not an astrologer, but with the way 2020 is going, a conjunction of major planets on the winter solstice can’t be good. I expect at least two horsemen.
Congrats wearing the crown. Regarding owNERDship of the “Go Me” catch phrase..
Googing GM with “felicia day” returns about 4x as many as your ~1500. But crunching all three still finds 20, so i guess joint custody will have to do.
# it’s a small world after all
Kinda surprised they numbed you up for the permanent, to be honest, unless there was other work going on as well. Our dentist just dives in, yanks off the temp and glues the permanent onto the stump with no novocaine at all. Your dentist sounds a bit more humane, albeit at the cost of a numb face and feeling fuzzy afterward. Hope that there’s some tasty home-made mac-n-cheese in your evening plans.
Nice photo, too, by the way – you outclass my feeble attempts by several orders of magnitude. Not surprisingly, of course.
My dentist does a crown, start to finish, in under two hours. Contours the ‘stub’ then scans/maps it in 3-D, then designs the crown on advanced CAD-CAM software. Then he has a little two-head machine that mills the cap down from a block of dental porcelain. Polish, glue on, done. Slick!
Am I the only person who, when the e-mail notice came through, went, “Wait — Scalzi has a cat named ‘Jupiter’?”
Take another tonight and you’ll see them change positions. This once gave the Pope the willies.
My dentist has had a milling machine for a decade or two; it’s amazingly more convenient to make one trip, get the crown milled while I wait obliviously inhaling nitrous, and walk away with everything done (especially since I live 1.5 hours away, because I’ve been going to the same dentist for 40 years and both of us have moved since we started.)
I first saw the Gallilean moons of Jupiter at a party at Tim May’s house (some of you knew him from SF conventions, PENSFA, or the Cypherpunks); we also saw a couple of constellations and a satellite, heard coyotes, and on the way home my wife and I saw a family of baby raccoons bouncing across the road following their mom. I think we saw the moons through a low-power telescope, but it might have been binoculars.
Do you happen to own a tripod?
I enjoyed this photo tremendously. Thank you
And my permanent crown goes on next Monday – yea?
Beautiful photo
Wow, nice!