Don’t Call It a Comeback
Hello, everyone! Today is my first day back on the blog and I’m so stoked to be here again! Some of you may remember my time on here from the summer of ’18, and even more recently, my one and only post since then. I’m not sure how long I’ll be around this time, but let’s make the most of our time together!
I’d like to start off by introducing myself to those of you who don’t know me. My name is Athena and I’m twenty one years old! I’m left-handed, a Capricorn, an only child, a sweets addict, a lover of the color purple, an ENFP, and so much more! But the other trivial facts will come with time.
Now we can venture forward in my introductory post to the second part: what to expect from me. In the past, my posts were a mishmash of random things, consisting of whatever I was up to, any random thoughts I had, anything new I tried, etc. I’d still like to do all that random goodness, but this time around I’d like to be more consistent with certain things, have reoccurring types of posts, and introduce new types of pieces into the blog that haven’t been done before. I will be posting a few times a week, so you’ll definitely see my posts around, but they won’t be an every day occurrence.
(I just misspelled occurrence so many times it doesn’t even look like a word to me anymore.)
Anyways, I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has given me a warm welcome back. It truly means a lot to me that so many of you are excited for me to be here, and that you’re looking forward to my posts. I will do my best to provide quality content for you all to enjoy! Thank you to everyone who wished me well! Your support warms my heart. If you just can’t get enough of me, you can also follow me on Twitter and Instagram!
During this time, I’ll also be working on my own writing, as well as photography, and I’m sure I’ll show you all some of the fruits of my labor. Until then, I hope you enjoy the posts; I have so much planned!
Have a great day!
-AMS
And as a fellow sinister manipulator, left on!
Welcome back, Athena. You introduced me to a bunch of new stuff in your ’18 stint (Binging with Babish has got to be my favorite), and I’m looking forward to more goodies!
Looking forward to your column! I’m going to be bringing that Dad vibe to my comments because, like John, I also have a left-handed twenty-something scion who loves to write. And read. Somewhere I have a short video of them hula-hooping while reading Nick Hornby’s ‘About A Boy’. Is it too much of a stretch to imagine you doing that kind of thing?
Great to have contemporary good news from Ohio. Having spent four undergrad years and one grad school there long ago, my main memories are of cold rain, snow, and thunderstorms. Oh, and of a crowd standing up and cheering at an outdoor Ohio State stadium showing of _Easy_Rider_ when the hippie got shot off his bike. I quietly hid my beard and long hair and departed before the credits. Ohio is another country. Or as someone said at a mass meeting my freshman year, “in antiwar politics, between New York where half of us come from and California where most of the rest come from there’s three thousand miles of Ohio.” That was, oh, 50 years ago. Still true, I guess.
I have really enjoyed watching your writing skills grow and evolve, Athena, and I’m delighted that you’ll be gracing this blog with your presence on a regular basis for at least a while. I look forward to seeing your opinions on whatever you choose to write about.
Thanks for hanging out with us, and be well.
The world in general could use more input from 21 year old lefthanded women, so I welcome whatever you bring. I look forward to being delightfully surprised.
A sweet addict:
This is so sweet your teeth will hurt. The shaggy dog.
Take marshmallows place them individually on wax paper in the freezer. Stick heavy toothpick in the center. Freeze over night.
Melt chocolate, dunk frozen marshmallow into the chocolate, then roll in shaved coconut. Place back on wax paper and put back into the freezer, to harden outer shell.
Share after a 5 mile jog, it will undo all that good exercise!
Welcome! I enjoyed your 2018 stint on Whatever (although I was only lurking at the time) and can’t wait to see what you bring to the site. I am a teensy bit hoping for music recommendations, since I like to spice up my playlists with wildly age-inappropriate genre mishmash. But I’m sure whatever inspires you to write will be fun!
