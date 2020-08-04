Don’t Call It a Comeback

Hello, everyone! Today is my first day back on the blog and I’m so stoked to be here again! Some of you may remember my time on here from the summer of ’18, and even more recently, my one and only post since then. I’m not sure how long I’ll be around this time, but let’s make the most of our time together!

I’d like to start off by introducing myself to those of you who don’t know me. My name is Athena and I’m twenty one years old! I’m left-handed, a Capricorn, an only child, a sweets addict, a lover of the color purple, an ENFP, and so much more! But the other trivial facts will come with time.

Now we can venture forward in my introductory post to the second part: what to expect from me. In the past, my posts were a mishmash of random things, consisting of whatever I was up to, any random thoughts I had, anything new I tried, etc. I’d still like to do all that random goodness, but this time around I’d like to be more consistent with certain things, have reoccurring types of posts, and introduce new types of pieces into the blog that haven’t been done before. I will be posting a few times a week, so you’ll definitely see my posts around, but they won’t be an every day occurrence.

(I just misspelled occurrence so many times it doesn’t even look like a word to me anymore.)

Anyways, I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has given me a warm welcome back. It truly means a lot to me that so many of you are excited for me to be here, and that you’re looking forward to my posts. I will do my best to provide quality content for you all to enjoy! Thank you to everyone who wished me well! Your support warms my heart. If you just can’t get enough of me, you can also follow me on Twitter and Instagram!

During this time, I’ll also be working on my own writing, as well as photography, and I’m sure I’ll show you all some of the fruits of my labor. Until then, I hope you enjoy the posts; I have so much planned!

Have a great day!

-AMS