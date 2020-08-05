The Athena Mallet
As some of you wondered whether Athena would have use of the Mallet (as we call the ability to moderate the comments here), and whether she would get her own mallet or have to borrow mine, the picture above should answer your question: She does, and she has her own. The mallet in question here is a gift from a friend, and it is delightful (and yes, for those of you who don’t know, I also have an actual real world mallet as well, mine in the shape of an oversized judge’s gavel). We’re the Mallet-Wielding Scalzis, we are.
What we don’t know yet is what Athena chooses to call her mallet. Mine is — of course — the Mallet of Loving Correction. We’ll see how Athena decides to name her own. I’m looking forward to finding out. I hope none of you ever have to have it applied to you.
— JS
(Also, don’t feel the need to suggest names for it quite yet. If Athena wants or needs help in this matter, I am very certain she will ask.)
She is the New Thor, Goddess of Thunder.
Quick, call Kevin Feige!
Nice photo.
May I be clever?
A mallet when needed,
is a mallet to be heeded.
That picture of Athena made me laugh out loud.
Aaaand now I’m imagining a caution sign for the comments, pirate-flag style, of the Malletses crossed and proud over a black background. Or possibly over a kitten.
> We’re the Mallet-Wielding Scalzis, we are.
This must become a video game.
I have started to scroll to the end of the piece first to know who wrote it. Wondering if you guys won’t always put the JS or AMS (my son’s and father’s initials) and we’ll have to figure it out by context? It’s pretty clear in this post, but not sure about future posts.
No suggestions on mallet name.
No, that’s my fuckup, which I will fix now. Give me time to get in the habit.
Athena’s mallet looks like something Harley Quinn would carry.
How about a contest?
“Name Athena’s Mallet”
If Athena is willing, she could put up a post; in comments, a person could enter one (and only one, to drive the hyperliterate among us insane) suggestion. If Athena likes one, the “winner” would donate $20 to the charity of Athena’s choice. The “losers” would each donate $10. If Athena did not choose any of them, all the “losers” would donate $10. Athena could, if she chose, buy her choice for $20 to that charity. Link the charity if there is a “team” option, just link if not.
It does, doesn’t it. :-)
“Mallet-Wielding Scalzis” might be a good name for a garage band.
> No, that’s my f******, which I will fix now. Give me time to get in the habit.
ohh myy (as if said by zulu) ^^^ thats a baad word. can’t wait till one of the S’s give it what for.
She looks like she’s going to enjoy weilding that!
That… looks like it would leave a mark. This picture and the “This Just In: Krissy is Coming to End You” one make me glad I live several states away, LOL!
Mjolnir! …No, that one’s taken already.
Think again?
Mallet early; mallet often. Mallet in good health.
That most certainly is a Harley Quinn mallet. It even has the writing around the edges. Except, of course, that it is Athena’s mallet.
It’s entirely appropriate that Athena’s mallet has XX on it.
For the benefit of a certain subsegment of trolls around here who have questioned the other mallet-wielder’s… manliness at times, getting whapped by the XX mallet will prove entirely appropriate, although probably not educational (because that requires a willingness to learn).
Now that I think about it, doesn’t that mallet with XX indicate that Jamie’s Mallet-Wielding Scalzis videogame would be taken as a seeeeeeecret plot? Or a hint that the first installment in the series is subtitled “Revenge Upon GamerGate”?
Has she used the mallet yet? Because being the first person on which it is wielded might be kind of cool.
Also, I hate the new comment layout.
> Mallet-Wielding Scalzis
never mind video game…
Netflix needs content…
assuming our fearless orange leader hacks the election as threatened… 13 episodes about a secretive anti-Trumpian conspiracy determined to pry loose evil and save kittens and other daring-do… instead of a batmobile, your new chair gets upgraded with anti-grav and hellfire missiles and other such absurdities…
Just to say that I especially enjoy the prospect of a father/daughter partnership, and that I salute you both and hope you have a lot of fun working together in your newly expanded relationship. Thank you for sharing the process with us. Beau courage!