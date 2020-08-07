A Four is a Two is a Six
One thing to know about me is that I love shopping. Like, so much so that it’s an issue. Much like Ariana Grande said in 7 Rings, “think retail therapy my new addiction.” However, there are so many reoccurring issues I run into when shopping, that you’d think they’d be enough to deter me from the activity overall. For instance, as many of you know, I’m 5′ 10″. This alone makes shopping difficult enough, since almost all pants are highwaters (capris) on me and all dresses are too short for me.
To add to this, I’m chubby as hell. Thicc with two c’s. A real tubby marshmallow, to put it plainly. Being tall and overweight is a tough combination. And while the tall thing is a relatively new issue, I’ve been overweight for half my life. So once I became old enough to shop for myself, and did so quite frequently, finding my size became a bit of a challenge.
For the past few years, I’ve been stuck between “normal” sizes, and “plus” sizes. Normal sizes are typically 00-12 and plus is 14-30. I am constantly on the border between the two, sometimes I fit a 12 and sometimes I fit a 14. And sometimes I’m a 16. And sometimes I’m a medium, and sometimes I’m a large, but also sometimes I’m an x-large.
Point is, women’s sizes are confusing! It’s so hard to know what you are when every store, every clothing line, every designer has different measurements for their cookie cutter sizes. A pair of size 12 pants in one store might fit you perfectly but a pair of 12’s in a different store might be completely different. If you’ve ever seen this image floating around, originally posted by @chloe______e on Twitter, in which all of these pants are a size 12, you can start to see why it’s so hard for women to know what size they really are.
Meanwhile, men’s pants sizes aren’t some random number, like a 4 or an 8, they’re actual inch measurements! 30×32, 33×30, these are numbers with real meaning. This is not to suggest this issue doesn’t happen to men though, because I’ve seen a men’s shirt in a medium and an xx-large be identical before.
As someone who is always stuck in between the normal sizing and the plus sizing, it makes it hard to find clothes at either type of store. For example, if I go into a plus-sized only store, like Lane Bryant, everything is too big, despite the fact that I don’t fit into any of the normal sizes at other stores. There are certain stores, like Rue 21, which divide their stores in half, one half is for normal sizes and one half is for plus sizes. I think this is kind of a bad way to do it, because it feels alienating at times, but I can see how it would work if you assumed everyone knew their size without fail. But in stores like that, I always find myself bouncing back and forth between the two sides, and it’s frustrating!
Not only are the same sizes inconsistent across different stores or brands, but even the same brands will be inconsistent with their sizing, like when a women named Riley Bodley showed that her size 4 jeans were actually smaller than her size 0 jeans, from the same company, but the size 0 pants were bought a few years earlier. Which means that American Eagle made their bigger sizes smaller! I’m in awe, really. How do we (me included) let ourselves be so distraught by what size we wear, when companies are constantly changing the sizes, let alone making them consistently smaller?
I mean what can we expect when clothing companies put out these pre-cut clothes, when every single body is different? How can we think that the same pair of jeans will fit a hundred different people just because they’re all an eight, or a ten, or a four?
So you would think with all this, I would hate shopping, but on the flip side of this chaos, when you actually do find something that fits, and looks good, that moment of joy is fucking addicting. I am someone who does not have stellar body confidence. So when I find something that looks decent on me? I have this innate need to buy it. Because who knows when I’ll find something that fits this well again? Who knows when a dress will look this nice on me again? Better play it safe and buy it. And I have this mentality for literally dozens of clothing items, which leads to me spending way too much on clothes.
Also, I think clothing is such a great way to express yourself! There are so many different styles to explore, aesthetics to showcase. Everyone has such unique taste in clothes, it’s hard not to love fashion when it can be so fun. But I can also understand people who don’t feel the same, who prefer function over fashion, comfort over cuteness. Why waste money on an expensive outfit when a t-shirt and jeans do the trick? And honestly, to each their own. You should always do whatever makes you most comfortable and happy!
This post really is just to express one of my many, many frustrations with the fashion industry. My biggest complaint about the fashion industry is far less surface level than sizing, and has to do with where our clothes come from and the factories and laborers that produce our clothes. Which gives me a perfect opportunity to promote a fantastic book I read not so long ago called Where Am I Wearing? by Kelsey Timmerman! I highly recommend checking it out if you’re interested in the source of most of our clothes and the people behind the garment making.
Anyways, that’s all I really had to say, just a bit of a vent piece. I hope it was relatable to some of you! Or at least enjoyable if nothing else. And I hope you have a great day!
-AMS
(Also, someone in the comments of my last post asked me what the M is for. It’s my middle initial!)
The sizing on men’s pants used to be inches. These days they’re approximations. I regularly wear 32″ waist pants, my actual waist is 34″, and the pants are loose.
I think you’ve summed up the frustration of just about every woman. I can buy clothes for my husband on line without a second thought, but anything for me had to be a brand I know well and returnable.
I recently moved to Ireland, from the US. I had been wearing a 14 misses short in Lee jeans. After we moved to Ireland, I discovered the Dorothy Perkins brand. I bought the UK 16 short size, since according to the tag on the jeans, they were equivalent to the US 14 short. As it turned out, the Lee jeans (which I bought in the US) are hella big on me, and the 16 short here in Ireland are also too big. So, basically, I’m still wearing a 14 short, but in a UK size, and the tag tells me it’s equivalent to a US 12. Which would explain why the Lee jeans were too big…
As a man, relying on pant sizes (which are in actual units linked to standards defined by NIST) is a similar (butt certainly not as extreme) exercise in futility as at least the waist can vary over several sizes. But there is hope: on the Koh’s website they recently asked me what pants (make and model) size was fitting me and they accurately recommended the size for the pair I was looking at. I almost wept…
Right, “M” is for Middle initial, that’s obvious :)
And what Jim says: the inch on men’s clothing is a rather flexible thing these days – different brand, different year, sometimes even just a different color… +/- two inches. Add being seriously tall, and you know why I hate shopping for clothes – and when I find pants in my size, I buy all the stock (that is, the one or two jeans they have at hand).
I’ve heard the effect called ‘vanity sizing’, and it’s the worst, both because it makes everything horribly inconsistent and because it aims to inspire more and more insecurity among women (and sometimes men as well). There was a point around 2007 when I noticed that tops that fit me at the same time ranged from a size (x) to a size (x+10). Later when I was travelling abroad, I discovered that women’s clothing sizes in North America are now noticeably offset from those in the UK, meaning you have to add 4 to the range you’re aiming for when you go over there and go shopping. Go figure.
For these reason and similar concerns about exploitative labour, etc., I basically gave up and started buying almost all my clothes at thrift shops and garage sales. But then it was still the case that I always needed to look through a big range of sizes and try everything on. Began messing around with making my own clothes. Sometimes I just improvise and make things without a pattern, but otherwise, using commercial sewing patterns has been a revelation. They depend on measurements, and where they use sizes, those have stayed more-or-less the same for decades. Not perfect – they assume certain body shapes (my waist is not that small relative to other things!), and some customisation is always going to be necessary anyway for the best fit. But the pattern sizes are really striking. I usually describe my clothing size as a (y) or a (y+2), and in sewing patterns, I’m a (y+12). In the 1960s or 1970s, I bet both of them would have been (y+12), but we’ve been on a slippery slope ever since, and now sizes such as ’00’ exist.
“I’ve seen a men’s shirt in a medium and an xx-large be identical before.”
As a guy I’d assume that either the garment was mis-labeled or _someone_ didn’t follow the laundry instructions. I like buying pre-owned wool shirts and sweaters from e-bay but it’s always a crapshoot. My smaller friends love it ;-)
If I were in need of ‘business’ attire I’d spend the money on good tailoring.
Two things. First, AMS is a medical abbreviation for Altered Mental Status, so that’s what I will be thinking when I see your initials.
Second, a women’s cut is different from a misses cut. That is part of why nothing in Lane Bryant fits you. The same clothing line may have a size 14 misses and a size 14 womens, and they will fit differently because the cut is different. The same is true between junior sizes and misses sizes. Not that this changes any of your points; they are all true, and all frustrating.
M for “My middle initial”. I like it.
As a dude who buys dudes’ clothes, I do appreciate the (relatively) information-rich system of men’s sizing. Although I’ve been known to buy two items of identical sizes from the same maker* to find them fit differently, it’s never been more than an inch or two’s variation.
*With my clothes, using the term “designer” would be a reach.
Hello and welcome, and Middle is the best middle name I have ever heard. Have you thought about learning to sew? I’m a funny shape, and have always made clothes to fit me, or at worst, altered then to suit
HH
Oh yes, this post is unfortunately incredibly relatable.
I buy a lot of my clothes at the same store. I have used the same salesperson for 20 years. She will go to the rack and pull 4 different sports coats in 4 different sizes and they all fit. Same for pants and shirts.
I pay extra at that store compared to a big box, but the expertise and time saving is worth it! Plus, I have ZERO style, fashion, or color sense and her selections always work.
I’m also a woman 5’10 and distinctly overweight. I’ve had a lot of luck with the Woman Within cluster of online catalogs. A good number of their pants are available in tall, which is the main thing I need. I’m also about five hundred years older than you are, so style tastes may differ, but for me it’s a good place to get basics. I also buy a lot of men’s shirts. Having sleeves that are long enough is a big bonus.
I have an opposite problem, and I am not sure it is preferable. I am a very easy fit and I hate shopping for clothes – period. Definitely cheaper though.
So there is stuff in my closet that is considered formal, and every 20 years the cycle brings it back again. Given that the cycle has been badly broken by the pandemic I am not sure how frozen my closet should remain (hydrogen frozen vs CO2 frozen vs mercury frozen).
The non-formal stuff gets worn until it is destroyed. That takes about eight years.
I wish I could say things were different in the UK… but they’re not. I’m UK size 14 – okay, edging more towards a 16 post lockdown weight gain! – and have sometimes had to buy size 18 clothes from particular brands. (Other times, the 18 hasn’t fit and I’ve walked away rather than try a 20.) Sometimes I’m a medium, sometimes large, sometimes extra large. I’ll add that the average woman in the UK is a size 16, so this is shops’ regular customers they’re annoying.
At least these days I can buy from mainstream brands. A few years ago I was a lot heavier and buying clothes in person was an absolute nightmare – most shops had a limited choice if any at all. Almost all shopping had to be online. As for sizing… Well, the jacket I bought that said “6XL” was ridiculous and insulting, when other times I could just get a large. And then there was one plus size specialist brand I found online, but didn’t buy from, which IIRC had a ‘small’ (or maybe even extra small, I can’t remember?) as equivalent to a size 16 and went up from there – almost as stupid as the 6XL…
And then there’s the fact that I have a really big chest… Up until maybe 4-5 years ago I think there was only one company I could really buy bras from that did my cup size, and they were a specialist. Now I have more choices including at least one major department store, but bras are still a lot more expensive than most people have to pay. And an awful lot of clothes just don’t fit over my bust! I’ve learnt to ignore all the oft-repeated things like “don’t wear high necklines with a large chest”… If I followed that rule all the time I’d have my clothing options cut in half, and be freezing during winter.
Well said. I think many women can identify with this, including me.
I’ve been stuck between regular sizes and plus sizes for my entire adult life and it sucks. I find shopping for clothes to just be so tiring and frustrating. I prioritize comfort and utility but I want to be able to wear fun clothes too! I often feel bad for complaining about having trouble finding clothes when I know so many women who wear larger sizes than me who have it even worse. Thank you for your vent! This fellow stuck-in-the-middle person definitely feels you.
Absolutely feeling this. I’m a six foot tall woman, so finding things that are long enough (sleeves that reach my wrists, pant legs that reach my ankles, and dresses with waists that aren’t hovering somewhere on my ribcage) is really difficult. Add in having both sizable hips and butt, but a fairly small waist, and pants are nearly impossible to come by. Heaven forbid you find a pair that fits well and don’t buy extra, because that style will be gone for good in six months. As for sizing, on the same day when I was doing a shopping marathon with a friend, I fit well in a size 10 in one brand, and a size 2 in another. The vanity sizing pain is real, because there’s no way I should ever be wearing a size 2!
Hi Athena! I’m enjoying your foray into Whatever.
In the interest of demystifying the process of clothes (SO frustrating – I am also tall and beyond thicc), and the doggie interest of actually using my otherwise utterly irrelevant degree in the study of clothes:
The industry is completely gaslighting all of us. Sizes like 0, 2, etc. don’t actually have an external meaning, only an internal (brand) meaning. There’s some rare exceptions to that, but the size actually refers to the size label on the company’s dress form, and many companies/brands change the sizing on their dress forms seasonally or from year to year.
Other things such as sleeves also have set sizing, and may be the same length or have the same size opening across multiple sizes (this drives me up a wall as I have broad shoulders on top of the rest of it).
While it doesn’t offer anything remotely approaching assistance I hope it at least sheds a light on this whole bizarre experience of attempting to remain clothed while tall, thicc, and human.
Ah, there’s a problem with men’s pants when you go international, it’s not just the size that matter, but the cut.
Frex, here in Australia the blokes have big arses, so the pants are generously cut, but, if in a fit of madness an Aussie bloke tries on an equivalently sized pair, from, say, an Italian source, where the blokes have small arses, it’s very much like stuffing a sausage skin. And, if you try a pair that are adequately cut, you end up like the clown with the hoop for a belt!
(As the single-parent of a teenage daughter, I have spent many, many hours dealing with the disappointment of non-standard sizing.)
Vanity sizing. The sizes keep changing so women won’t feel fat. I fit into size 16 jeans now but 30 years ago when I was actually thinner the smallest size that fit comfortably was a 20. Price matters, too. The more money you’re willing to spend the more likely you are to find garments that at Walmart would be a 3X described as a 12 or even smaller.
I want to recommend Universal Standard as a clothing company to everyone with this issue. They have really well made clothing in sizes 00 to 40. They. Are. AMAZING. I had the same issue with being between manufacturers—too big for “normal” stores, too small for Lane Bryant. I’ve bought so many pieces from Universal Standard now; they’re at least 10% of my closet, and gaining fast. (Or at least they WERE gaining fast until I stopped buying clothes because pandemic and who cares.). Their pants have POCKETS. I could go on and on. Check them out!