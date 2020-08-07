Oh, Christ, Not the Science Fiction Canon Again
Ugh, we’re talking about the “canon” of science fiction literature, again, for reasons (most imminently the recent Hugo award ceremony and its fallout), and whether, basically, newer writers and readers should and must slog through a bunch of books in the genre that are now half a century old at least, from a bunch of mostly male, mostly white, mostly straight writers who are, shall we say, not necessarily speaking to the moment.
I’ve essayed this before, because I’m me, but here’s my newest set of thoughts on the matter, also because I’m me. Ready? Here we go:
As a practical matter, the science fiction “canon” is already dead.
There are at least two generations of adults now, and two generations of genre writers, who didn’t grow up on it and fundamentally don’t care about it. Long gone are the days where a kid’s first introduction to the genre was a Heinlein or Asimov novel, smuggled out of the adult fiction section of the library or bookstore like samizdat. The Kids These Days got their start reading genre through the YA section and grew up on Rowling and Collins and Westerfeld and Black and Pierce and Snicket, and got their science fiction through film and TV and video games and animation and comics as much as if not more than from books.
I repeat: They don’t care about “the canon.” Why should they? What they grew up with was sufficient for what they needed — to be entertained when they became readers and fans, and to be inspired if they became creators and writers. The writers they read spoke to them directly, because the art was new and it was theirs, not their parents’ or grandparents’. And while one might sniffily declare that what those YA authors were doing had been done before, by [insert spreadsheet of who who did what first in genre, which in itself is probably incomplete and therefore incorrect], no one cares. For readers and developing writers, it doesn’t matter who got there first, it matters who is there now, when those readers (and writers) are developing their own tastes and preferences, and claiming their own heroes and inspirations, both in fiction and in terms of the people writing it.
Also, here’s a news flash: even those of us who are old enough that the “canon” might have some actual relevance to our development as writers didn’t necessarily have that much reverence for it back then. Look, I’m fifty fucking one, and when I was younger, the “canonical” writers and works were already old. I liked some of them — Heinlein is an obvious one for me, Bradbury a less obvious one, and I enjoyed Piper in parts and Herbert for the length of Dune — but a lot of the rest of them were just not that interesting to me, nor would I consider them significant influences on me as a writer.
There are writers outside the field who are much more influential on how I write — Gregory Mcdonald and William Goldman and Nora Ephron, to name three — than pretty much any “canonical” SF writer other than Heinlein. What’s more, you could fill a library with all the “foundational” science fiction authors and books I haven’t read, and an even larger one with the writers that I read a couple things by, and went “meh,” and never read them again.
Who in genre was influential to me as a writer? Well, in high school and college, and in no particular order:
(sucks in a breath)
Varley and Brust and Adams and Gibson and Butler and Le Guin and Card and Gaiman and Stephenson. Alan Dean Foster, who seemingly put out a novel every month, was my go to sci-fi candy as a teenager. Ariel, by Steven Boyett, was hugely inspirational to me because it was fun and also written by someone who was still a teenager at the time. At the very end of my formative period came Tepper and Simmons.
None of these writers were “canonical” at the time, either (well, Le Guin was) — they were just who was writing then, putting out the new stuff that I would snap up and enjoy. I wasn’t spending much time going into the classics of the genre; I wasn’t shunning it, but these contemporary writers were just more interesting to me, and felt more relevant to my own life.
And yes, I knew a few science fiction nerds at the time who would try to shame me for not liking some classic writer (or at least someone who they considered a classic). My usual reaction would be to shrug, because I liked what I liked and that was fine (I was, however, more receptive to the enthusiastic SF nerd who instead of shaming said “Oooh! If you like that then you’ll like this!” Which is how I met Stephenson and Simmons, as two examples).
The point here is that even for me, who is a straight white dude in his fifties and who is deeply into the middle of a long and unquestionably successful career as a science fiction author — who is indeed in many respects the very model of a popular, mainstream genre writer — the canon of science fiction, the “golden age” of science fiction, was not (and is not!) essential, either as a reader, or later as a writer. I don’t feel bad about skipping a lot of that stuff back then, and at this point, the chance I’ll go back to read a lot of it now is pretty damn slim, because I’d rather keep up with what my contemporaries are writing, and be influenced by them.
That being the case, what is the argument for saying writers in their forties, or thirties, or twenties, need to offer fealty to a “canon” of genre work? It’s not necessary, practically, commercially or artistically, and at this point maintaining that it is only serves the function of being an increasingly inefficient method of gatekeeping by an ever-shrinking group. The moment of the canon as (effective) social cudgel has passed, because, again, younger writers and readers simply, and correctly, don’t care.
Now, is it useful to have a knowledge of the works and writers that have been influential over the length and breadth of the genre? Sure, if your interests run in that direction, and you want to grasp the history of the genre for your own purposes. Do these “canonical” works and writers still have value and interest to modern writers and readers? Indeed they may! We all get to choose our influences, and some of them might be from this group.
Should these canonical writers and works be tossed aside merely because they are old? Well, no; if they are to be tossed aside, it should be because they are not relevant to the particular reader. But: that also does not oblige the reader to pick up those works for any purpose but their own; if they don’t have such a purpose, down to and including mere idle interest, then it’s all right to let that book sit. “Not picked up” is existentially different than “tossed aside.”
Moreover, the days of certain works and writers being accepted more or less uncritically as “the canon” are well and truly gone. I mean, let’s face it, these “canonical” writers and works were always being called on their bullshit — see the New Wave of Science Fiction for that, which these days has its own bullshit to be called on as well — but the last few crops of writers, with no fealty to the canon or its makers, are especially not here for it. This is deeply uncomfortable for a lot of people! The whole point of having a canon is that it’s supposed to be more or less settled!
The question then, however, is: Settled by whom? And for what purpose? “The canon” didn’t just somehow happen. It is a result of choices — choices made by editors to favor some writers and viewpoints, and by readers and self-selected fans, to choose some of these previously-selected works and writers for canonization. The writers and readers today gave no assent or consent to these choices, and their choices may well be different: They may choose different writers and works to canonize, point out the problematic aspects of “canonized” creators and works and the gatekeepers who chose them — and, importantly, may reject the idea of the canonization of works and writers at all, because intentionally or otherwise, it’s an attempted system of control and a process of putting some people and works “in” and some “out.”
Which is not a bad idea! Maybe — here’s a thought, not at all original to me but one I’m happy to amplify now — we should just abandon the idea that science fiction requires a canon. Because, again, as a practical matter for current readers and writers, it doesn’t have one, and doesn’t need one. Moreover, pinning a fandom identity to works and writers that as a group have little relevance to contemporary readers and writers seems to be resulting mostly in annoyance, schism and, so as to not paper over the issue with too-mild words, an unexamined acceptance of a shitload of bigotry and exclusion that shaped that “canon” in the first place.
So, yeah: Drop it. Make the work and writers stand or fall on their own merits, to the modern writers and readers comprising who the science fiction field is today.
You know what will happen? Some works and writers will rise, some will fall, some will be rediscovered and some will be consigned to the archives, possibly forever. No canon, just a field forever in conversation with itself, choosing its conversational partners from its past rather than having them assigned from a list.
Because, again: that’s what’s actually happening. We might as well own up to it.
— JS
Note:
While the recent Hugo award ceremony was a precipitating event for the current conversation about the science fiction canon, I’m fine with not rehashing it here; it’s not in itself hugely on point and it’s been commented on elsewhere to great length. Those places are probably better places to comment about it. Let’s keep to discussion of “canon” or lack thereof, please.
I feel the canon moves through time- those old white contributors will wax and wane as the delicious soup of world wide authors becomes more diverse in ethnicity and culture- we just have to keep buying their stuff so they can eat and- maybe redefine canon?
As a straight, cis- white guy who’s about your age and grew up reading many of the same works, I agree wholeheartedly. And I’d add: a lot of what some people might think of as canon, or at least works by canonical authors, is absolute crap. After the (deserved) excoriation of Campbell at last year’s Hugos, I picked up one of his stories, more out of curiosity than anything else, and it was just dreck: clichéd story lines, hackneyed dialog, you name it. I didn’t even bother to finish it. Why should anyone be required to subject themselves to that kind of writing if they don’t enjoy it? I confess a soft spot for Heinlein, and have read (and re-read) any number of his books over the years, because I enjoyed his writing style even when he wrote about things that made my skin crawl (and not in a good way–the man clearly had an unresolved Oedipal complex that he explored in depth). But I would never try to tell anyone that they HAVE to read Heinlein to understand or appreciate science fiction today.
This essay explains how I have felt about every single book and story and movie that I was FORCED to read or watch, because the “keepers of orthodoxy” decreed that I was a philistine if I had not absorb and paid them homage.
I am done with that.
You did point out the “Oooh! If you like that then you’ll like this!” Recommenders.
These people are worth their weight in unobtanium. (If you have not read, Stumbling on Happiness, Dan Gilbert; he presents the science behind “happiness” and why good recommenders are great, and why the bad ones are terrible.)
Random take on this, value at what it cost you.
People who worry about the ‘canon’ tend to be the same people who worry that their kids won’t take *their* kids to the same church, or any church. Or stop cooking some artery-clogging traditional meal. (There are also those who have more calculating, larger scale social-engineering plans and such, and you can normally ignore these people unless they are allowed to metastasize in to Ted Cruz.)
That is to say, it is mostly a vastly overcomplicated form of nostalgia and fear of death and oblivion. And it is a natural feeling, and is OK. Until you start beating others over the head with your own issues. Then it is a problem.
Because I’m around the same age, my influence list is very similar to yours (Vinge and Baxter on one hand, and Ballard and Will Burroughs, on the other, were more my ratholes). But I did read a lot of Asimov and Heinlein, because that was what was available in my library when I was kid. And sure, it must have influenced my tastes. But I have no real attachment to them; I re-read _Moon is a Harsh Mistress_ a few years ago and had to mentally shift to more of an anthropological mode of reading in order to finish it.
Frankly, if science fiction were still nothing but colonization fantasy and Capitalist Victory over Communist Bugs Episode #691, I wouldn’t read it any more than I read the endless stream of Gulf War military fiction.
Screw the ‘canon’, write and read what is relevant and interesting and good.
I’ve read most of the “canon”. Some I like, some I didn’t. I don’t consider any of it “essential” to read. Read what you enjoy. I freely admit that some of what I like isn’t especially well-written.
I have an ingrained negative response to anyone who tells anyone else what they ‘should’ read. Fair enough make recommendations, but if someone chooses not to act on them, that’s completely up to them.
My own tastes as a reader are very niche, and I don’t mean just in that I read genre. There are tons of widely acclaimed SF&F works, both classic and current, that I have no interest in; and other works that are largely unknown or even widely derided that I enjoy. Sometimes I’ll love one book by an author and not bother with their other works because the blurbs don’t interest me. Sometimes I’ll read a book I can tell isn’t written that well because the story appeals. And since I’m not getting paid to read, I’m doing it purely to entertain myself, noone else’s opinion really matters.
I write consciously old-fashioned space opera and fantasy, and I’m a seventy-fucking-one-year-old straight white male who read Asimov, and Heinlein, and Clarke (and a slew of others) back in the Golden Age (which was, of course, when I was a teenager).
My major influence is Jack Vance, who was always too much of an outlier to be canonical. Also Freitz Leiber and Sprague de Camp, ranking much the same.
So my credentials as an old fud are impeccable — peck ’em if you dare — and from that vantage I say, “The so-called debate over the canon has nothing to do with the intrinsic value of those old books. It’s about an in-group of people who used to be the majority within a larger group — fandom — and who, by the normal processes of life-goes-on, have become a minority. The culture that they long reveled in has ceased to be the dominant culture, and they damn well don’t like it.”
To which I will add, “Tough shit. That’s the way it goes.”
If it’s any consolation to them, twenty years from now, though they may not live to see it, today’s iconic darlings of the genre will be passe, because new ones will have sprouted, grown, and spread shade over their predecessors.
So, as another old SF writer used to say, it goes.
This insistence on reading canon reminds me of required reading in schools (or, even worse, summer reading lists). It is the books we choose ourselves that transform us into lifelong readers. I do not choose to read books by dead dudes in which women have no real agency. I choose the books that speak to me, and, in the process, reading makes me a better writer.
Sacrilege! You can’t write modern mystery novels without a deep understanding of Beowulf. In the original Old English. Back in my day, I physically trudged my way to library to read this stuff. Uphill. Both ways.
More seriously, I agree pretty much entirely with your points. My intro to sci-fi was taking old books from father’s shelf who had been collection that stuff since he was a teenager in late 40s. And he’d bought things going backwards. There was a lot of it that I simply couldn’t get through. He had a lot of de Camp and Assimov that I couldn’t connect with and a lot of Heinlein that I could, for instance.
As a reader in my 30s, I’ve mostly concluded that if I’ve read and enjoyed lots of SF without reading “The Canon”, then reading The Canon clearly isn’t that important. Some of the Canon I’ve read and enjoyed, other books I’ve read and been left baffled why people insisted they were still worth reading.
Incidentally I feel the same way about *all* of literature: Moby Dick is in my TBR pile, but most of the western canon isn’t. There are new books every week! If I had to read the whole canon there’d be no time for anything else!
@Jamie – all good points but this almost made me snort my coffee out my nose:
“unless they are allowed to metastasize in to Ted Cruz”
May I play “25 Books Published More Than Ten Years Ago Not So Much Especially That I Like But That I Think Are the Best 25 Books to Read to Grok Where Someone You Run into Who Identifies as an English-Language SF&F Fan Might Be Coming From”?
1. Shelley: Frankenstein
2. Stoker: Dracula
3. Wells: The Time Machine
4. Beagle: The Last Unicorn
5. Tolkien: The Lord of the Rings
6. Heinlein: Double Star
7. Clarke: Childhood’s End
8. Heinlein: Stranger in a Strange Land
9. Herbert: Dune
10. Niven: Ringworld
11. Stewart: The Crystal Cave
12. McCaffrey: Dragonflight
13. LeGuin: The Left Hand of Darkness
14. Vinge: Snow Queen
15. Drake: Hammer’s Slammers
16. Delaney: Aye, & Gomorrah and Other Stories
17. Gibson: Neuromancer
18. Vinge: A Deepness in the Sky
19. King: The Stand
20. Willis: Doomsday Book
21. Atwood: The Handmaid’s Tale
22. Dick: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
23. Butler: The Parable of the Sower
24. Banks: The Player of Games
25. Jemison: The Hundred-Thousand Kingdoms
As a 58 year old Englishwoman I agree wholeheartedly. I read a lot of old stuff and liked it, but it sits unread on.my shelves now.
I read and reread Le Guin, Russ, Tiptree, Delaney, Adams, Banks and McCleod.
What is canon now would be my question, and am I already reading it?
Science fiction cannon . . .
How is this even a controversy? I’m a little older than you, and I started reading SF as kid, but I just read what I liked. The canon came to be because a lot of people happened to like the same works. It doesn’t impose any requirements on people now, unless, I suppose, they’re academics studying SF.
If you’re going to write SF, though, you need to be well-read in SF so that you don’t make silly mistakes and use tedious tropes, commonly done by authors who don’t know the genre but are trying to step into it. (“They become Adam and Eve!”).
I’m a decade older than you and female, was introduced to Heinlein and Asimov and Van Vogt and C.S. Lewis (Perelandra, not LotR) by my elementary school music teacher who knew I loved science and loved to read. I don’t see any need for canon. I am bemused to see that those of my childhood SFF books that have had the most lasting presence, still being loved today, were written by women – in particular, A Wrinkle in Time and Ursula K. LeGuin’s books. To me, that’s what a canon-type of list should be – the books that continue to speak to new readers generations after they were written.
Only canon I accept is Adams. HHGTTG is the reality we are all figments in the imagination of Zaphod Beeblebrox after a long Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster binge.
Matthew Hughes – I’m interested in your ideas and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
Wait! I already do!
Anyway, you nailed it on the head for the canon and maybe we can nail it in this box and throw it in a hole.
BTW, a God in Chains is interesting – much more of a slow burn than the usual Dying Earth and not heavy on the absurd, but weird enough. Hope to finish next week.
I like the bit about Alan Dean Foster. While I didn’t get into his original works too far, his script adaptations of Star Trek/Star Wars stuff were pretty great, and was my first introduction to the animated star trek series.
The idea of canon as a static thing has always been weird, just the like the idea of language as a static thing is weird. The world is not static. The lens we use to view the world cannot be static, either.
We’re seeing this replayed, in miniature, with the new Star Trek shows. They are being judged by some of the old guard as insufficiently like Classic Trek (classic being TNG). And of course 30 years ago, TNG was dismissed by a many of the fans of the The Original Series.
I watched “Lower Decks” last night, and I found it amusing and entertaining. But ohhhhh, it’s driving some into apoplexy.
To whom I say my standard mantra: You’ll get over it.
John Varley wrote one of my favorite short stories ever, Manikins. Just as a little aside, because he was mentioned.
“The Canon” seems such an odd concept for Science Fiction. It’s one thing to appreciate what came before, but for a genre that is so often about looking into the future, imagining what may be, and critiquing the present, the idea of a sacrosanct set of books is just weird. And not in the good, “Manikins” sort of way.
I read the “Cannon” because that’s what was on my parent’s shelves. They were ardent Sci-Fi fans, so they bought what they liked. Heinlein’s Juvie “Have Spacesuit, Will Travel” was formative for me as I read it in 3rd grade. Then I moved on…
Our idea of what constitutes Sci-Fi is so dependent on the NOW that, to me, reading old sci-fi is almost painful. I recall reading a short story about a spaceship getting lost because it lost it’s “tapes” which kept a dead-reckoning track of where it was, like a submarine. How can you read and get excited about a book which depicts a “future” society which doesn’t have the basics like cell-phones or the internet? I often joke that we’re living in the world of the future already – everything that I thought was cool about my sci-fi growing up is practically already HERE. I don’t need to read a past book about today which is wrong, I want to see what happens when someone extrapolates on today’s tech!
My other issue with “the Cannon” is that, frankly, some of it it wasn’t that well written. Heinlein is amazingly uneven. I think that everyone agrees that only about half of his stuff is good, but no two people agree on which half. Asimov’s “Foundation” trilogy was ok, but it has been done since and been done better. So many of these “golden age” writers were pulp hacks, banging out fiction for pennies a word. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good pulp novel, but to “cannonize” these guys as saints is just silly.
I think another problem the SF canon has is that there’s too much that too many people declare as “essential.” I’ve read some of the work of some of the big names over the years, mostly short stories, and I feel I’m good. But that’s not good enough for certain people.
If I tried reading everything on some lists, I wouldn’t have time to read anything new.
Fantasy, otoh, if you’ve read Lord of the Rings, most people, in my experience, declare that adequate and leave you alone. (Note: I don’t think you have to read LotR.)
I once read an academic forward, saying that a certain writer was relevant, because she just might be starting a new movement that you might call “sword and sorcery.”
Her name was Andre Norton, and I devoured her books by the crate-load. No one mentions her today as part of their personal “big three” or “big five” but she was sure big to me.
What’s running through my mind is that I’m about to go through my bookshelves and clear out all the books I have no interest in reading again. Which I’m willing to bet is about half of them, and about half of those are by “canonical” authors. I tried to reread Asimov’s robot short stories last Spring and, my God, the Suck Fairy went berserk on them. They were so awesome when I was 13. Most of his other short stories are probably unreadable as well.
I hope “Nightfall” is still readable.
Ray Bradbury, OTOH, has gotten so much better as I’ve gotten older. And Clarke mostly holds up.
The thing I hate about canon is the idea of a definitive and essential list of works. I am entirely good with the idea of a classic- A work that is a person or group finds to be an exemplary example of a particular form either through excellent use of the form, or through inspired changes, or even creation of new forms. One shuts down discussion the other can open it up.
To me what makes a classic can be discussed and not agreed upon. It doesn’t need to be. What is a classic to you ,might not be for me. But an interesting discussion on why can be had. To say I value it greatly for these reasons is valuable. To know if many people, or which people, share that evaluation is a valuable thing. But it isn’t essential, and it says as much about people doing the valuation as the creator.
There can also be an infinite and indefinite number of classics that I may, or may not, be aware. Because of its relation to people works of the past can come into and leave based on people and time. Again that is interesting information.
The reductionist aspect of canon takes away from that. It tries to impose something grotesquely inhuman upon art and its appreciation. It is putting one’s evaluations in quasi-religious sacred terms that end up relying on sanctification not argument. It mistakes the awe we might feel towards a work as definitive of the work instead of an experience the art helped bring into the world.
Who decides canon should be showing the bullshit artist that tries to sell you that bridge. It is someone who mistakes their awe for revelation.
Can societies have certain works that are generally agreed upon as being classics? Yes, but this isn’t canon, and to mistake it or teach it as such is a travesty to the appreciation of how we make and appreciate art.
Is it essential that I read “Pride and Prejudice” or “Fahrenheit 451”? Nope. Are they generally agreed upon as classics? Yes, but not by everyone.
I slogged through ‘the sacred canon’ closer to the time (started reading SF in the late 60s at a precocious age (I was born in 1958), and if it had a yellow Gollancz cover the librarians at the two libraries I haunted would let me take it out of the adult section (what could possibly go wrong?).
Some of it I enjoyed, but didn’t want to read again because either meh or there was still so much unread; some of it the suck fairy visited while I wasn’t looking (sorry, Zelazny); some of it set my skeeve alarm off even at a young age (Heinlein, you know where I’m looking); some of it went right over my head but I’ve revisited since and loved (Delany, take a bow); and some of it proved what my mother always told me: you need to read rubbish to recognise it (Vance, you’re in the spotlight.)
When I was old enough to have money to spend in bookshops AND could leave school early enough to get to the good bookshop on my way home, I realised there were actual women writers. If I had to name my ‘real canon’ CJ Cherryh is at the head, with Bujold and LeGuin and other women close behind…
And then in the 80s I had two good and very different friends who loaned me books. Loads of books. We passed carrier bags stuffed full of books back and forth every week. One bought exclusively SFF by women (and wow, there were some stinkers, and some that made me thoughtful but not about to reread, and some I went out and bought my own copy); and the other bought mainstream ‘then’ SF (and lo and behold, the same comments apply.) And both sets of books will feature in the ‘sacred canon’ of people who started reading SFF back then… And none of them would I necessarily recommend to a newcomer to SFF right now!
Which is a long-winded way of saying: the world changes, and you might think the authors you cut your teeth on are forever the bees knees. But they aren’t and they shouldn’t be. My formative authors will never be identical to the authors that today’s newcomers should read. I might regret that I don’t get to insist they read Cherryh or Duane or [fill in your own blank] but we’re such a diverse community now it’s inevitable and wholly proper that the canon is what was written in the last few years.
“…just a field forever in conversation with itself, choosing its conversational partners from its past…” Amazing line. That’s what storytelling is all about—the writer/reader conversation, independent of time, that happens with the writing/reading of a book. Excellent essay!
CIS white middle class 51 year old guy who grew up on all the classic sci-fi and fantasy (I shared a room with my brother, 10 years older, who was as voracious a reader as I, and had an uncle who had every issue of Dragon magazine ever along with many others, for some context. If it came out in the 60’s or 70’s or early 80’s and fit into SFF I read it). I eventually got bored with genre work because so much of it was very pedestrian. Fun and engaging as a teen but little depth for a college kid wanting to be challenged and enlightened. After having kids and settling down and having more time to read (as I was too tired to do anything else) I pulled out a lot of the classics and found them no longer of any interest. Heinlein and Asimov included (who were my absolute favorite authors for a decade or so). Obviously they hadn’t changed, but I had and the stories no longer spoke to me about possible futures or alternative realities. They just seemed like masks on essentially the social standards and morals of church bureaucracy and hierarchy, of middle class midwestern white America, even when they were on the surface railing against those. A product of their time, sure they can still be considered great literature (though I’d argue far fewer of them than the fandom think) but just as something like Last of the Mohicans was for it’s time a Great Book, that doesn’t mean it remains so for eternity.
All that said, this is how I now view many of those books and authors because that’s how their works now impact me (or fail to do so). Other people may still find them deeply meaningful and relevant and that’s cool too.
Reply to Kevin:
“I picked up one of (Campbell’s) stories, more out of curiosity than anything else, and it was just dreck: clichéd story lines, hackneyed dialog, you name it. I didn’t even bother to finish it.”
Not as argument, but as the presentation of additional data, I pass along that Campbell under his own name was exactly what you say, to today’s eyes. Nevertheless, two stories he wrote as “Don A. Stuart” were VERY important to the development of sf as a grown-up literature. I am referring to “Twilight” and “Night,” two moody apocalyptic tales that would have been perfectly at home published forty years later. They steered the conversation. I do not say that you need to investigate them. I only say that they might produce a more nuanced verdict about his contribution in particular. They’re history.
More generally, I agree.
The names cited as “canon” used to be synonymous as the names that served as “gateway,” but they are now separated, and you do science fiction no favors by presenting names like Asimov and Clarke and Heinlein as the only entranceway available to younger folk who have mostly entered the field via other portals. This does NOT mean that those older names need to be put aside or shelved or canceled, an occasional demand that I reject with all my heart; certainly, they will always be available, and I will occasionally venture that older names like Henry Kuttner or, recently, Fredric Brown, will reward the investigation. (Nor will I ever stop citing Harlan Ellison or Richard Matheson as names pivotal to the development my own imagination.) But the old names, grimly dictated as homework? Way to turn people off. Let people do the vintage investigation when they are ready for it.
Given that science fictions deals with the infinite possibilities of the future, the terms “canon” and “science fiction” seem to be oxymorons.
Thanks for mentioning H. Beam Piper, Mr. Scalzi. You and several other authors have helped to bring his brilliance to the masses.
My favorite in the “ancient times” might not be known by many – Jack L. Chalker. He was a god when it came to writing novels from alien perspectives.
I think the genre’s been around long enough, with enough variations and enough growth and changes, that everybody gets to pick their own canon. As evidenced from the comments above, that seems to be what’s happening. We all have books we read once and never again, and we all have books we’ve worn through and had to replace, and every list is different I call this an Extremely Good Thing; there’s excellent stuff for everybody! I’ll be 70-fracking-2 next week (how in Hell did that happen so fast?) and I’ll love Zelazny and LeGuin and Vance forever, and Banks and Pratchett and Bujold, and now we’ve got Jemison and Scalzi, and writers on the Hugo ballot that I’d never even heard of before, and new books and stories coming out daily — wheeee!
I re-read Bradbury. I’ve re-read Dandelion Wine so many times I can’t even begin to count them. But Asimov, Heinlein, nope. LoTR — once was enough for me. In grad school, I went totally Old School canon: Sagas, Beowulf, Niebelungenlied. Connie Willis was a favorite after grad school. These days, I just read what I like. And I like Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine. And Mr. Scalzi, of course! ;)
What >>I<< miss is a certain (and this is gonna be vague) type of "voice" — I find most contemporary writers to be rather flat-footed in that respect. Specifically, Vance and Moorcock. A kind of arch delivery.
Possibly I'm just not widely enough read in the contemporary work. Also, the big award winners lately have left me cold.
Agreed. I am perfectly fine with having started in 1970 (at 8 years old) with “Danny Dunn and the Anti-Gravity Paint.”
I also like the idea of some works being identified as Classic. This happens in other genres, most notably in mainstream fiction. As a definition, it can include Minor Classics, and also Modern Classics, so it’s flexible. And it’s entirely up to the reader whether or not they read any, all or none of them.
42 year old SF reader here. I got Asimov out of the library as a kid, and it was… OK. But what I remember completely blowing my mind was William Gibson’s “Burning Chrome” collection.
Today I read, say, Ted Chiang, and it’s great. Really great. Not mind-blowing, because I’m largely past the formative years of having my mind blown. But some 12 year old kid is having their mind blown by it, and that’s fantastic. That kid doesn’t care about Gibson’s early work, and would probably find it weirdly clunky and retro if exposed to it; that’s fine too.
Given that SF is meant to be literature of change and the future, it’s particualrly ironic to try and set a fixed canon of SF works from long in the past.
Another thought.
You know, part of the “canon” problem may be that when I was growing up, the writers of the 1930s and 1940s and 1950s were still being repackaged, endlessly, for further generations, and publishers were forever coming out with books like A TREASURY OF GREAT SCIENCE FICTION and THE SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME that collected the breakthrough works of the best names. Hell, Ace and others were forever publishing volumes of THE BEST OF (some old name), and through them I was capable of falling in love with names like Henry Kuttner, C.L. Moore, Fredric Brown, Lester del Rey, and even the now-dusty Stanley G. Weinbaum.
I had no problem with this, and I may bemoan the circumstance that such retrospective collections are now rare. (NESFA publishing will still do that for massive collections of writers like Cordwainer Smith and Robert Sheckley, and I applaud these efforts.)
But that was my science fiction education back then, and the science fiction education that new readers are now getting is entirely via new writers, and so it is harder for them to process the old, and this is natural, even it makes old-timers like me (currently 60), grumble.
IT ALSO MEANS THAT THE FIELD IS HEALTHY, DAMN IT.
What I think is interesting, in this conversation about ‘the canon,’ is that it apparently means something wholly different as a concept to Gen Z. My kid is eyeball deep in various fandoms and when “the canon” is brought up in that context, it means something more like “what is accepted as foundational and essential to that particular fandom and its characters.” The classic idea of the canon (that there must be one fandom everyone is glancingly familiar with and will admit is important) appears nowhere to be found.
So, for example, since Rowling confirmed it, Dumblore is gay and that’s “canon,” but Rowling and her works *in general* being “canon” because of their dominance or popularity would be a headscratcher. They get super excited about the former conversation–“xyz is *canon*!” meaning that a fan theory has been confirmed by an author or creator and is now no longer a fan theory, but accepted fact within the fandom–but the latter, not whatsoever. It’s about developing the universe within the story, rather than having some kind of pissing match between stories or universes.
I don’t really know that a ‘canon’ makes sense when it’s reasonable to assume that everyone’s going to bounce off at least some of the beloved works in the genre. I gather the whole idea of a ‘canon’ is to define a list of works that can be a shared reference pool and a way for individual people to say that they’re across everything of importance in a genre or form. For example, you could probably define a canon of video games, and it would absolutely include Dark Souls. Enough people are going to bounce off Dark Souls for extremely understandable reasons (it’s very hard, intentionally frustrating and doesn’t explain itself), but it also cast a very long shadow across the medium to the point where there were multiple different jokes about people using Dark Souls as a reference*. If enough people are never going to experience the work that you have to explain the reference every time, what’s the point of declaring it canonical?
In science fiction, I’d also quibble with what gets included as part of the ‘canon’. More people are going to be across Star Wars and certain episodes of Doctor Who than Heinlein, enough that if you lift a plot from Heinlein fewer people are going to notice. Certainly anyone who builds an alliance of alien races, of whom humanity is a barely irrelevant addition, is going to cop a lot of comparisons to Mass Effect. And yet Mass Effect is usually not part of the canon because no-one’s putting video games in literary canons. (Good luck working out when the fantasy genre got so obsessed with airships and tall cities.) So what is the canon really for, other than trying to keep the hoary old progenitors of the literary movement relevant by declaring all required reading to stop in the 70s?
The ‘canon’ seems to be proposed to fill a need to give an entry point into a genre, and by giving genre completionists some idea of the landscape, but realistically it doesn’t do either of those things as well as more focused efforts might.
* to wit, referring to ‘the Dark Souls of x’ to mean ‘difficult, deep, surprising, borderline incomprehensible’, and also a recurring joke about AAA game designers trying to work through design issues by suggesting they solve it like Dark Souls did
So, John and others:
Do you feel that we reviewers and critics are exempt from reading the purported canon? Or is it our duty to acquaint ourselves properly with what has gone before, if only to avoid appearing in Langford’s “As Others See Us” section?
Wow. Could not disagree more,, from a mystery reader’s POV. If you haven’t read Christie or Hammett or Chandler, then yes, you damn well should. I’m not saying you need to love them or even like them all, but if you don’t try them and have no knowledge of the history of the field, then…well, it’s your loss I guess. And you are losing a lot if you don’t know them.
But that is just the opinion of a geezer. Your mileage may well vary.
And keep off my damn lawn!
Yup. I’m 54 and grew up with John W. Campbell’s step-grandson, heard all kinds of cool stories, and was introduced to much of the ‘canon’ that way. And I agree totally — the beautiful thing about SF is that it’s malleable; if you’re trying to extrapolate a future from the current moment, the past is the wrong direction to look. Unlike the dusty, academic Western Lit Canon (from whence I think this argument wrongmindedly springs), SF inherently lives in the present day. [While we’re at it, can we retire the unhelpful phrasings “golden age,” “new age” yadda yadda? — I nominate the much cleaner “Primary Phase” &c.]
To what extent does “canon” mean economic privilege, and therefore, class? After all, it might well turn out that locating a long-out-of-print book to understand the “canon” may speak more to a reader’s ability to afford that book, so that “canon” might have more than a grain of classism associated with it.
Orangemike:
“Do you feel that we reviewers and critics are exempt from reading the purported canon?”
It depends? If you’re writing a review that is primarily of this “is this piece of entertainment worth your reading dollar,” then I think you can write that up on that criteria without a deep historical plunge into where it fits in the genre. If you’re writing criticism that inherently discusses the book in context of the field and other works (or the author’s previous work) then obviously a knowledge of context is important.
(Also, if the publicity sheet declares the book to be “in the tradition of [golden age author], [slightly more recent author] and [author who was on the NYT list last week]” then it’s useful to know just how much you’re being wound up.)
More generally with reference to reviewers/critic/commentators I personally think it’s useful to know the field and its major players over the years, because I am one of those people who likes seeing the whole landscape, and when I was a professional critic (largely of film), I felt more comfortable opining on film knowing I had a broad (if not always deep) knowledge of the subject. But one can narrowly craft a useful review that has value as consumer reporting without a broad base of knowledge of the field.
Note also when one does that, it’s useful not to pretend you know more than you do; someone will catch you out if you try.
You could justify throwing any number of books into the science fiction canon if you’d just put a tilde above the n.
I’m confused here by the use of “canon”. I think I first heard this term in relation to Star Wars and Star Trek novels, in how a book, or show or movie, etc fit in with the official “canon” of that particular source. The SW novels in particular, with the Zahn books made a concerted effort to have their novels all tie together (or at least not contradict each other). This of course ended with the NuDIsney movies, and the old novels became “Classic Star Wars” or some such thing. But that’s my reference for canon. A further example is Babylon 5-only things approved by JMS are “canon” for that universe. But as it’s used in this article and the comments-it seems that it’s more the “classic” works of SF, and that you need to have read and appreciate them? If that’s the case, then I agree that there’s no need for canon-let people read and appreciate or not what they want to, without owing anything to anyone. Do I understand it? Thanks.
I have to say, the people who create and adhere to canons tend to be just fucking insufferable. It always feels like they’re doing their damnedest just to prove that they’re a bigger fan and that after they do so, you should bow, present them with a ribbon, and then shuffle away shamed. They are the dark flip side of my favorite kind of enthusiast who just genuinely loves something and really wants you to enjoy it and hey, isn’t it cool that this thing you like was influenced by this other thing that you like and OMG, did you know that this thing was the FIRST TIME ANYONE WROTE ABOUT THAT!? It’s the difference between that asshole who scoffed at me for enjoying the Led Zeppelin version of When the Levee Breaks and not understanding that the *real* version was the one from the ’20s and the guy who told me how much he loves both, pulled out a fucking banjo at a bus stop and then took me on a musical journey that went beyond the ’20s and suddenly I’m on a merchant ship in the 18th Century blending Tamil chants with Beninese millet planting songs (I honestly don’t remember what he told me, only that he was as enthusiastic as a parent over their first born and there were ships involved and people from all over mixing music on ships and somehow that resulted in Robert Plant having a career).
I like to think I’m the latter, though not as well versed, but yeah, if you mention wizard school, I’m taking you way past Harry Potter.
Matt Cramp mentions “reference pool” and “entry point” as being a good use of canon. Sounds right. It occurs to me that while genre, by definition, is “popular culture,” some fans would like to stretch sf to an extreme which only those with a devoted palate will enjoy reading—not my 12 year old self!
After all, some fans would value the Nebula award over the Hugo, and sf X over the sf canon… just as some folks prefer art-house movies to mainstream, and go to government art galleries, not just commercial galleries with pretty take-home stuff.
I won’t try here to define X; I only want to suggest that in some future there may be another category besides canon.
I think if you become a regular reader of SF you’ll probably “find” these books. If you’re a creator you might find some inspiration in the earlier stuff. But I don’t know what putting together a cannon would mean if anything. My own personal cannon tends to be Hugo winners.
Personal note: If you are a younger reader and generally don’t go back before say 2000, you are missing some good stuff! If nothing else sample the Hugo winners.
Why, please please WHY should science fiction, or current fantasy, need to be modeled after the “classics” of the Medieval or Early Modern era? Yes, Homer is interesting reading. The Jewish and Christian scriptures are more or less necessary if only because so many references to them are scattered about the world we live in. Greek plays likewise and so forth.
But they were the “canon” of old because either the Established Church enforced them as Totally Official or (like Homer) had been popular enough two millennia previously to have survived in an era when books were handwritten page by page. And now they’re the fond memories of old fogies like me who once chanted about ending Western Civ. It’s quite possible now to be a literate person without being able to read Homer in the not-so-original Greek of a millennium after Homer’s death and never mind the Great Ones who were fogies when I was young.
And the same goes for the ‘trash’ our parents didn’t want us to read then, like “Doc” Smith, Asimov, and on and on. Which, by the way, I still have and read. Not because it was great literature and not because John Campbell was the Prophet of Science Fiction (stop laughing) but because it was what I had at a time in my life that I remember fondly. At about the time that Our Gracious Host Mr. Scalzi was kicking his diaper dependency, I discovered that the Special Collections Department of the University of Arizona had a complete set of Astounding (and then Analog from 1938 through when my collection began in 1962. And I wasted far too much time that I should have spent studying or at least socializing by reading them in order surrounded by the sacred smell of the books in that old library (which is, as it happens, still standing but no longer a library.)-
I enjoyed that period in my life. I enjoyed reading those old pulp magazines. That’s a sufficient reason for me, in my old age, to occasionally revisit them (my Analog collection now goes back to the year I was born.)
It is not remotely a reason for anyone else to. Even my children or their children. If some other old fogies want to enshrine the treasures of their youths as some sort of eternal ‘canon’ itdamned well is not a reason for anyone today to pay them any mind at all.
Create your own treasured memories. Some of you by all means create your own literature. If you give any thought at all to the stuff written when my parents were young, remember: science fiction is always, always, about now. Don’t kid yourself. Heinlein’s worlds are as dead as Barsoom; let them rest.
Where is this discussion taking place (besides here)? I’d like to follow it.
62 year old white cishet female here. I devoured all the SF and fantasy I could find when I was growing up, including those by what were, even then, Old White Dudes, and I still own a lot of those old books. Every once in a while, when I’ve run out of new work to read, I’ll go back and re-read some of that old stuff. With few exceptions, when I’m done it goes in the “get rid of it” pile. Sometimes it’s good but I know I will never feel the desire to read again. Sometimes the Suck Fairy has visited and I see things that offend or annoy me that I never noticed in my youth. SF is not alone in this, either. I’ve been rereading old mysteries and children’s adventure books, and the same results apply.
I do believe there are true classics in all genres, but there’s so much WONDERFUL new work – I can’t keep up, and I am a fast, voracious reader with access to a great library system, plus I can afford to buy books if I really want them. I think it’s better for new readers to start where they are and move forward. Back is always an option if one has the time and inclination, but it’s not required to enjoy the now and the future.
I really don’t think that “canon” applies to what many people think it does. There’s a good body of older work that I wish all science fiction readers would pay attention to, and it comes from the fact that many older greats are almost totally ignored today. I’m happy to see the efforts on Kindle to bring out the works of Simak, for example, or the Heinlein reissues. Suggested reading lists are fine, but I usually find myself wondering why major authors or works are left out and lesser included. My prejudices are my prejudices, after all.
And as for canon within an author’s body of work, meh. Some authors are strict within series of books they’ve written, but authors have the right to mix it up and vary as they see fit. Internal consistency is great, but between different series or sets of books, no. Then again, some people just love to argue with other fans long past any point of reason. Let ’em.
I am old, i will freely confess. i have read a lot of science fiction and fantasy. When i was old enough to realize there was old stuff as well as newer stuff i read it all. There is no such thing as canon when you actually read the breadth of the works from 1900 onward. Haggard and wells and Verne and Burroughs, yielded to Campbell and Asimov and smith. authors like simak and van vogt and cornbluth were contemporaries with heinlein and clarke. Norton and zelazny and ellison, delany and silverberg and herbert. all took slices of the sixities. ARE they canon? No, they just told stories based on their experiences and world that molded them. Some wanted to be DIFFERENT on a deliberate basis. Some just wanted to tell what ever story was lurking their head.
Modern stories are shaped by modern experiences and thank god they all have different voices. Mr. Scalzi has a different attitude than Mr. Stross, Mr. Butcher is different than Ms Hodgell or Ms Cogman – i read all of them. Yes reading a maxwell grant shadow book has more than a little stereotyping of asians and blacks but the stories are still fun. Those same books yielded Batman and captain america and the moon knight.
My point – if there is one – is this, Science fiction and fantasy have a leg in the society and times they were written in . In many ways they are more self reflective now then they were 40 or 120 years ago, But if you read all the authors, not just the ones people tend to call canon, you will find that each era has a much wider view point than is expressed by people with limited experience of the field.
i prefer to read to enjoy story. Some are better than others, thats the way the world works. I wish more of the critics would get their head out of their asses and read books in the spirits they were intended, and read a lot more the just the ones that get talked about.
Born most of the way through the 1980s, and yep, every stage was full of SFF.
Childhood: books of fairy tales, Gargoyles, Animorphs, Sailor Moon, Sonic the Hedgehog (two cartoons, one of them pretty hardcore; also comics), Warcraft III, Disney stuff, Star Wars and a bunch of the spin-off middle-grade novelizations. Ken Follett’s juvenile SF novels.
Middle school: More Star Wars (films, spinoff books, video games). J. K. Rowling, Neal Shusterman, William Sleator, Bruce Coville, Vivian Vande Velde. A bit of tabletop RPG-ing. Final Fantasy VII.
High school: Got to Star Trek TNG only after the fact but became obsessed. Also read my way through a huge pile of pocket SF paperbacks (Douglas Adams, Robert J. Sawyer, Gregory Benford, Amy Thomson, Robert Silverberg, Alison Goodman, Alan Lightman, Orson Scott Card, and a whole lot of obscure one-offs). The Matrix, Donnie Darko, Primer.
College: Discovered Neil Gaiman and Charles de Lint. Suddenly realized I actually did like fantasy, and started scrambling to catch up with that – which also meant I suddenly dropped the ball on keeping up with new SF for a while (immediately before Old Man’s War appeared, which was bad timing). Thought I’d fallen way behind on getting through Harry Potter, but now that I work out the timing, I read the last one only about a year after it was published.
Somewhere in the middle of all that, I read one Heinlein juvenile, when I was about 13 (Time for the Stars), and I note now with a smile that my father was very pleased I’d heard of him. A few of the really big names from before my time are still on my list, but so are a bunch of newer ones who wouldn’t have had access to the genre when it was first coming together. And that’s okay. Meeting an author when they’re new (and more likely to have cutting-edge ideas) is never going to be the same as meeting them when they and their ideas have been thought about and built upon for years and years. What counts as a classic depends so much on how it’s positioned relative to the individual. A lot of my own curiosity about people I didn’t encounter in my own upbringing (Asimov, etc.) is now fuelled by wanting to learn more about the history of SFF. Just as someday, the only people who are going to be watching early-2000s Pixar movies are film historians. That’s okay too.
An interesting discussion. As the current president of the Heinlein Society, I can tell you that we are trying to keep the idea of a legacy of Robert Heinlein ‘alive’. Meaning–available to be discussed and to reach those that want to take the time to read in context. Things like Farah Mendlesohn’s recent book are a great way to do that and bring out relevant bits for our time. Is reading Heinlein NECESSARY to read to enjoy current SF? No, of course not–but when you look at history and contributions you can’t ignore it if you want to study the history of the genre. I believe there are still quite a few novels and short stories of Heinlein’s that hold up really well even after all this time. but I wouldn’t want to force an opinion on anyone. Thanks for reading along.
