College Football Doomed

Congratulations, people who don't wear masks, you've brought down the economic exploitation of labor known as "college" football. That was very socialist of you. Keep bringing capitalism to its knees!https://t.co/GmA32EzWTV — John Scalzi (@scalzi) August 10, 2020

At least in the Big Ten and probably in the Pac-12, definitely in some of the midlist conferences. I imagine the reality of it won’t really hit some people until the SEC gives up the ghost, although, who knows, maybe they won’t, it’s not a coincidence that some of the hottest hotspots of coronavirus activity are in the South. The idea of 100,000 Auburn fans (for example) screaming their hearts out in the stands, all without masks, terrifies me, but I guess it might just be an example of freedom for them. Just 15% of Alabama ICU beds are available as of six days ago, incidentally. And we’re not even talking about Florida yet!

As you can see from the tweet above, I made snark about this being the fault of the maskless, and while they are certainly not the only ones at fault — let’s all stare at the federal and state governments that have got us to where we are today, y’all — let’s not pretend that the folks who absolutely refused to perform sensible prophylactic practices don’t bear a large chunk of the responsibility. Not just for no college football, although that is a big one here in the US, all things considered, but also for the general grinding and sputtering of our economy and its recovery. As I noted in a follow-up tweet, the maskless have done more to destroy the American capitalist system in a few short months than three whole decades of college socialists. The college socialists wear their fucking masks, people. Even when they’re out there protesting.

I went to a Division III school (which had already cancelled its fall sports in July anyway), so from an alumni standpoint I don’t have a dog in this hunt; indeed, the only real emotion I feel is happy for my friends from Michigan. Now they won’t have their asses handed to them by Ohio State again this year (that rivalry is a very real thing that affects both states in a way that I, a humble nerd from California, genuinely cannot feel in my bones). But I do suspect football-less fall Saturdays are going to do more to bring the reality of our current situation home to some people than 160,000 dead, millions more infected and a cratered economy. Which is sad, but whatever works.

But yeah: You coulda had college football, folks. All it took was a mask and some basic consideration of other people. But you thought you’d rather not. Enjoy your Saturdays!

— JS