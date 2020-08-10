College Football Doomed
At least in the Big Ten and probably in the Pac-12, definitely in some of the midlist conferences. I imagine the reality of it won’t really hit some people until the SEC gives up the ghost, although, who knows, maybe they won’t, it’s not a coincidence that some of the hottest hotspots of coronavirus activity are in the South. The idea of 100,000 Auburn fans (for example) screaming their hearts out in the stands, all without masks, terrifies me, but I guess it might just be an example of freedom for them. Just 15% of Alabama ICU beds are available as of six days ago, incidentally. And we’re not even talking about Florida yet!
As you can see from the tweet above, I made snark about this being the fault of the maskless, and while they are certainly not the only ones at fault — let’s all stare at the federal and state governments that have got us to where we are today, y’all — let’s not pretend that the folks who absolutely refused to perform sensible prophylactic practices don’t bear a large chunk of the responsibility. Not just for no college football, although that is a big one here in the US, all things considered, but also for the general grinding and sputtering of our economy and its recovery. As I noted in a follow-up tweet, the maskless have done more to destroy the American capitalist system in a few short months than three whole decades of college socialists. The college socialists wear their fucking masks, people. Even when they’re out there protesting.
I went to a Division III school (which had already cancelled its fall sports in July anyway), so from an alumni standpoint I don’t have a dog in this hunt; indeed, the only real emotion I feel is happy for my friends from Michigan. Now they won’t have their asses handed to them by Ohio State again this year (that rivalry is a very real thing that affects both states in a way that I, a humble nerd from California, genuinely cannot feel in my bones). But I do suspect football-less fall Saturdays are going to do more to bring the reality of our current situation home to some people than 160,000 dead, millions more infected and a cratered economy. Which is sad, but whatever works.
But yeah: You coulda had college football, folks. All it took was a mask and some basic consideration of other people. But you thought you’d rather not. Enjoy your Saturdays!
— JS
Note that while I don’t expect the regulars to do this, any comments that are egregiously stupid with regard to COVID and its transmission will just be snipped out summarily. Likewise, let’s not encourage bots and trolls, folks.
So maybe there will be NFL on Saturday? Or maybe it gets axed as well. Wear the #$%^ mask
As a Purdue alumnus and season-ticket holder, I was thrilled to see this, although it took longer than I’d hoped – it’s only a slight exaggeration to say that half the conference has already had outbreaks during workouts, and at least one player is suffering post-COVID health complications. There was no way I was going to any games this year regardless of how they were run – similarly, I’ve skipped all the Indy Eleven USL matches this year – but more importantly, football seemed to be one of the two main factors pushing students back to campus, so maybe there will be ways to keep them safer now that we don’t have to pretend there will be football. (The other is revenue from dorms; that’s a different story.)
I saw that it’ll affect all fall sports. I have volleyball season tickets too, and let me tell you, as much as I enjoy going to Holloway to watch the Boilers, it’s quite possibly the worst imaginable sports scenario during a pandemic: small gym, poor HVAC system, people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder and back-to-knees, fans within feet of the players. (I guess wrestling could be worse for the athletes … and they also wrestle in Holloway.) Put it all on hold and start working on needs for the 2021 seasons.
Let’s hope that the maskless grasp that waving guns at the decision-makers won’t change anything.
My college banned NCAA football when I was there. But then stupidly brought it back. It is just exploitation of (some) students and dilution of the primary mission of the institution. But what do I know? It’s all about the Benjamins.
The fattest part of the “college football fan” bell curve is probably also the most likely to blame “all the libs” and “their” state/local governments for shutting down the country and, therefore, being the “real” cause of the football shutdown.
Let’s see, I attended Penn State (100K), Mississippi (75K?) and Michigan State (100K) I know it’ll suck for the fans (I’ve never been to a college football game), it will be interesting to hear the outcry online…
Buckeyes rule! We have been kicking Michigan butt since the Toledo War of 1835.
The version I got by email had “Pac-10” rather than the “Pac-12” I note above. Was going to note that, in that the Pac-12 is the only college conference with a number in its name that actually has that many teams in the conference. The Big We Can’t Count Past Ten has either 14 or 15 members, depending on whether you count Johns Hopkins lacrosse-only (both genders) membership. The Big 12 has either 10 or 21 members, the latter if you count affiliate one-sport members like, oh, Alabama (women’s rowing). The Atlantic 10 has fourteen, sixteen if you count the two only playing women’s field hockey.
Yeah, I meant to swap out the 10 with 12 and hit publish first and then smacked my head.
Re: The Toledo War
Yeah, but Ohio “won” Toledo. Is that something to brag about? I kid!
But I’m just rattling cages as I’m an MSU alumnus/fan. We were only good against OSU a few times this last decade.
Well, I guess I’ll save some coin on not having MSU season tickets this fall. Perhaps I’ll get to buy some in the spring.
As a native Californian currently residing in Alabama, all I can say is “I saw this coming in February”. People with no clue as to the damage they are doing, and those who might have a clue but “Owning the libs”, are very much culpable. Those of us who are doing their dead-level best to stem the tide feel like the kids who did the group project on their own just to salvage their own grades, and reluctantly bringing the lazy kids along with us. This time, the homework is required, and a very small minority are shredding the homework that the other kids did! I have been near the Auburn stadium, and the Tuscaloosa stadium (When football season was out, you couldn’t get me within 50 miles of either when season is in…) and all I can say is “Good.”
Yep. I’m from Alabama and the collapse of the SEC might be the only thing that makes it ‘real’ to a huge number of people.
It’s been an uphill fight, from our cowardly Governor to a group of doctors literally pleading with the Montgomery City Council to put in a mask requirement and then walking out en masse when the Council declined the motion minutes later. (Thankfully our new Mayor (The first POC mayor of Montgomery, ever) put it in place the next day and the Council ‘apologized’).
Our main geek/nerd group had to create a FB group so we could share and rate ‘safe’ businesses and places in the city. It’s now grown far beyond that. to 1300 members.
I’m a college football fan, and I fully support postponing or canceling the season.
In my home state of Nebraska, I’ve seen commentary about how critical this issue is. And with that, I also agree. It’s a matter of life and death; that’s pretty critical.
And of course I saw a tweet just today from someone saying that college football may not recover if the season is canceled. Gawd, what malarkey. College football fans are going to somehow forget their love of the game if it isn’t played this fall? Players and coaches are going to just walk away? The NFL, which has been using college football as a free developmental league for decades, is going to shrug and say, “Oh, well, that’s that?”
Jeez.
Michael Diaz,
Toledo is the jewel of Lake Erie and the envy of all Michigan natives and we own it. In my time at OSU in the ’70s we lost a lot of times to Michigan but we have now turned the tables and taken back our rightful place. Let me savor the revenge!
Maybe this will get some folks’ attention.
I read an article once (in Inc. magazine maybe) about a company that was having big time cash problems and the things that they tried to do to get employees to tighten the belt a little. The net was that all of the cajolling of management fell on deaf ears until they got rid of the plants in the lobby (a trivial expense really) – people were all “WOAH! The company must be in REALLY bad shape! We had better start watching the budget!”
I work for a modest-sized university in the Big 12 (current membership: 10 schools). It’s the only major industry in this town, and the school and its sports play a big part in the local economics. There’s no way that anybody should be playing organized sports right or congregating on campus now, and yet, I shudder to think how many tax dollars and jobs will be lost in the coming year. So yes, big thanks to all you non-mask-wearers out there. You’re killing my employer and killing my town. Covid ain’t helping, but you’re making it worse.