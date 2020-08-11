Kamala Harris, Vice-Presidential Candidate
Some of you may recall, back in June 2019, when I surveyed the landscape of potential Democratic presidential candidates, Kamala Harris was my first choice. This is what I said at the time about why that was:
Because she’s hella smart, pretty savvy and because I think her background and daily practice in politics shows she’s not scared of anyone, least of all the Republicans. I also suspect that she would put together a very fine cabinet of equally smart and savvy people and be the best chance to reverse the four years of stupidity and cupidity we’ve endured to this point. Is she perfect? Lol, no, and I suspect people will be more than happy to expound on this in the comments. But I don’t need perfect at this point, and additionally I think she’s smart enough to know where she’s not smart enough, and will collect people to her to compensate. Also, she’s not old as fuck, and her personal baggage seems dealable. Plus she’d shred Trump in the presidential debates like he was a chicken straight out of the crock pot. Yeah, I’d watch that.
Now it’s August 2020, and as we know, Harris did not become the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden did (what I said about him at the time: “I mean, honestly, meh?” which is an assessment I stand by). But, Joe Biden just today decided to make Harris his partner on the Democratic ticket, in the Vice-Presidential seat.
So how do I feel about that?
Not surprisingly, pretty good. One, to be blunt and gross, if Biden keels — and he might, he’s 78 — then I get what I wanted in the first place, and beyond that, the current thinking is that Biden will stay in office for one term, teeing up Harris for ’24 (someone should check with Biden about that thinking, however). But two, presuming Biden stays perfectly healthy for four years, he has a super-competent vice president who will almost certainly have her own portfolio in the White House; I can’t imagine Harris agreeing to be Vice President if all she was going to do was twiddle her thumbs for four years, hoping for Biden to kick off.
In the meantime, she’s a net plus for diversity on the ticket and I expect will be excellent campaigner. Plus, while she regrettably won’t get to shred Trump in the debates, watching her tee off on Pence, who writer Elizabeth May just memorably described as “an actual jar of heated mayonnaise in human form,” will be delight enough. And I imagine she’ll get her punches in on Trump while campaigning, which will infuriate Trump to no end; we know how angry competent women make him.
As a former attorney general and someone whose crime policies were not, shall we say, the most enlightened, Harris is not a huge favorite of the more progressive folks who are aligned with the Democratic party. Inasmuch as the Republicans will try to scare the white folks with the idea of “soft on crime” Democrats, however, her being on the ticket will make that slightly less effective. Given that half the white people in America are currently and inexplicably still planning to vote for Trump, these little things will matter. I mean, honestly, what the hell, fellow white people, why are at least half of you this way, please stop.
This is not an election cycle for people who need perfect people with perfect positions in any event. It’s an election cycle between “likely competent” and “actually fucking criminal.” So: Kamala Harris! Very likely to be a super-competent vice president! Hooray! I was going to vote for Biden anyway, because a meh president would be a refreshing change from the awful bigoted trashfire of corruption that is the alternative. But now at least there’s someone on the ticket I’m actually happy about. Let’s hope we make it to November, everybody!
— JS
As this is bound to be a contentious political thread, be aware the Mallet is out. Please try to refrain from full-tilt frothiness, and be polite when addressing each other. Or, you know. Whack.
Most people had her as the most likely. If he wasn’t going to take a liberal, Duckworth would have been my choice, but I expect Harris will be effective as Trump campaigns for “Law and Order”.
“an actual jar of heated mayonnaise in human form,”
Not all that heated. Actually, he’s barely lukewarm.
Regarding Kamala Harris’ law enforcement background, Peter Beinert has some perspective, a thing which seems to be sorely lack on the purer than though progressive wing of the party, where the general belief seems to be that politics should not involve anything political.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/08/give-kamala-harris-break/615127/
I think the word is ‘tepid’ more than heated or lukewarm. Pence is just so beige! Anyway, Harris is a great pick, and I am gladly volunteering with the campaign
The twitterverse is THRILLED (in general) that she’s the pick. I’ve seen a lot of tweets about “feeling hopeful for the first time in a long time”. And when you have the dumpster fire complaining she was mean to Kavanaugh (like that’s a bad thing?) and then we hear he AND his daughter donated to Harris? Then you have Warren say how she can’t WAIT to watch Harris debate Pence? I’m. In. For. These. Games. Every time Harris attacks dumpster don, he’s going to lose his mind and say more dumb stuff. It’ll be great!
I was wearing my Kamala hat in my late afternoon Zoom meetings. In November I will enthusiastically vote Biden/Harris now. I would vote for Biden/subway rat but now I can vote with far more enthusiasm. I’m THRILLED with Biden’s choice for Veep.
@pjcamp – THANK YOU for posting that article. It’s fascinating reading.
She was my first choice as well, and it’s 2020 so “meh” is must better than the dotard.
@chirpy – I’d vote for dead goat/subway rat over Trump/Pence – the first ticket displays higher intellect and more moral character.
Harris was my first choice for President, so I am delighted she’s Biden’s Veep pick. (And let me also say, Biden himself has been impressing the hell out of me.)
What I liked about her then is what I still do: whip-smart, whip-fast, and steely-eyed. What I’ve learned about her since then is she also has a wonderful laugh and sense of humor. She’s also a sort of walking United Nations: Black and Indian heritage, and married to a Jewish fella.
(I just went on YouTube and watched a wonderful video from last year of Kamala and Mindy Kaling cooking up some Indian food together. It’s a lovely glimpse into Harris’ SE Indian heritage. And, oh, the Taster’s Choice jars bit…!)
She’s an excellent pick. I’ve been thrilled to have her represent us from California, especially compared to Feinstein, who needs to retire like, yesterday. She’s also done an excellent job at any Senate hearings she’s been a part of; quick, incisive, and with an overall impressive demeanor.
My politics are leaning increasingly progressive as I get older, but I think she will be a nice counterpoint to Biden.
It’s worth mentioning that Harris, contrary to all the “she’s a cop” and “she’s just another neoliberal” barbs she gets from the left wing of the party, has one of the most consistently progressive voting records in the entire Senate (by some metrics, even morel liberal than Sanders). Charlotte Clymer on Twitter has a really good thread about it.
I said early in the primaries that I would vote for a moldy sock against Donald Trump, and I was really disappointed when the Democratic Party took me at my word and we got a creepy gross old man. Kamala was one of my early favorites, and her being on the ticket makes me feel a little better.
I got a lot of problems with Harris (I was pulling for Stacey Abrams) and I look forward to grinding that ax come Jan 21, 2021. Till then I’m all in on Biden-Harris because it’s gonna be them or Those Other Guys and that’s an easy choice.
I also had Harris as my pick in the primaries, and she was my #1 for the VP slot. So yeah, I’m also delighted today. On her record as a prosecutor, here’s an interesting perspective from someone who was a public defender on the opposite side from Harris when Harris was the San Francisco DA — if you don’t have time to read it, the gist is that Harris has real reformist credibility. https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/voices/2020/08/10/kamala-harris-progressive-pioneer-san-francisco-da-column/3334668001 This is a good pick, and shows vision and smarts on Biden’s part.
“This is not an election cycle for people who need perfect people with perfect positions in any event.”
I think this is a bit reductionist here. A lot of progressive folks aren’t upset with Biden because he’s “not perfect,” they’re upset because he and the DNC aren’t even making a token attempt to be progressive despite popular support for progressive poilicies. They shot down legalization of marijuana and Medicare For All despite overwhelming support among democratic voters and even majority support for both among the population at large. Biden himself has said he thinks oil and fuel companies should have a seat the table to discuss climate change, which really doesn’t bode well considering we’re inside the window where radical action is the only path that has a chance of saving us.
He’s about as centrist a candidate as you’re going to get, and that stings in a year when there was, frankly, some blatant Tomfoolery around Super Tuesday that clinched him the nomination.. It was hard to read that as anything other than a concerted effort to prevent Sanders from winning. So, that combined with the DNC’s resounding rejection of popular progressive policies is quite frustrating. It looks and feels like the DNC are ignoring what voters want in favor of a “mother knows best” approach, which is not how democracy is supposed to work.
This is compounded by the fact that very progressive folks have at this point spent decades being told by the DNC “just be pragmatic this one time and then we’ll try and get some progressive policies going, honest,” and that has just never really materialized. Even Obama, running on a very far left platform, did very little of what he had promised and he frankly got hung out to dry by the Democrats absolutely rolling over on Obamacare and letting the GOP gut it.
Particularly, I think this comes across as dismissive of the concerns many POC are raising (at least in my circles) about a man who’s had a number of racial slip-ups picking a woman who was a notoriously aggressive prosecutor during this set of BLM protests. The common sentiment I’ve seen is that at the very least, this sends the message that they just expect those folks to show up regardless and aren’t super worried about trying to actually align with their goals. Which, you know, doesn’t feel great when the party you intend to support broadcasts that they’re counting on your vote regardless of whether they’re going to try and earn it.
People are going to vote for Biden, because duh. But folks who really don’t align with his exceptionally centrist views aren’t going to like him as a candidate, and I think tut-tutting “well he’s not PERFECT” really misses the point of peoples’ actual grievances with both him and the platform the DNC have put forth. I think it’s dismissive, and I’d ask that you consider if perhaps there’s more merit to the complaints than simply progressives being unwilling to consider an imperfect candidate (which is often used to dismiss these criticisms, and rarely actually true).
And if I’m reading too much into a single line of your post, that’s my bad. But it’s been a rough year and I had a strong reaction to seeing someone who’s normally so thoughtful about considering others’ viewpoints seem to handwave these things away.
Yes, I would have preferred her as Attorney General, where she could be very effective in prosecuting Der Furor. My problem with ANY of Biden’s potential picks is that any woman he picked from the Senate would weaken Democratic strength there. However, there’s no question that Governor Newsome will pick a strong Democrat to replace her, and it will probably be a woman, so it’s a net gain. The real problem is not who holds the office of Vice President, it’s that the office is so weak, by design. Harris will move from a powerful position as Senator, to the ribbon-cutting duties of the Vice President.
None of which alters the fact that I would rise from a deathbed to vote Trump out in November.
For me it was Harris or Rice.
Rice has too much of a Clinton flavor; Harris has a tendency, so I hear, to not shut up and listen.
Here’s hoping that Harris’ new handlers make decent suggestions – and that she pays attention.
And I look forward to reading about a debate between her and mayonnaise. No way would I actually sit through it live.
A quick corrective to @Jeff Goldblum’s Ghost — you said that Biden “pick[ed] a woman who was a notoriously aggressive prosecutor during this set of BLM protests”. That isn’t possible, as she has been a US Senator since January 2017. If you look at her record as Senator, she has supported many of the issues that you say you support. It is probably also worth remembering that there were many Sanders supporters helping to write the Democratic platform, and the press has been full of reports that Biden has been consulting extensively with Warren since he won the nomination. Biden will be running a campaign that is one of the most liberal in generations. I’d call that a win.
Lifelong Republican here. Well, I haven’t actually voted for a GOP candidate for President in years. I realized that MY version of the Republican party would be running Joe Biden. So there we are! I was not rooting for Harris, only because I wanted her to be A.G. to go get Barr and the rest of the dogs. I suppose that Klobuchar or Demings can do that just as well. I was hoping it would NOT be Abrams simply due to lack of experience. I think she will get elected to Congress in a few years and then be a powerful force, her story is awesome. Push come to shove, I love my country and cannot handle more of it being Trumped.
I was so disappointed when Kamala dropped out of the race last year. She has been my top pick for Veep ever since. Today is a good day.
“As a former attorney general and someone whose crime policies were not, shall we say, the most enlightened, ”
I don’t think this is particularly accurate. Harris was about as far left as a DA and then AG could be and survive election, and also needs to take into account that a AG does not make policy decisions outside of extraordinary circumstances – as she did in refusing to defend Prop 8. There’s a good testimonial from an Oakland public defender about this that’s been making the rounds: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/voices/2020/08/10/kamala-harris-progressive-pioneer-san-francisco-da-column/3334668001/
Since she got out enforcement and into policy making as a Senator, she’s been consistently good on these and most other issues. I’m really happy with her, but the “her AG record shows she’s a cop” is very reductive. Room to disagree, though.
I think Goldblum’s Ghost is accusing others of being reductive while simultaneously being extremely reductive. This is very silly: “I think this is a bit reductionist here. A lot of progressive folks aren’t upset with Biden because he’s “not perfect,” they’re upset because he and the DNC aren’t even making a token attempt to be progressive despite popular support for progressive poilicies. ”
This is honestly just wrong. This is only even partially true if you define “progressive” as “Bernie’s Sanders exact policies”, and even then there’s been significant movement towards those policies. You can see the Biden/Sanders unity taskforces and the policies they’ve agreed to as an example. These are are all big, important initiatives. They can only be dismissed if your take is “Sanders’ policies or nothing”, which is unfortunately where a fair amount of people are. But it’s also dismissive and frankly wrong to go that way.
I think, as sort of mentioned up-thread, the perfect time for the progressives (like me, even though I’m a dirty foreigner) to go on the offensive against the centrists running the Democratic party is roughly mid-November through 2024. Until then, hooray for these two.
Even as my own personal politics have moved steadily leftward over the last 15 years; I am still very fiscally conservative, and personally socially conservative. I’m concerned about deficits and debt, and the rancor and divisive political atmosphere. I hope that this ticket can address those concerns. I’m voting for Harris, but I’d vote malignant cancer over Trump.
I want this country to be better, more tolerant, and where everyone is taken care of.
Scalzi: “she’s not scared of anyone, least of all the Republicans.”
Why would she be scared of Republicans? A decade ago, she could have gotten on a republican ticket.
Its the Hillary Clinton Corporate Democrat Right of Center campaign strategy all over again. He’s wooing the moderate republicans, and telling progressives to go screw.
As an unapologetic progressive, this fucking blows.
Whole situation is so exhausting, so just commenting to give @jeffgoldblumsghost, @leftwingmothertrucker and my other progressive peeps a shoutout.
Wall Street is already celebrating, while people literally dying for health care and housing are told to stop being purists. Nice.
And, no, Harris isn’t electable. She didn’t win a single delegate, she is from an already blue state, and her prosecutor background is full of land mines.
I wonder how many of the people so confident of her electability were also confident of Clinton’s in 2016.
*an electability boost
I would REALLY love if Athena wrote a post on this topic, or the election more generally. I think it would be really great to hear a young voter’s perspective. Does she have reasons to feel hopeful and engaged? I know you don’t take requests! But I’m putting it out there as a wish.
As someone who as moved progressively, lol word choice, from being right wing/ John Birch Society in his teens to someone who supports universal health care, amnesty for illegal immigrants, and even finds a UBI to be interesting; I just can’t get fully behind a complete progressive platform. I understand where conservatives are coming from, and most are not bad people. Their world view is different but that doesn’t make them evil.
My ideal would be for us to see each other as people of good will, and realize that it’s ok to disagree.
It’ll be hard enough to convince moderates and Republicans to vote this ticket; that we shouldn’t be fighting on the left
Leftwingmothertrucker- LOL, no. “Based on the available metrics, Kamala Harris is currently one of the most progressive members of the U.S Senate. The data is consistent on that. (thread)” If you’re interested in the evidence…
@DHMCarver Poor wording on my part. Perhaps the more accurate phraseology is “During this set of BLM protests, Biden has picked someone who had a record as a notoriously aggressive prosecutor before they were a Senator.”
I was referencing her past record as a pretty aggressive prosecutor, not saying that right now she’s been prosecuting people during BLM.
One of those less than thrilled progressives here. I would have been jumping for joy when the Biden administration nominated Harris to be the next AG, but in times of BLM and police brutality, a prosecutor with a spotty record on those issues isn’t the right pick.
Biden is the Senator from the literal State of Corpratopia. Harris is a cop friendly ex-prosecutor. That “third way” Democrats have again completely ignored progressive issues and taken a GOP Lite approach is pretty obvious, so do not be all shocked and appalled if the young progressives they need to get elected decide to stay home. Some of those folks think the only way to fix it is to simply burn it all down and start over. And while I’m not saying I agree, I’m just saying… I understand.
Considering that if Biden picked a peck of peppers to be his VP I’d still vote Democrat at this point I’m okay with this; Harris didn’t move me one way or the other during primary season. What I think this boils down to is that Biden knows that, for this election cycle, Trump has a big chunk of the white male vote and it all boils down to mobilization; Biden needs an excited Black electorate and that is that. The question is how does the white female professional/suburban vote respond to Harris.
I’m almost but not quite embarrassed to say that I felt tears coming to my eyes when I read Biden had chosen Harris. She represents hope, and the tears revealed how little hope I had.
As an outsider to US politics (Ie, I live in Australia) it’s puzzling why almost half of the US public (or actually the smaller portion who actually vote), support Trump. I’ve concluded that there are a lot of the US public who are voting with the motivation of “Go to Hell!”, and are so alienated and hostile to life in the US that they really want to blow up the whole of the US political establishment… And they see, quite accurately, that Trump and his cronies are the best mechanism to do so. Could this be the case?
“This is not an election cycle for people who need perfect people with perfect positions in any event.”
Yep. The perfect is most assuredly the enemy of the good, and my perfect, your perfect, and everyone else’s perfect likely look different. Biden, and Harris, may not be precisely the candidate one would have chosen, but there’s only one other option available here.
I agree with a lot of what you said. Also, seeing as Biden enjoyed a close working relationship and friendship with Obama, I think it’s likely that he’s envisioning a similar relationship with his VP.
I am very happy that Biden made the safe and predictable choice. “Safe” and “predicable” are two words never applied to the current occupant of The White House.
@Jeff Goldblum’s Ghost:
I was going to write a snarky response, but thought better of it. Biden brought in Sanders’ people to write the Democratic Platform for this year. (That is at worst a token attempt.) The platform calls for: a public option to be added to the Affordable Care Act (which is growing in popularity, so there is little desire to tear it down yet), a $15/hour minimum wage, and carbon neutral power plants by 2035 (instead of 2030 in the Green New Deal.) Given that the progressive wing of the Democratic party is still a minority, they should be very happy to be getting 80% of what they want.
(The reason that I was initially snarky is that I’m tired of the argument that Sanders is a target of the DNC and party establishment. Democratic VOTERS still pick the candidate. The reality is that the progressive wing is growing, but still a minority in the party. Progressives like Ocasio-Cortez winning primaries in safe Democratic strongholds is not evidence that the party as a whole is changing. When a DSA candidate wins in Ohio, you’ll have something. Until then, Sanders supporters are going to have to accept that the Democratic VOTERS aren’t completely behind him yet.)
Yeah. I will listen to and be concerned about critiques from people of color and trans folks–and my position there, so far, is that these concerns are valid but TBH my own attitude toward law enforcement, for example, has shifted a lot in the last four years, and I hope hers has too–but I am not interested in “but ceeeentrism” complaints from cis white dudes still nursing their wounded Bernie hardons.
BernieBros have been announcing their attention to BernieBro since, at least, Sanders dropped out (and endorsed Biden, not that it matters to the cult). If, after 100K dead and everything else going on in the last four years, they’d still rather Holden Caufield it up than be strategic…well, a VP pick wasn’t going to make a difference with that.
The self-described progressives (ie, Bernie diehards) need to get a clue that the percentage of American voters who are genuinely on that page totals at most 15%, and it’s heavily skewed towards reliably Democratic states. They don’t have the leverage to threaten to withhold votes as “consequences” for not getting exactly what they want.
I’m someone who is on board with a progressive agenda, but I’m fed up with tactics geared towards making progressives feel good about themselves instead of making actual progress.
Senator Harris wasn’t my first choice for President or Vice-President. For that matter, Vice-President Biden wasn’t my first choice for President, (To be fair, neither of these were my last choice, either.)
They are both somewhere between perfectly fine and excellent, however, and I am happy to support them any way I can. (Sometimes, my preferred candidate wins and sometimes not, but the difference between Democrats and Republicans is overwhelming compared to the difference between my preferred candidate and the victor.)
So, I’ve donated to Joe Biden, and may donate more to Biden-Harris; I’ll happily vote for Biden-Harris and encourage others to do so. And I imagine I’ll spend some time sending texts or making phone calls for Biden-Harris (because taking time off to travel to another state to go door to door seems unlikely under the circumstances.
@Cavitation
Sort of. The flaw in their reasoning is that the political establishment–or in Trumpist parlance, “the elite”–isn’t who they think it is.
Anyone who says Harris is more progressive than Bernie Sanders is ignorant, or full or shit, or selling something.
I dont give a fuck what the “metric” says, its bullshit. Why? Because its not who Harris was before she was in the Senate. Sanders was marching for civil rights before being a senator. Harris? She was busy creating overpopulated jails in California.
And whenever Harris is confronted by the shit that happened on her watch as prosecutor, her first response is invariably to dodge responsibility for all of it.
Far as I am can tell, her senate history is not indicative of a change of heart, but a calculated move to to the left to eventually run for president.
Maybe if she owned all the shit that she’s done in the past, instead of trying to dodge most of it, i might think differently about her. But “most progressive in the senate” is meaningless when one looks at her full history.
Many thanks to @pjcamp and @DHMCarver for their links. Glad I read the pieces, especially since, as a progressive, I was (I’m ashamed to admit not doing my own homework well enough) echoing the “she was a harsh DA” message. Bad me. Good for Biden. Mind you, as my Best Beloved says, voting for Yellow Dog/Yellow Hydrant vs whutwegotnow is a smart electoral choice.
Harris votes with Sanders the same 93% that Warren does.
She is further left than Biden, who has been moving towards the center of the party.
The idea that this is a great loss for the left is hilarious. She is the furthest left the Democratic party has gone for President or VP for decades. Is she as far left as some in the party, nope. Remember though, this is the party that thought Lieberman was a good idea. The left should take a move in the right direction when it comes your way as a win.
I was for Warren for President, but honestly Warren would have been a bad VP pick. It doesn’t plan really for the future, and unlike California where Harris would be easy to replace, Massachusetts is more difficult.
The only people on the left who are going to be upset with this pick are some of the more extreme Sanders supporters even though Sanders is smarter than that. Sanders know sometimes the fight for the future, is to accept a small move forward and fight for more later. But consolidate the gain.
Hell if never-Trumper Jennifer Rubin at the Washington Post thinks someone who voted with Bernie Sanders 93% of the time is great pick. You’ve moved the Overton window.
Some of you still pushing the white cis Berne bros. lie I see. If we wanted diversity why not get a VP who Latinx likes? If we wanted someone with broader appeal to the in-betweeners, why not Tammy Duckworth: woman, Asian, disabled, veteran, midwesterner?
Jeff Goldblum makes a quite moderate post and you jump all over that. Progressives are basically being told to vote for Biden because he will be easier to fight than Trump. That’s almost literally the message Chomsky put out recently. And that’s pragmatically what people are going to do. This isn’t 2008, the Left is going to war with Biden from Day One.
And I still think Biden is a sexual predator. And I still question whether I can vote for a sexual predator. (As does Biden who told me not to vote for him if I believed his accuser.) On the other hand I might have a marginal effect on defeating a sexual predator who is also an incompetent fascist. That’s an ethical dilemma for me. And I know some of you are going to curse my ethics. So in anticipation of that, they are my fucking ethics: vote your own conscience, not mine. It’s a testament to the state of this country that I have to work through this particular choice at all.
@isabelcooper and @Edward Brennan and others posting in a similar vein, Amen, amen, amen. I am an unapologetic progressive, liberal, leftist, whatever you want to call me, but I I can fully get on board with this ticket because politics is the art of the possible, and the art of compromise. It is easy to be the purist and hold yourself free from the muck, but then, nothing gets done — or worse, someone like Trump gets elected (as we saw in 2016). As Noam Chomsky said when being interviewed on a progressive radio show in 2016, you shouldn’t have to think about this more than 5 minutes — Trump is an existential threat to the nation. If you don’t vote for Biden-Harris and you consider yourself a progressive or a leftist, you have to wonder where your priorities are. As AOC has shown, you can get a lot done by speaking your truth and working in the system.
Having followed Ms. Harris’s entire career and being an attentive student of my native California’s politics, I keep being bemused by people who ignore the pretty obvious points just made by Peter Beinart in The Atlantic, and act as if Harris could have prospered as some fantasy version of a district attorney and state Attorney General, rather than negotiating the realities of the day.
(It’s actually impressive that an NYC journalism guy actually understands what’s going on, here on the Left Coast. Point to Mr. Beinart. That is a rare and wondrous thing.)
One of the many times Ms. Harris has shown her mettle was during the campaign leading up to the Nov. 2016 “top two” runoff election to replace Barbara Boxer as our junior Senator, running against Santa Ana-based U.S. House member Loretta L. Sánchez. It was an interesting contrast: In every appearance, Harris was completely organised, focussed, articulate, and unflappable, while Sánchez kept losing her cool, impulsively making political blunders that cost her votes and injured her prospects.
Harris’s formidable skills as a prosecutor have (more recently) repeatedly provided just about the only good bit of numerous Senate hearings, during the Toddler-in-Chief’s reign of error. That is part of why, like OGH, I was delighted when she ran in the primaries, remarking ‘America needs a good prosecutor’, and am almost as delighted that she’s now seeking the co-pilot seat.
@privateiron: As I said, if POC or trans folks have complaints, fair. And I’m all for bringing up the AG/DA stuff and seeing what she says.
But the vast majority of the complaints I see are, indeed, from white cis people, and I include my fellow chicks there, freaking out because Harris isn’t Bernie, or doesn’t espouse all of his policies, or whatever. The vast majority of people I encountered caring a lot about Bernie have indeed been white and cis.
I don’t know where you fall demographically, but your statement proves my point. Biden could have picked Jesus Christ incarnate as a VP, and you’d still be wringing your hands about voting for him because of your ethics. Which, yes, are yours, but when you make them public, the rest of us can judge you by them.
justdifferent:”The self-described progressives (ie, Bernie diehards) need to get a clue that the percentage of American voters who are genuinely on that page totals at most 15%, ”
Oh please, 90% of americans support much stronger gun control laws, but corporate centrist democrats are too chickenshit to do anything about it.
Leave it to the corporate apologist right of center democrat cowards to turn “progressive” into an insult and assert the only people who are “progressive” are the sexist bernie bros.
Brian: “; I just can’t get fully behind a complete progressive platform”
Only if by “progressive platform” you mean something that is defined by some right of center corporate hack like Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton was much closer to HW Bush than anything remotely “progressive” so it wouldnt be surprising if “progressive platform” gets demonized by the right of center corporate cowards.
90% of americans support universal background checks. 70% of americans support medicare for all. Two thirds support marijuana legalization. All of those are “progressive” ideas. And yet, the “mainstream” democrats, the chicken shit corporate apologist cowards, claim that “progressive” is only 15% of americans, tops, and that a complete progressive platform would be is just too extreme.
It isnt. Progressive ideas have widespread support among voters but right of centrr dems are a bunch of cowards who think the only way to win is to move further to the right and want to condemn “progressives” as some kind of minority (15%) fringe movement pushed by bernie bros.
I guess what should one expect from the dems, the party that let republicans turn “liberal” into a slur for fucks sake…
@mothertrucker This is exactly the kind of delusional thinking that’s so frustrating. IIRC, the most optimistic honest stat about Bernie-style M4A is just below 50%, concentrated in blue states, which is nowhere near the support needed to put a program of that size into practice. Public option, OTOH, is extremely popular, but look at the way so many “progressives” treated Elizabeth Warren when she proposed that as a transition.
Throw in policies like total student loan forgiveness, free 4-year college, extremely aggressive climate change legislation, open borders, defunding the police, etc., and yeah, the percentage of voters willing to vote for all that is at most 15%. If you actually want to achieve these goals, you need to be realistic about where everyone else in our democracy is with them and actually work with that instead of complaining about it and blaming the people who are 80 or 90% on your side.
@Chris Sears I was a Warren supporter through and through, actually. I do think it’s interesting that if you criticize how the DNC behaved in the primary or what they’ve adopted as the official platform, people instantly assume you were a Sanders supporter.
A possible almost-answer to @Cavitation from a Yank and observer of matters political: In November 2016, the Trump/Pence ticket got a 27.2% share of the 231,556,622 eligible voters. Clinton/Kaine got 28.4%, 3.4% voted third-party, and 41.0% didn’t vote at all. (That’s a problem you good people in Oz don’t have, given Australian election law. @Cavitation did note this foible in passing.)
So, as of four years ago, before the Toddler-in-Chief’s popularity underwent a steep decline, he was the choice of literally just over 1/4 of the electorate. Not a soul more. I have some further figures and analysis at my contemporaneous ballot write-up on my Web site for friends and family.
Of course, the relevant issue in any US election is what “likely voters” are expected to do, not what the entire electorate could do if it exercised its franchise (if GOP sabotaging permits them to do so). Pick your poll as to how high that now is among people likely to actually vote as opposed to giving an opinion to a pollster. 42%, some say. Why even that high? Cthulhu only knows.
@Leftwingmothertrucker
The problem a lot of people of the far left has has is that they can’t manage a rhetorical argument in a way so that people might actually like and trust them enough to put them in charge.
If the Republicans are beyond the pale Trumpists, and everyone else who didn’t go exactly for them is ” ‘mainstream’ democrats, the chickenshit corporate apologist cowards” then yes, the far left will never be in charge no matter the validity of their arguments. Because no one will put someone in power above them who professes this sort of hate of them. If one hates more than 50% of American voters, that person or group aren’t going to win an election. Nor in a democracy do they deserve to.
The extremeness America hates of the far left isn’t their positions. It is how they talk and deal with people. This isn’t how one win hearts, change minds and get votes. It isn’t a rhetoric that appeal or convinces, but tries to demean and command. Authoritarian style like Trump.
But I think for the far left being right in the abstract is more important than getting things done in reality… and I worry that their authoritarian style might bely something dangerous to democracy (even if that democracy need tons of reforms).
Move the window, accept the change one can get, and fight for more, even lots more. But if you have decided that those whom one has a best chance of making a majority with are “corporate apologist right of center corporate cowards”… It isn’t them throwing the insults and demonization. And that doesn’t convince people or win elections.
different :”This is exactly the kind of delusional thinking that’s so frustrating.”
Yes, your strawmen and cherry picking and slipperry sloping is very frustrating.
90% of americans support universal background checks. But its a progressive idea, therefore right of center Hillary supporting dems think it probably has about 15% support.
Because people like you take one progressive idea and slippery slope it into whatever insanity they portray it as on Fox News. And yeah, that delusional thinking is so frustrating.
“extremely aggressive climate change legislation, open borders, defunding the police,”
Those are Fox News talking points. Are you even a democrat?
@mothertrucker Well, you tipped your hand there. You’re a troll looking to rant. This thread is for people who want to have a conversation.
@ Leftwingmothertrucker
Colorado got Universal Background Checks by having a government not frothing at the mouth.
If that is the change you want, that is how to get it.
I think it is a fairly solid pick, for this point in time. The prime objective, for me, is to get that orange tick out of the White House. I don’t think that will be as easy as many think it will be.
With Kamala Harris, a former Attorney General, it will help bring in more of the suburban vote, by showing that the Democratic ticket has a history of law enforcement. This will short circuit the lingering nightmare of Trump’s original lie about defunding the police.
For people de colores it will be a place in history and more will vote for it, maybe for the same reason as mine. One of the places to start defeating racism is in the financial market. Biden has already said some things about heading in that direction.
After showing that Democrats are not out to kill this country, we can start the long haul toward a more progressive place.
I too saw this opinion piece in USA Today on a blog I frequent:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/voices/2020/08/10/kamala-harris-progressive-pioneer-san-francisco-da-column/3334668001/
When a public defender comes to defend a former DA, that’s good news in my book. In this case, it puts all the Bernie Sanders supporters right where they belong, deep under ground. Bernie Sanders was batting close to a thousand with the NRA, unlike either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Sanders is not a progressive, nor a liberal, he’s a Russian tool.
Ms Harris was against pot prosecutions, against youngsters being prosecuted for sex crimes, as they were all too likely to be trafficked kids. Etc, etc. So far more left than Sanders. Read the attached article.
It is a little distressing that I tried to explain why progressives may not be excited by a Biden/Harris ticket and ended with a call for empathy, and then the comments just turned into people dunking on progressives and scoffing at the very notion that a left-leaning person isn’t aligned with the DNC on issues.
It’s a frustrating life to be further left than the DNC in the US. It’s a two party system, so you don’t really get a progressive party on its own. And the GOP are monsters, so you can’t vote for them. So the DNC don’t have to court progressive voters, because progressives have no actual choices, so frequently they just…don’t.
(incidentally, the reason progressives dismiss the notion that the 2020 party platform is in any way an olive branch is because M4A actually does have majority American support despite the incorrect statements in this thread, as high as 69% in the most recent polling, and legal weed has substantial majority American support [and is an absolutely critical aspect of justice reform because of mandatory sentencing laws], and both overwhelmingly were rejected by the DNC despite being popular pieces of legislation among voters – should have been an easy slam dunk)
Let people vent their frustrations on this, folks. If you’re really far left of the DNC you’ve had few if any politicians who align with your beliefs, which stinks. And it stinks more when you just want to vent about it for a bit because it’s fresh, and a dozen people come in to smugly tut-tut that you simply don’t understand realpolitik.
Progressives understand realpolitik. We just reject the assertion that it’s the best way to achieve change. And when progressive platforms enjoy majority support nationwide but are rejected by the DNC, it simply reinforces that idea.
@J R in WV err, I don’t know if you can edit comments, but you may want to consider not suggesting that anyone belongs “deep under ground.” It comes off a bit like “this people deserve to be killed.” And no, I am not a Sanders supporter to head off the obvious retort :P
A lot of people seem to confuse a Republican with Trump. A lot of them have regrettably tied their wagon to him, but he is a disgrace unto himself.
Just maybe you get the White House first and THEN you get progressive.
An “aggressive” prosecutor is just what is needed since there are damn few criminal defendants who are not guilty, just as an “aggressive” public defender is just what is needed since there are damn few arrests that don’t have problems.
Just different:”you tipped your hand there.”
Ah, so you’re not even a democrat. Good to know.
Brennan:” frothing at the mouth.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/five-times-prosecutor-kamala-harris-got-the-wrong-guy
Five times Harris’s overaggressive prosecution got the wrong guy. Witness manipulation, evidence tampering. You name it.
But hey, the truth is frothy apparently…..
@Jeff
Please link to a reputable poll showing 69% support for what progressives nearly always mean by M4A, namely, primary health insurance administered by the government, with private insurance either nonexistent or only available as a supplement.
I’d be thrilled if that were actually true, but I haven’t seen any polls showing that. The 69% poll that gets cited a lot doesn’t make it clear that M4A excludes the possibility of using private insurance instead of the government plan. So it’s really more like 69% approval for a public option.
I am happy with his pick and can’t wait for her to debate Pence. She will have him running home crying to Mother. I wouldn’t have minded if he picked her for AG but I also think Schiff would make a good AG or my own Senator – Senator Whitehouse. I’d like to see Susan Rice as Secretary of State because she definitely wouldn’t take any bs from Russia.
Ir really didn’t matter to me who Biden picked, the only thing that matters to me is to get that corrupt moron and his enablers out of the WH