Periods. What Are They Good For.
If you use TikTok, have children who have cell phones, or follow basically any youngin’ on social media, you probably know exactly what I’m talking about when I say: my generation does not use periods. Unless, of course, we say, “Period!” But usually we punctuate that with an exclamation mark.
More often than not, people my age opt to completely leave out any type of punctuation at the end of texts or tweets, especially short messages, because there’s no need to punctuate if there’s only one sentence, you can just send the message and that counts as the ending point. In addition, Twitter has a character limit, and why waste a character on a period?
I can absolutely confirm without a doubt that everyone my age for some reason thinks that periods are passive-aggressive as hell and if you use one in a text you must be mad about something, or upset with the person you’re sending it to. You just sound… so angry. I can’t explain where this logic came from, but we all hear it the same way. Periods mean you’re unhappy. When you send a sentence with a period, you are sending a clear-cut statement that has a finite end, so it must be about something serious.
If a message contains multiple sentences that need to be divided with a period, usually we just opt for hitting enter/return and starting a new line, or we use a fuck-ton of commas and make paragraphs of run on sentences, which is actually an issue for me when I write formal things (like these blog posts) because my dad has to edit my super long sentences and chop them up into normal sentences.
Alternatively to starting a new line, we take double texting to the extreme by sending multiple messages in rapid succession. We will finish one sentence or one thought, and send it, and then type another and send it immediately after, and do that about five or six times in a row until you have multiple completely different texts that blow up your phone.
On top of all this, I text like I talk, and I talk speedy as heck. I don’t really breathe between sentences or pause at all, so it makes sense that my texts would read like one really fast, long sentence that has no clear end or breaks.
If you text like this, “Hello. Pick up cabbages from the store. Don’t forget the meeting is at seven.” Sure, it looks normal, but it also looks rude. The aggressive capitalization, the harsh periods, it’s just so mean looking!
Periods are something you use to be concise, passive-aggressive, harsh, petty, or all of the above. And, of course, I’m not saying that any of you are wrong for using them, or that you intend to come across this way. I’m just expressing how most people my age see these things. Linguistic differences between generations is ever-changing, and even more so with technology and social media defining our communication with each other.
So, if you see the whippersnappers out on their Razor Scooters wearing Silly Bandz and not using periods, please understand that we aren’t trying to be grammatically incorrect, it’s just a tone thing! We are still fully capable of using them when we need to. It’s just generally that amongst each other we prefer to keep it casual and friendly.
Have a great day.
(See how angry it looks compared to “Have a great day!”)
-AMS
Okay, I read the headline and thought this was going to be about female reproductive physiology and I was already nodding along.
Then I started reading, and, being an old fart, I was a little lost…
Of course, I’ve been known to eschew the full stop in favor of the ellipse far too often for correct usage, so who am I to carp about “kids today”?
As an engineer that writes technical documents, exclamation points signal to me that the writer is crazypants.
You might have already heard of it, but Internet Linguist Gretchen Mcculloch has a whole chapter in her book about internet language (mostly but not only English)
If you’re curious about linguistic analysis of the phenomenon, give it a read!
https://gretchenmcculloch.com/book/
Heheheheh. Whatsiname from the other thread, who tried to mansplain exclamation points to you and got malleted? Properly told off. Well done.
Stopped my 17yr. old daughter and asked her this very thing.
Can confirm that periods mean anger to them. She said she only uses proper punctuation when speaking to me or her mother.
This blows my mind.
There are rules, people! This is anarchy!
My son is two years younger than you, and he regularly texts full paragraphs, broken up into grammatically correct sentences — not just to me, but to his best friends. His friends vary in their punctuation habits, but they all accept that’s just who is. (They might also blame me, but if so, they haven’t said so to me.)
Fortunately, he’s the only one of that age I text with regularly, so neither of us have to change our habits. :)
Periods, huh, yeah
What are they good for
Absolutely nothing
Say it again
I’ll show myself out, thank you.
makes me think wordpress is geared towards old people since you have to enter your email address (really? who actually reads their email?) and name before you can post Every. Single. Time.
so oldsters would use line breaks (which are available in ios too) in their texting and thoughting, like i’m doing now
since I’m an oldster
for a generation (gen z – which I DON’T LIKE that name.) that uses punctuation to make emojis it’s no surprise that the period has taken on more implication than oldsters would attribute to it
i’m waiting for the comma ellipsis ,,, the double parenthesis (( )) and other even more nuanced usages of punctuation to come forward
maybe my kid’s kids ((your kids)),,,
have a great day
You will have a great day. Period.
Huh. I’m only 31, but I still end (almost) all my text messages with periods. Now I’m going to go through my text messages and see how my friends and family end their messages… I’m probably the outlier!
Lets eat Grandma
Let’s eat, Grandma.
Puntuation saves lives.
@chris shorb
You could make a user account and log in. Then it will remember your name and email address.
As for reading email? I do. All of my updates and notifications come through email.
I don’t pay attention to it on any kind of priority basis. Anyone contacting me is going to get the same turn around time for email or text: about four hours.
What’s your take on the oxford comma? XD
I won’t throw stones in this particular glass house as I’m guilty of forgetting to use that punctuation mark myself, old fart that I am
However, I draw the line at using possessive S for plural S. Please. Get. That. One. Right!
:-)
I’m in my late 30’s and have a 14-year-old. The day it dawned on me that the period was read as aggression was initially bewildering, but as soon as I saw it, I /felt/ it and fell into a rabbit hole of reading linguistic analysis.
These days I’ve fallen into the habit of either sending messages in succession with no periods (just like I would on, say, AIM or IRC ages ago) or using periods in all of the sentences /except/ the last one. I only do this for informal chatting, though, and can code switch fairly well to a more ‘formal’ style, depending on my audience. I may have dropped the period with no effort, but I’ll never stop abusing commas
Brains!
Could this be an artifact of texting? Texting (on cellphone) is a pain. Punctuation is doubly difficult. So it would take extra effort to do punctuation, and there must be a reason (anger?) to justify the effort. Still I like punctuation.
@birdistheword
Let’s eat, Grandma
works just as well?
In texting, or any messaging app, I still cling to punctuation…I’ll even stretch sentences to soften them if need be (“Pick up cabbages from the store, please!”), but my punctuation is still there. I may even have a comma addiction.
Anyway, where I do get lazy is capitalization. It might be a reflection of my mood or just general energy level, but often when texting with close friends & loved ones, I just drop capital letters entirely. Perfectly punctuated sentences, hopefully decent grammar – just no caps. So, yeah…no stones from me.
Where I work, I am the “old guy” at 52. There are 9 of us, 5 of whom are my son’s age or younger. My manager is in his 30’s and created a group text to pass along important information. What drives me out of my gourd is his tendency to type a sentence, hit “enter” and type the next sentence in a new text. My phone goes off like an alarm clock. Since we usually work together, I see him burning up the screen on his phone with his thumbs and ask him to tell me when he’s done so I can read his completed message. (For those of you paying attention, I do not apologize for the double space after my periods. It’s how I learned to type in the ’80’s and I’m too old to care to try and change.)
I’m old, apparently, since I don’t understand how capitalization can be aggressive, or punctuation can be hostile. Receiving a series of lower-case phrases with no punctuation in a multiple-text flurry makes me feel like I’m talking to Dory from Finding Nemo. And now I’m seeing writing like that in emails, articles, and reports. Huge, run-on sentences that are what would otherwise be considered a paragraph, but with all the periods except the last one removed, and the rest replaced with commas. It is as annoying as other people seem to find capitalization and periods, so I guess we’re even.
David Hajicek:
Oh, absolutely! Every medium forms its own grammar. Modern texting has nothing on early telegraphs – where every character cost money. And in the modern era, I’ll bet there’s been shifts as we moved from 10-key phone keypads to full on-screen keyboards, to swipe and predictive text. Each technology undoubtedly leaves an impression.
Takes so little time to hit the spacebar twice (try it) and it let’s others think that you might be literate.
Then again, I’m an older fart, don’t communicate with kids, for the most part, and use email (but not Twitter, Instagram, or any other anti-social media).
Now you need to do a post on folks who should know better, misusing personal pronouns. Or is that another I-don’t-give-fuck subject?
Fascinating! Thanks for the explanation.
I just opened up my texts and found that none of my three grandsons has been finishing their texts with periods, and they seldom use periods to end sentences inside a paragraph. Never noticed.
I’m still so 19th-century with my grammar that I almost took another player off my friend list when he wrote “imma fly my lootz to Jita u wanna scout for me”.
Oh wow, oh wow, oh wow.
If you enjoy linguistics, you GOTTA read Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language by Gretchen McCulloch. There’s a great discussion of the evolution of this convention.
(I’m your dad’s age and punctuate my texts, yes. *grin* My son, a little older than you, has yet to complain. I’m pointing him to this article to open a dialog.)
I’m 43, and this is how I operate… I like ellipses, obv., because they sound in my head much less… like what you said.
I (old Millennial) don’t mind using periods after long sentences in texting, or hear them as hostile, but I definitely do with short ones unless I know the person well enough to be sure that it doesn’t mean anything.
Just yesterday one of the people I deal with at work made a somewhat annoying/territorial demand that I couldn’t turn down. I answered “Okay.” and then spent five minutes wondering if she was going to go complain to my boss about my attitude. :P
I’ll just be over here, carving on a stone tablet with a chisel.
I’m all over the place. Depends on my mood I would think.
If I’m understanding correctly, the most polite thing to do is to send messages in the form most welcome and best understood by the recipient. That would suggest that when and older and a younger are texting, the older should leave out periods knowing that the younger will see them as passive-aggressive; and conversely, the younger should include periods, knowing that the older would see their absence as sloppy and lazy. Do you agree?
OK this was very useful to me. Everyone under 40 who messages me on Teams does this thing where they separate each sentence with Enter. I wondered why they were doing this. I’m an old guy so I still type two spaces after each period. Appreciate the explanation.
Oh, dear. My past as a copy editor is warring with my love of modern linguistics here. (Not to mention: I now teach English in high school, which means I have to require punctuation and capitalization, and otherwise assume the persona of Old Crotchety Person.
I think, though, that modern texting might help students connect with… wait for it… poetry. Because poetry plays with punctuation (or the lack thereof) for effect. (In fact, I might use this blog post with my students this year! Thanks!)
This boomer appreciates your excellent explanation of the period issue. Having spent an insane amount of time explaining the SHOUTING dilemma to those of my age and older, I will use your information wisely and with vigor!
Wow, I did not know this is a thing. I teach middle school English, so I’m usually focusing on traditional punctuation. And I’m an old lady teacher now, so I’m not as hip to what the youngsters are doing as I was when I first started teaching. But this certainly explains why my students don’t punctuate their emails. I definitely think there’s room for both styles in my class.
Interesting! I think the fact that unadorned periods seem angry is why I use a lot of exclamation points and smiley-face emoticons in my texts, just so I can “properly” punctuate without seeming, you know, unfriendly. :-)
The topic of how technology affects the way we write reminds me of Don Marquis’s character Archy (or “archy”), a free verse poet reincarnated as a cockroach who would come into Marquis’s office at night and type (jumping as hard as he could on the manual typewriter’s keys) poems and “autobiographical” sketches. However, because he couldn’t press the shift key, the resulting manuscripts lacked capitals; thus, his work was signed “archy” and not “Archy”. Wonder what Marquis and Archy/archy would make of a cell phone….
1. This is terrible news. But, then again, maybe texts were never meant to be full sentences.
2. @birdistheword: Let’s eat. Grandma.
3. Bring back the interrobang; it will solve all of this chicanery, e.g.
Let’s eat grandma [interrobang here]
4. Seriously. INTERROBANG. Its time has come. Unite, one and all.
It makes sense to leave out periods while texting. The purpose of a period is to indicate the end of a complete thought. Each text box serves the same purpose. I don’t like it, but I can see how it originates.
With that said, (*puts on professor hat*) it bugs me when students send e-mails that are written like a text message.
Huh. So, as someone straddling between gen x and millennials, who didn’t own a cell phone until I was in my mid-20s (and it was an actual PHONE with some walkie talkie capabilities- not a pocket computer that could also make calls) I’m firmly in the “use the effin period people! Were you raised by wolves?!” camp, but I’m also not a total authoritarian about it either, mainly because I’m lazy and think other people have a right to be lazy too. My husband IS a Gen Xer and his work has him scheduling and interacting with clients almost exclusively thru (see, lazy) text or IM on social media platforms. I know he struggles mightily with the younglings communication skills at times, and the use of run on sentences is a particular point of confusion, frustration, and anger from him. He recently responded to an inquiry from a young person who was seeking a job with just a single word -NO. Because he was so frustrated with the run on, stream-of-conscience request he received via email. This does shed light on how the kids these days are trying to talk to us. I guess a lot of them will continue to assume we’re all angry all the time, in my husband’s case it’s often true – he’s angry you didn’t bother with punctuation and he thinks you’re being rude and wasting his time by forcing him to decipher your vague and confusing correspondence.
Wow, I had no idea. Good thing I usually only text people around my age/your dad’s age or older. <—not angry!
(For those of you who mention putting two spaces after the period here, don't worry WordPress is getting rid of the extra one for you.)
The French have a word (actually, a phrase) for my attitude toward all this : je-m’en-foutisme.
I am fascinated and astounded to learn this. I don’t text (don’t even own a cell phone, in fact), and I just honestly never realized that anyone would find a full-stop punctuation mark off-putting. I feel as though I should start adding an obligatory disclaimer any time I write anything that could be read by someone younger than 30 – “I’m not mad, just old” – lest I cause offense with my punctuation usage.
The other thing that I find fascinating is that this epiphany explains something that I found a bit puzzling about your public demeanor, Athena. A significant percentage of the (excellent) photos your dad takes of you and shares here show you with a very serious, even stern, expression. Which is perfectly fine, I must emphasize! Not everyone likes to smile when a camera is aimed at them, and there is no obligation or expectation that you in particular will do so.
But when I read your commentary here, it is always peppered with exclamation marks, which come across to me as very upbeat and happy and enthusiastic. That’s great, and I truly enjoy reading your work, but it always seemed as though your written voice was a bit at odds with the way you present in the photos your dad posts. So this discussion about generational differences in punctuation choices is very enlightening on many levels.
Thanks for enlightening us codgers, Athena, and especially for the kind way in which you do so! (See, I was paying attention!)
Interesting. So I get the sense that to the present-day youngin’s, periods may come across as something akin to an “Harrumph!” (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/harrumph)
As for why punctuation is considered “passive aggressive”, it is because using punctuation reminds the other that they are not using punctuation. In other words, it implies that the other is sloppy and lazy (as has been suggested). If this prickles, it must mean that the other feels that there is a grain of truth to that, instead of accepting we all can do as we wish. As some people say, “it’s all good.”
athena has a good point, most periods capitalisation and punctuation are pointless, lets all just stop using them, after all who cares about the difference between Charles wedding and Charless wedding ever since eb white and william strunk jr died? nobody full stop
(I might have exaggerated just a wee bit for comic effect.)
Fascinating to have somebody your age explain this. I’m about six months older than your dad, and I capitalize and punctuate EVERYTHING. What you are reading now is exactly the way I text most of the time.
I’ve only recently become aware that the way I write looks angry to younger people. I don’t like it, but it is so bloody hard to change this habit. The words just don’t look right without it! I’m trying though.