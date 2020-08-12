The Last Emperox a Finalist for the 2020 Dragon Awards

In the category of Science Fiction novel. And as you can see from the picture above, it has some very fine company, in terms of the other finalists.

If you can’t see it, here they are again:

1. Best Science Fiction Novel

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz

The Last Emperox by John Scalzi

The Rosewater Redemption by Tade Thompson

Network Effect by Martha Wells

Wanderers by Chuck Wendig

It’s a field where I would be happy with any one of these writers/titles winning, so that’s really the best of all possible worlds. And it’s nice to see The Last Emperox getting some early recognition, award-wise. That would be lovely to have continue.

Here’s a link to the entire 2020 ballot and the finalists in all the categories. The ballot page also has a link where you may register to vote for the awards this year, if such is your joy, and why shouldn’t it be your joy? Be joyful, damn it!

— JS