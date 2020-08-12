The Last Emperox a Finalist for the 2020 Dragon Awards

In the category of Science Fiction novel. And as you can see from the picture above, it has some very fine company, in terms of the other finalists.

If you can’t see it, here they are again:

1. Best Science Fiction Novel

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
The Last Emperox by John Scalzi
The Rosewater Redemption by Tade Thompson
Network Effect by Martha Wells
Wanderers by Chuck Wendig

It’s a field where I would be happy with any one of these writers/titles winning, so that’s really the best of all possible worlds. And it’s nice to see The Last Emperox getting some early recognition, award-wise. That would be lovely to have continue.

Here’s a link to the entire 2020 ballot and the finalists in all the categories. The ballot page also has a link where you may register to vote for the awards this year, if such is your joy, and why shouldn’t it be your joy? Be joyful, damn it!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “The Last Emperox a Finalist for the 2020 Dragon Awards”

  1. To forestall some questions: Yup, the Dragon Awards had a rough few years as it started up. They seem to be figuring themselves out as they go along, which is good to see.

  3. Congratulations on the nomination. An embarrassment of riches; this list! It was a good year. If Last Emporox weren’t on the list, I’d be very happy to vote for any of several others. Gideon the Ninth was outstanding, and Martha Wells’ series is excellent. You’ve some very fine company indeed.

    I love a lot of the fiction from science fiction’s golden age, but I have to say, I think we might be living a second sci-fi golden age right now!

  4. Congrats on the nomination!

    Interesting that the Dragon Awards have set their eligibility period as July 1 through June 30. I suppose it allows for a shortlist that doesn’t look exactly like all the other major awards, give or take a book or two. (Not that that’s a major problem to begin with, given the large number of choices the SF book awards have had the last few years.)

  7. [Deleted for spoilers and also, seriously, Brian F., maybe rethink your need to share that sort of thing on this sort of post — JS]

  8. I’ve read six of those (not the Atwood or the Thompson) and they are all excellent, good company to be in. (I’ve read other Thompson books and now it seems I’ll have to check out the Rosewood ones…)

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Register to Vote!
The flag of the United States of America In the US, 2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes, you) register to vote and then vote in November 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls so it's important also to check your registration to make sure it is still valid and if it is not, to re-register. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

Register to vote: via Vote.gov.

Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
Whatever Days
August 2020
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP