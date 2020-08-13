Fuck You, I’m Voting
Trump has officially said the quiet part loud and noted that he’s not going to agree to fund the Postal Service explicitly because he doesn’t want mail in votes. This during a pandemic that his administration has done a very poor job combatting, in no small part because it made a(n erroneous) political calculation that the pandemic would mostly affect blue states, and Democrats would be blamed. All of this means Trump is actively acknowledging that the only way he can win re-election is through suppression of voting. Which we knew, but now we don’t even have to pretend that’s not what he’s doing. He’s doing it, all right, and, by the way, fuck you for wanting to vote in the first place.
Which, you know. Fuck him, because I haven’t missed an election since my very first one in 1988 — for which I used a mail-in vote, fuck you very much! — and I’m sure as hell not going to miss this one. For the primary election in June, I requested and used a mail-in ballot, and here in Ohio, the Secretary of State will be mailing everyone a mail-in ballot request (why a request and not an actual ballot? Unnnngh, because the Ohio GOP hates actual voting, but at least it’s a reminder one may vote by mail).
However, for the last few national election cycles, I’ve voted early, by driving to my county board of elections office and voting there. I do it so I can have it done early, and because then, no matter what happens to me between when I vote and Election Day, my vote will be counted. Also, in these pandemic times, it’s a responsible social-distancing choice, since I’m usually the only person there to vote when I show up.
The Darke County Board of Elections site informs me that Early Voting begins on October 6 at 8am. If you don’t think I won’t actually get my ass up early this year to be there when the doors open, you don’t know me (well, actually, I’ll probably show up between 10am and noon, but if a cat paws me awake at 5am, which there is a very good chance of, then I’ll be there at 8). I am likely to drag along a family member or two as well. Why? Because fuck you, I’m voting.
Folks, it’s come to this: Today really is the day that everyone should assume the actual Election Day, November 3, 2020, is going to be a clusterfuck of massive proportions, and make their plan to vote early. Likewise, today is the day that everyone should assume voting by mail will be even more of a clusterfuck, and be prepared to compensate for that. Don’t assume otherwise, because, as we have seen, Trump (and the GOP in general, but especially Trump) actually are trying to suppress the vote.
How to prepare?
1. As I have, find out when Early Voting happens in your county and where, put the earliest possible dates and times on your calendar, and then show up physically to vote early. Wear a mask, socially distance, and all of that, but do it.
2. If you take a mail-in ballot: Request it as early as possible and when you get it, fill it out and send it back as quickly as you can. Try to get it in the mail at least two weeks before Election Day, because, remember, Trump and his odious new postmaster general are trying to dismantle the Postal Service as quickly as possible to fuck with mail-in votes. Indeed:
3. Even if you get your ballot by mail, consider turning it in physically at your local Board of Elections, or barring that, at an official dropbox. My current high level of voting paranoia is such that I would go for turning it in to the Board of Elections rather than a dropbox, because if the actual President of the United States is declaring open season on Americans’ right to vote, it’s not too much of a stretch to suspect someone will take that as permission to fuck up dropboxes, because fuck you for voting, that’s why.
In short: Know how to vote early, fucking vote early, and if you must do it by mail, do it especially early (or turn in your ballot by hand, to your local board of elections if possible).
And yes, I absolutely and positively hate feeling this paranoid about the idea that my government is trying to keep my vote from being counted, thank you for asking. But here we are, it’s 2020, the worst President of my lifetime is just blithely gibbering at a microphone about suppressing voting, and there’s no point trying to pretend that it’s not what’s happening, and that the president’s party isn’t complicit with it.
And also: Fuck you, I’m voting. You literally could not stop me this year. I have always voted — always took for granted I could vote — but this year above all I will go out of my way to get it done. You should, too.
— JS
Comments that I’m being paranoid are likely to be Malleted. I understand I’m being paranoid. I also understand Trump isn’t even trying to pretend he wants a fair election, so, you know, paranoia seems warranted.
Likewise, comments that he isn’t trying to suppress voting by trying to force in-person voting during a pandemic, especially when the number of poll stations have been drastically reduced in many places (particularly in the South, particularly in places with GOP-held state governments), will not be taken seriously, and will make you look like a credulous tool.
Otherwise, the Mallet is out, be polite to each other, please.
Are you paranoid if they really are out to get you?
You’re not being paranoid.
“When everyone really is out to get you, paranoia is just good thinking.” (Dr. Johnny Fever)
Trump has pushed hard on all sorts of crazy shit but he’s always had adults in the room to push back. No so much now. Hell yes, we all need to take this very seriously.
Since my state has an early September primary election we are getting to try out mass mail-in voting early – which is good, because I just learned my town needs to redo mailing ballots to my precinct due to a mix-up (voters started receiving ballots for the wrong party).
We do have several dropboxes around town for returning them (the pre-sabotaged post office delivered my spring ballot BACK to me after reading the return address as the destination), but have also had a recent spate of BLM signs being damaged, so maybe I will drop my ballot at the Town Clerk’s office if that’s an option.
With you, John. I would literally crawl over broken glass in a firestorm to vote this year. Yeah, I’d wear kneepads and kevlar gloves and a respirator but I WILL VOTE.
I WILL VOTE EARLY.
I WILL VOTE AGAINST EVERY SINGLE CANDIDATE WITH “R” AFTER THEIR NAME.
I have the same plan for this year – vote early, in person, at the earliest opportunity, and hopefully avoid any sort of crowd doing so.
It’s a mark of privilege, I suppose, for those of us who A) do have easy physical access to an in-person voting place (give or take a 45-minute drive to our county seat for me) and B) live in a rural enough area that avoiding crowds at polling places isn’t generally an issue.
Acknowledging that privilege makes this clusterfuck all the more heinous.
Yes. We need to be angry. Smart, yes. But angry.
Just today I got to schedule a colonoscopy for… wait for it, November 3rd. so, just like that, the colonoscopy will be the second most unpleasant thing I have to do that day. (there is something special about being a Liberal in Trump Country)
In 1960, my Dad told me that Richard Nixon was a crook. And that he turned out to be. I never thought we would have a worse president than Richard M Nixon. But there we are. I am a person at very high risk of terrible complications such I get covid 19. So I probably won’t vote in person, even at early voting. I have already requested my mail in ballot. I will turn it in as soon as I get it. I live in Illinois, these days a dependably blue state. Does not mean my vote is not important and I will of course vote, as I have in every general election since I turned 21.
Vote as if your life, liberty, and ability to pursue happiness depends on it — because they do.
You are not paranoid. They are out to block as many liberal voters as possible from voting. I will check out early voting (if we have it) and will vote in person. The republican plan is to clog up the post office so badly that mail in votes will not be counted (did not get in, in time). I saw this coming a while ago.
We are now officially a banana republic, without the bananas.
Also worth noting that at least Maryland–where the governor is forcing the board of elections to mail out an *application* to receive a mail-in ballot rather than the ballot–you can just directly request a mail-in ballot online. Not sure if that’s true for Ohio or how many states that’s potentially useful for, but … Marylanders, if you don’t want to wait ’til September to *maybe* receive your application, you can do it online.
Pretty much my thoughts on this (though I have an absentee ballot request pdf ready to print, I haven’t decided yet). NC is expanding early voting, which has been my preference of late anyway, mandating county BoEs either have more sites or extended hours/days if they can’t have more sites. Or, you know, both, which also works.
Given his evident cognitive decline, I actually now think that the Republicans’ endgame is to get him elected, declare him unfit, and replace him with a healthy and functional substitute, to further consolidate power for another four years.
I vote early in Colorado, and drop my ballot in the ballot box in front of the library a block from my home. I don’t think that has anything to do with the Post Office, but different states do things differently.
At any rate we need a new Voting Rights bill designed to make sure *all* adult citizens have easy means to vote. The right to vote should be inalienable. Even felons in prison should be voting.
And people in all of our territories should have congressional representation somehow.
May I suggest a #4? Consider if you can be a poll worker. Boards of Election are desperate, and we’re needed to serve those who can’t vote early/by mail. I am goddamn resentful that I’m calculating the risk to my life against someone else’s ability to vote but fuck you everyone should (be able to access their right to) vote so boy howdy am I doing it.
I have a friend who works the polls in Ohio, and he’s said something about provisional ballots. I’m Canadian, so I don’t really get the ins and outs of the American voting system. But my understanding is that mail in or absentee ballots are considered provisional, which somehow means they are counted after in-person ballots, or only if there isn’t a sufficient number of in-person ballots to call a district.
My question is: Is that at all correct, in any way? Or am I entirely misunderstanding?
And please remember to vote all the way down the ballot. I want rid of Cornyn as my state senator, and there are lots of other soulless enablers that need to go down HARD. I’ll be donating to more than just my candidates.
Justifiable paranoia.
We (my wife and I) are extraordinarily lucky when it comes to voting.
First of all, we live in Oregon, the first state that went entirely to vote-by-mail. (And now, the postage is pre-paid on the return envelopes.) The process has been in place for years here, and works very well.
Secondly, we live in Multnomah County (the home of Portland), which has ballot drop sites at all the library branches, so we usually just go to the local library (6/10ths of a mile away) to drop off our ballots. And we automatically receive emails when the ballots have been sent out, when the ballot is received by the elections office and when the ballot has been counted.
Given that we’re both closing in on 70, we’re very happy to avoid possible COVID hotspots.
I’m appalled at how many states are actively working to prevent their citizens from voting, or to force them to risk death just to vote.
