I, Too, Have Music to Share Today
Perhaps a tad grungier than Athena’s contribution, but heck, that’s fine. Enjoy (and if you like it, click through to the band’s Bandcamp page).
— JS
Perhaps a tad grungier than Athena’s contribution, but heck, that’s fine. Enjoy (and if you like it, click through to the band’s Bandcamp page).
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
Register to vote: via Vote.gov.
Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.
Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Wow I love this! I get strong Porridge Radio vibes: https://porridgeradio.bandcamp.com/track/long
This is making me want to look for some King Missile. I think it might turn out to be one of *those* weekends at this rate.
If you enjoy that, you may also enjoy this: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HwgNMrs-i80
We are all love blaseball. The commissioner is doing a great job.
For anyone who’s not familiar, this is fantastic fan art for the game Blaseball (https://blaseball.com), a lightly absurdist text-based internet splorts simulator that quickly developed a passionate fan community. (e.g. https://www.polygon.com/features/2020/8/6/21357131/blaseball-fans-absurd-baseball-sim-the-game-band). It’s currently on a break because the dev team and servers were overwhelmed by their success, but I highly recommend it because it leads to things like this.
Go Jazz Hands! 👐