Music Recommendation Time: Conan Gray

For the past three months, I’ve been listening to a relatively new artist named Conan Gray. And when I say listening, I mean playing over and over and over again. So if you’re wondering what the cool kids are listening to nowadays, here’s some of my favorite songs of his.

This is my all-time favorite of his, and also the only one I’ve ever heard on the radio, though that was on SiriusXM, I’m not sure if it’s ever played on the actual radio.

Since this one is second, you can probably guess that this is my second favorite! I really love the message of this song, especially since I’m straight edge, I feel like it really hits different, y’know?

I like this one a lot because it’s slower and softer than some of his other songs, and I just really like the word choices for some of the lyrics in it.

This one in particular is just kinda fun, it’s not like as amazing as the other ones by any means, but I like it, I think it’s a little silly and I really like the vibe.

So there you go! I hope you enjoy a couple of these songs and I implore you to check out some of his other stuff. He doesn’t have a whole lot out since he’s pretty new, but I haven’t heard anything by him that I don’t like. And as always, I hope you have a great day!

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

2 Comments on “Music Recommendation Time: Conan Gray”

  1. I’ll give this a listen (though I am far outside the realm of cool kids).

    Can I just add? I lament the long lost indiecrit site. I got a lot of awesome music from that site. Like Sarah Harmer. And Jenny Bruce. (My wife once told me, about her first release, that she “loved every song on that album.”

    If you decided to pick up that mantle and run with it, well, that is, as far as I know, and unfilled niche. It won’t be me. But someone ought to fill it.

