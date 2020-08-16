Delta Phi Corona
Schools opening up has been a hot topic of debate lately, for obvious reasons. It’s finally the end of summer and kids are starting to go back to school, and it seems like every school is handling things differently. Some are doing half online, half in-person classes, some are just making teachers put their classroom desks six feet apart. Some are saying students have to wear masks while others claim they can’t enforce such a rule.
Everything is up in the air and nothing is consistent or really makes any sense. The only thing I know is that kids are going to get sick. Not just kids, but the people that kids bring the sickness home to, and all the teachers and staff, as well.
I’m not just talking about K-12 schools, though. Colleges aren’t much better off, if at all. As many of you know, I’m not currently attending Miami University; however I do know this weekend was move-in weekend, and I went to Oxford yesterday to help my friend move furniture.
While I was there, I drove through campus and some of the housing around it. Not only did I not see anyone wearing a mask, but I saw crowds of day drinking party-goers huddled on frat house porches, playing beer-pong and cornhole in the front yards, passing Solo cups and vapes alike. I passed entourages of people on the sidewalks uptown, going from house party to house party, not a single face covering in sight.
For the past several weeks, or maybe months at this point (who can tell anymore), I’ve seen a lot of hate towards the older generation, people my age complaining about Boomers and “Karens” who won’t don a mask to grocery shop, but I have seen little to none of the same abhorrence of lack of masks put towards my age group.
The only times I’ve seen people complaining about my generation lacking masks is from this summer’s beach-goers. Public beaches opened up, and people partied like it was spring break in Florida. With colleges opening back up, it’ll be like the beaches every weekend inside of every frat house and every bar, and no one can stop it. You can tell a bunch of drunk college kids to wear a mask all you want, but that’s not going to stop them from passing a bong around, or using the same five shot glasses between thirty people. They’re still going to dip their cup into the same five gallon bucket of Jungle Juice and not give a flying fuck about social distancing.
It doesn’t matter what the college itself does, whether it makes students sit six feet apart in lecture halls, or makes less seating available in the library, or says that professors and students both have to wear a mask during office hours. It is all for naught if right after class those students are just going to walk around uptown with a dozen people to bar hop.
It’s hard to be perfect when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. I know it’s frustrating and I know everyone is sick of it, but this will not stop until we get our shit together. Not just the Boomers, not just the Millennials, but all of us, masked and responsible. If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a thousand times, but just in case you need reminding today: WEAR A MASK.
-AMS
Darwin in Action. Now you can see why the drinking age was moved to 21. Maybe it needs to go higher still.
I am a college professor, not in the U.S., but still at an institution trying to reopen earlier than it should be considering what everyone else in my area is doing. However, I refused to do in-person or “hybrid” classes this autumn. I will not endanger my students this way. My alma mater back in the U.S. is cheerfully opening, which is breaking my heart, because it’s a very large place, and odds are some of those kids are going to lose their lives. When I was their age, the most I had to worry about was studying for the GRE.
@David: It’s very easy to bash young adults as irrational, but when you’re 21 and your brain hasn’t completely finished developing, you may easily come to believe you’re invulnerable. Comes with the territory. The drinking age is higher in the U.S. than it is in my home country (where it’s 18 or 19, depending). As far as I could tell, this wasn’t actually a deterrent to the American students. All it did was make the drinking more surreptitious and more cool-because-risky. Each of these reasons alone would have made it a lot more dangerous.
David Moody, I live a few blocks from a party area for what used to be called ‘yuppies.’ You see plenty of the 25-40 year olds walking around w/o masks. Yeah, they’re congregating just like Anthena’s generation is doing, so raising the drinking age isn’t going to do anything.
Can/t fix stupid . . .
Amen sister
The person who invents a mask that can thread a straw safely through the not-front of a covid mask will reap benefits
Realistically, I think most people don’t expect anyone from 0-22 years to wear masks consistently and practice anything, and I would guess that’s why nobody’s even bothering to complain about it. Good luck telling teenagers NOT to party, right? So many of them aren’t going to stop doing what they want that it’s not even worth complaining about. Nobody wants to be told they have to to waste their youth and new freedom from parents by staying locked in their dorm room all freshman year for safety.
The school I work for is still technically “hybrid” but at this point it sounds like little to no classes may end up being held in person. I wouldn’t even bother to come back to school physically this year if I was doing online education. I hope most people don’t because this will happen.
Thanks for pointing out the what you’ve seen. Doesn’t matter what rules schools apply if the students don’t follow, especially after class. We drove through Hope College here in Holland, MI yesterday. Kids moving in. No masks, no social distancing. Even with parents helping. I give it a month before they’re all sent home because of Covid-19.
While my undergrad days are far behind me, just the antics we got up to in a Southern Baptist college were enough that I can safely say, “People are people” and there will always be a percentage of the population that will engage in blatantly stupid acts. That percentage does seem to be far higher in the decade of life between 15 and 25.
FYI – the idea that mask-wearing being politicized is definitely not new, see what was going on 100 years ago in SF: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Mask_League_of_San_Francisco.
While my undergrad years didn’t have Corona, Vietnam, or AIDS, being in the midwest did mean tornado warnings. I remember quite distinctly having the tornado sirens going, the school in lock-down, while me and a few friends stood outside in the grass near the dorms, counting funnel clouds as they went overhead….
You may not be able to ‘fix’ stupid. But a lot of people will out-grow it…if they survive long enough.
CardinalRam
2nd FYI: My college? 20 years later a twister DID land there and devasted the campus…. Luck was on my side for that.
Thank you for posting this first person account. I’m appalled at the irresponsibility that you describe but I’m even more appalled at the sentiment that there isn’t anything that anyone can do about it because young adults don’t like to be told what to do.
F’ That!
It is time for responsible adults in the university AND to government to start holding these selfish, self-entitled, tools accountable (that goes DOUBLE for holding to account older individuals who should know better).
Don’t want to wear a mask and wear it properly? Fine! This is the civil penalty you’ll have to pay (with and escalation for each infraction).
Want to have a kegger and play beer pong? Fine! You’re expelled.
I’ve been living like a fucking hermit in a cave for 5 months to help get this shit under control – it enrages me that there is a segment of the population that is too self centered or too stupid or too ignorant to follow public heath instructions and that they are jeopardizing all of us as a result.
Yeah. If jungle juice is strong enough, it’ll kill virus on the outside of the cups, but then it’d also likely kill a proportion of the applicable students via alcohol poisoning, so. Uh. Yeah.
As a college professor for twenty years, this is nothing new. Under grad age students (both boys and girls) think they are invincible. This is the reason we induct 18 year olds into the Armed Forces. If you told a group of forty year olds to charge a hill and take out a machine gun nest, they would kick your ass. As a group,the teenagers just do not have any personal experience with mortality.
Hang in there, you make decisions for you.
Let the herd do what it is going to do.
Dave
In California, the bulk of new cases are in the 18-34 age group. I believe this is a trend in other places as well. My own observations agree with that, to the degree that I fired my own daughter for being a plague rat.
Young people have suffered from delusions of invincibility since the dawn of time. I was no different, and I guess my kids aren’t either.