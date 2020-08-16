Delta Phi Corona

Schools opening up has been a hot topic of debate lately, for obvious reasons. It’s finally the end of summer and kids are starting to go back to school, and it seems like every school is handling things differently. Some are doing half online, half in-person classes, some are just making teachers put their classroom desks six feet apart. Some are saying students have to wear masks while others claim they can’t enforce such a rule.

Everything is up in the air and nothing is consistent or really makes any sense. The only thing I know is that kids are going to get sick. Not just kids, but the people that kids bring the sickness home to, and all the teachers and staff, as well.

I’m not just talking about K-12 schools, though. Colleges aren’t much better off, if at all. As many of you know, I’m not currently attending Miami University; however I do know this weekend was move-in weekend, and I went to Oxford yesterday to help my friend move furniture.

While I was there, I drove through campus and some of the housing around it. Not only did I not see anyone wearing a mask, but I saw crowds of day drinking party-goers huddled on frat house porches, playing beer-pong and cornhole in the front yards, passing Solo cups and vapes alike. I passed entourages of people on the sidewalks uptown, going from house party to house party, not a single face covering in sight.

For the past several weeks, or maybe months at this point (who can tell anymore), I’ve seen a lot of hate towards the older generation, people my age complaining about Boomers and “Karens” who won’t don a mask to grocery shop, but I have seen little to none of the same abhorrence of lack of masks put towards my age group.

The only times I’ve seen people complaining about my generation lacking masks is from this summer’s beach-goers. Public beaches opened up, and people partied like it was spring break in Florida. With colleges opening back up, it’ll be like the beaches every weekend inside of every frat house and every bar, and no one can stop it. You can tell a bunch of drunk college kids to wear a mask all you want, but that’s not going to stop them from passing a bong around, or using the same five shot glasses between thirty people. They’re still going to dip their cup into the same five gallon bucket of Jungle Juice and not give a flying fuck about social distancing.

It doesn’t matter what the college itself does, whether it makes students sit six feet apart in lecture halls, or makes less seating available in the library, or says that professors and students both have to wear a mask during office hours. It is all for naught if right after class those students are just going to walk around uptown with a dozen people to bar hop.

It’s hard to be perfect when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. I know it’s frustrating and I know everyone is sick of it, but this will not stop until we get our shit together. Not just the Boomers, not just the Millennials, but all of us, masked and responsible. If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a thousand times, but just in case you need reminding today: WEAR A MASK.

-AMS