New Books and ARCs, 8/17/20
It’s not every week that a new book and ARC stack shows up on a Monday — but this is that week! What books here would you want to read through your workdays? Share in the comments.
Anathem was published already in 2008. Is this a second edition? Why did the publisher release an ARC?
I remember reading Anathem a number of years ago, what’s the reasoning why a publisher would send out an ARC of a previously-published book like this?
Anathem is a very good book, probably the best of Neal Stephenson’s work. I don’t know any of the others, but The First Sister and The Vanished Queen seem interesting.
Maybe I just missed this somewhere — what are the book and arc stacks? (Besides a wonderful gift delivered to you periodically.) I assume there is a reason you get them, and that with the sheer numbers you don’t actually have time to read them all. Do you read all of them? If not, which ones do you read and why?
There are often re-releases on the ARCs and New Books days.
The one I would like is the Sarah Gailey one…I don’t even need to read about it, all their stuff so far has been great.
Anathem is a special limited edition from Subterranean Press. I’m guessing this is a publisher’s copy — a few extras printed beyond the limited number planned. This is one of the main things Sub Press does: really high quality reprints often with illustrations in signed limited editions.
Hey – I already had The First Sister on my To Read list in Goodreads due to the Big Idea from a couple of weeks ago (thanks for the tip!).
I’m not usually a short story guy, but I am a mystery and sci fi lover, so I’d be willing to check out The Way of the Lazer anthology…
Would love a “Big Idea” from Eboni Dunbar. If not for this book, perhaps a future novel (this one looks a bit thin for novel length?)