Of Its Time
I was looking through some writing from the mid-90s last night — no particular reason for it, I was just wandering through my own archives — and after having done so, noted this on Twitter:
I will note this is just the sort of comment that sneeringly gets me labeled as performatively “woke” by the sort of terrible people who can’t abide people learning and growing and trying to be more decent to others, but a) eh, they’re terrible people, who gives a shit what they think, b) I wasn’t noting it to beat myself up.
I don’t feel particularly bad about writing what I did back in 1995, or believe it was so heinous in its construction that I should be hauled up in front of a tribunal. It wasn’t good that I was more sexist at the time, to be clear; not trying to excuse it. And also, for the mid-90s, it was… not unusual, and nothing about it would have called attention to itself, in terms of its baseline sexism. Evidence for this: two levels of editors at the Fresno Bee, where the material I was looking at was written, let it go to press on a regular basis. My editors there were men and women, and they told me to tweak things for publication on a not-infrequent basis. They wouldn’t have hesitated to let me know if what I’d written was out of line.
And what was this sexist stuff? Honestly, mostly slight attempted humor trying to point out differences between men and women, of the “Men are from Mars, women are from Venus” variety — broad cultural generalizations based on gender and sex. I was already aware of the, shall we say, incompleteness of this worldview, inasmuch as I was in a relationship with Krissy at the time. But I didn’t let that stop me, because I thought it was funny and also because in context of the time it was allowed. Which is a way of saying that in mid-90s I was a lazier writer than I am today.
I already knew this about myself, I should note. I’ve mentioned here before that much of my early writing has the vibe of someone with talent being lazy because he could be. What changed that was becoming an editor myself, and having to work with other writers to improve their writing. After that happened I looked back on what I’d written before, and was dismayed to see how much better it should have been. To look at it again now, from the perspective of someone in his 50s and living in 2020, and to see the sexism in it I missed before, is not that surprising.
It’s not to suggest that I’m 100% perfect in dealing with my sexism now; I still have places where it pops up, and I’m still lazy at times. But I do think I’m better at it, relative to where I was a quarter century ago. For one, I’m less self-impressed with myself as a writer. I believe there’s always room for improvement, which is not necessarily a thing I would have admitted to myself when I was 26. For two, I have wider life experience, and that wider life experience has made me both more resistant to accepting without examination received information about gender (and sexuality, and race, etc), and more aware of the range of how humans live and move about in this world.
And for three — and here’s where the sneering accusations of performative “wokeness” will come up again — these days I’m happy not to be the dude who needs to have everyone in little predetermined boxes just so I’ll have one less thing to think about. Demanding that from others wouldn’t make me a better writer or person (rather the opposite), and people won’t do what I want them to do anyway, just for the sake of my own convenience. So, fine. I’ll try to do the work on this stuff. I don’t think that’s trying to be “woke,” I think that’s just part of trying not to be terrible to the people that exist on the planet.
All of this, incidentally, is one reason I’m not in a rush to bring most of what I wrote in the 90s back into the public eye. I’m not hiding it — head over the the Internet Archive and you can find earlier iterations of this site that have a lot of it, and if you’re really ambitious and have money to throw around, you can get all my Fresno Bee articles out of a news archive — but I’m also fine not putting it front and center either. There’s that thing that people say when they’re trying to explain (and often, excuse) writing from a previous era: “It was of its time.” Well, my writing from the 90s was very much of its time. It should probably stay in its time. I’m largely content to leave it there.
— JS
I’m in my early 30s, and the fact that some folks who grew up with 90s humour & associated stereotypes have bothered to revise their worldview based on new info has made my adult life & career far less frustrating than it would otherwise have been. So, cheers.
Think about those of us who grew up in a time replete with humor that was heavily based on ethnic jokes, often expressed with an appropriate accent. Polish, Jewish, Italian, Chinese, Black, Hispanic…that was the height of humor in the 1940s-70s.
All of it is cringeworthy today, but in its time it was viewed as reasonably avant-garde. Not to mention the cutting edge humor of Lenny Bruce that got him thrown in jail In the 1960s but could get him canceled in 2020.
Autres temps, autres moeurs.
One of my favorite SNL bits of all time is “The Sinatra Group”. A couple of years ago, I went back to watch it again and was gobsmacked to discover Phil Hartman (as Sinatra) used a six-letter slur for gay men (the reference was to Milli Vanilli). And I looked up when the episode aired: January 1991! If you’d have bet me that by 1991 we were past using that slur, I’d have taken the wager and lost.
In manufacturing there is a discipline or philosophy called ‘continuous improvement.’ It’s not a bad approach to any other field.
http://www.darcor.com/continuous-improvement-vs-lean-manufacturing/
My curiosity will be to look back from 2050 (If I live that long) and see what today’s issues will have been. Hopefully we will have kept progressing.
Dave
And with luck, you, me, and everyone else will be doing better on that score in 2045.
Not your main point, I know, but I was struck with sudden greed to have a book on editing from you. Since that is likely not your priority right now, let me rein myself to a smaller and equally optional request: do you have editing books you recommend?
One that caught me recently was from the 2003 Spider-Man movie. When Peter Parker uses his powers to enter a pro-wrestling bout, he mocks his opponent by asking him if the opponent’s husband made his outfit. I remember watching the movie in the theater and just absorbing it as standard Spider-Man banter, but now it’s really jarring.
IMO, there hasn’t been an improvement regarding sexism since the 1990s At. All. The sexism these days is in plain sight and isn’t just so much puerile humor. Anyone who things sex work by women is empowering doesn’t understand feminism or what patriarchy actually is. Not that men paying for sex ever cared about feminism, it’s just that lately they’re being nicely served by the notion that prostitution is good for women.
Watch some Friends episodes from the 90s. They constantly made fun of Chandler being gay. They made a few transgender jokes as well. Not so funny anymore.
JohnH:
I assume you have seen this:
OMG I love that meme.
I am really disappointed with myself going back and watching casual homophobia that I didn’t even notice in old things back in the day. I’m glad I notice it now. And super-cringy about things I’ve said to friends but thankful that they put up with me on my “journey to wokeness”. And it sucks that they had to put up with me because at least my “heart was in the right place” and that’s better than the alternative. So much is not fair.
And I worry about how I’m being awful now without realizing it. I hope in the future I’ll be able to look back and cringe rather than still being oblivious.
This is not meant to criticize, only to inform, as I learned it recently myself when I used the term “woke” even though I’m white.
https://www.feminuity.org/blog/using-bve-as-a-non-black-person-is-appropriation
A good evening of education and entertainment is The Vote on PBS’ American Experience about the battle of women to gain the right to vote. Leaves you wondering why women aren’t out toppling statues.
In the 80s, when I was a teen, I wrote a letter to the editor of the Rocky Mountain News about a sexual harassment case in which I asked if the accuser had tried to work things out with the perpetrator before taking the step of public reporting and accusation. I still blush to think about it. How naively I believed in good intentions and justice winning out over all.
Hopefully we’re not all rushing so desperately to prove how much better we are than the versions of ourselves we were twenty something years ago that we forget that really cutting humor is meant to be something on the edge of appropriateness. Once again I’m reminded how much and how quickly culture can change over time.
As poor taste as some humor may be at times, to laugh at inappropriateness isn’t always a mark at being racist, sexist or crude, its to make fun of the people who are. (Thinking of a particularly crude individual currently in the White House.)
Much of Monty Python’s funniest humor likely wouldn’t be allowed in today’s social climate-yet damn I laugh anyway because it is so over the top. Maybe if more people laughed at things instead of being offended we’d be happier in general. Gods know there is enough to be upset about in today’s world without getting upset at which particular group used as the butt of a joke.
Interestingly, it was the Republicans who eventually spearheaded the vote as southern Democrats thought it would make the blacks in their states more “uppity”, eroding white supremacy. White women at times felt they must turn their noses at their strong, black female allies as at times it eroded their support from the public if they included them. It is a reminder that people sometimes feel they have to violate their own ethics to get things done, and that there are no saints in politics, just varying degrees of gray.
@A I Mychalus: I dunno. Most of the points where I’ve become a better human being lately are where I’ve learned not to laugh something off, but to pause and consider more carefully, and think about comedy being only the tip of the iceberg in terms of societal mistreatment and unequal amounts of power. There are an infinite number of other things we can laugh about without making fun of subsets of society that already get the short end of the stick. ‘You’re just too sensitive’ or ‘lighten up’ are arguments that amount to ‘please leave the status quo alone because I’m comfortable with it’, and as such are rarely/never made by people whose lives are improved by a lot less mockery. My life is one of those in one sense. It has become much better thanks to people no longer making nearly so many jokes about me and people like me. Because even where those jokes are supposed to be making fun of those who hate me, the actual bigots latch onto them. They’ll take any excuse and grasp at any straw that seems to make this kind of thing acceptable, even if that means veiling it in purported parody. I have many more opportunities than people in my category did generations ago, and I owe a lot of it to people reflecting, being more welcoming, overtly making room for exceptions to the mainstream, standing up against anti-my-group sentiment, and not giving into paradox-of-tolerance arguments. I’m glad people were upset enough to make that not okay. Having friends in a lot of categories that get joked about and trivialized shows me that the same is not yet true of other marginalized groups. I’d like it to be someday. All part of building a better world for lots of kinds of people.
The casual homophobia of the 80s and 90s is particularly striking — two examples: Eddie Murphy’s “Delirious” and “Ace Ventura Pet Detective”. I’m raising a young boy, and I make a point to watch older films before letting him watch them, not to censor them, but to ensure that I can explain any context when we then watch the film together (if it stands up as a good film). Thankfully my kiddo is far, far more aware of these issues than I ever was. We started watching “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) together and he asked to turn it off after about half an hour because of the racism and the sexism. I dug around the internet a little to see what people said about it, and it was the violence that caused people to criticize it, which surprised me as, although I was not particularly woke for my age, I remember when I saw it in theatres that I realized that the character of Short Round was pretty racist, and Willie was as anti-feminist a character as one could imagine. Someone above in this thread mentioned Monty Python — curiously, I’ve had no issues with the Python films, compared with far more recent comedies.
A I Mychalus:
“we forget that really cutting humor is meant to be something on the edge of appropriateness.”
However, I can say with some authority that my mid-90s humor was not exactly cutting edge. It was a newspaper column, and newspaper humor has never been known for its edginess.
If you want a real eye-opener, connect to Project Gutenberg and download one of the old Tom Swift books. Yee Gods! You get it all: racism, sexism, et al. Wow, they’re bad.
Disclaimer: I’m OLD (71) and even I could easily spot that crap.
No matter how off-key your older stuff is, it couldn’t come close to touching these old “classics”.
Regards –
dave
I am in my mid 30’s, and I shudder to think of the stupid stuff I said in middle school and high school. I’ve grown as a person and I hope I’ve outgrown those things. I do see our culture as improving in many ways, and becoming more tolerant.
I wonder what your thoughts are on elements of the so called “cancel culture” that seeks for ideological purity? I’ve seen instances of people who have changed their minds and become more open minded be vilified for things they wrote or said decades ago.
I believe in repentance and change. At what point do we acknowledge that the past is a different county and that we all contain multitudes?
My mom read OLD MAN’S WAR with her book club to give them something new and liked it. Mom thought it would be accessible for a group that didn’t read a lot of sci-fi. She was still unimpressed by Jane and the other female characters, found them sexist.
A few years ago I read some of your old Fresno Bee columns and I cringed, and I cringed more at the fact I used to say the same things so casually,
Mychalus: “Maybe if more people laughed at things instead of being offended we’d be happier in general.”
If we’re going to use the royal “we”, i think we ALL would be happier if ALL the minorities didnt have to smile everytime someone punched down and told them to lighten up, its funny.
Dude: “Anyone who things sex work by women is empowering doesn’t understand feminism”
I am wondering what percent of laborers of all types would use the word “empowering” to describe their job. I’m thinking its a fairly small percent. In a world where the top 1% are pilfering the 99%, i wont fault someone for doing what they can to get by.
K87, it’s not an exclusive thing where it’s either all class or all sex. Women because of their sex are both subjected to male sexual desire that’s aided by the economic power men have over them. No one is faulting a women for having to sell her body to get by. Rather, they’re faulting a regime where women are second-class citizens because of their sex, as sex work is second-class work.