Today’s Tech Acquisition: Onyx Boox Nova 2
I’ve been wanting to get a new e-ink book reader lately, but the problem with doing that is, since most e-ink readers are tied into one book-selling ecosystem or another, you pretty much have to choose which retailer you read in e-ink from, whilst everyone else you have ebooks with, you read on a regular glowy screen. I had a Nook reader for a while and it was good, but there were some things I had on Kindle I couldn’t get on it, and so on. It’s frustrating.
Then over the weekend I read this review of the Onyx Boox Nova 2, which is not only an ebook reader, but is an actual bonafide tablet running Android software — older Android software, to be sure, but new enough that every ebook app from every retailer works on it perfectly well. And as a bonus, as an actual Android tablet, you can use it for other things as well. It’s not just an ebook reader, and it’s not tied into a single bookseller ecosystem.
I got it and spend most of the afternoon fiddling with it and it’s… doing what I wanted it to, perfectly well indeed. I have my Kindle and Nook and Google Books apps up and running on it, and they’re presenting text in the way e-ink readers present text, without eyestrain, which I appreciate. There is backlighting, so one can read it in less-than-perfect lighting, and the thing has 300 dots per inch resolution, which for e-ink really is more than sufficient. It’s only monochrome, but I knew that going in, so I’m not exactly disappointed. Strictly as an ebook reader, which is what I wanted, I’m satisfied and happy with the purchase.
As a tablet, it’s a very fine ebook reader. By which I mean to say, yes, in fact, you can use it for anything that has static text and pictures and it will do just fine, as long as you can deal with the fact that e-ink refresh rates are laggy as hell and that as a result scrolling is a thing you do mostly by feel (it has various settings to try to minimize lag while scrolling, but, yeah. The thing about a dancing pig, etc). If you’re trying to watch video, well, I don’t know what to tell you other than I admire your ambition. It will play music and podcasts just fine (I downloaded Spotify on it), although you’ll need USB-C headphones for that. No camera as well. It has a stylus to take notes with; I suspect I’ll lose that presently, as I do with most phone/tablet styli.
Other notes: You have to jump through some hoops to get Google to admit it’s a device that Google can do things on; I had to download new firmware and then go into the settings to have Google verify the tablet. So don’t give this to anyone who is completely hopeless techwise, unless you’re willing to spend an hour or so helping them to set it up (the thing comes with its own sideload-ish store, which feels sketchy). The thing is soft-touch plastic, which feels nice and is reasonably light, but the thing picks up fingerprints like you wouldn’t believe; I wiped it down to take the picture above. Battery life is fabulous because it’s e-ink. The manufacturer is Chinese, so if you’re paranoid about Chinese tech, maybe sit this one out (clearly I’m not all that paranoid).
Otherwise: Hey a universal ebook reader (well, almost, Apple Books is probably not happening)! Which in a pinch you can use as a tablet if you have a need for such a thing. That’s how I’ll be using it, and for that, it seems to be working just fine.
— JS
Pity it’s not easy to set up — Tammy might like that as an eBook reader, given her iPad sometimes gives her eyestrain.
Apple Books made its own bed, and now must sleep in it. If they’d been more open from the start, they might be a major eBook destination — but they weren’t, and the Kindle and Nook apps operate just fine as readers on iOS, thank you.
Got one a couple of weeks ago. Love it!
The built-in reader is fantastic for PDFs and DRM-free books.
Damn, I was hoping you’d found the perfect 7″ Android tablet.
Do you use any generic ebook reading software on Android? I’ve been a big fan of Moon+ combined with Calibre to make sure every ebook I paid for won’t expire one day.
timliebe:
It’s not difficult to set up, you just have to know what to do, and the tablet’s instructions for how to do that are not exactly clearly marked (I found out accidentally, by opening up the pre-loaded browser, which has the manufacturer help page set up as the home page). Once I had instructions it was mostly downloading and pressing buttons. So not difficult, but also very not intuitive at all.
I’ve been using Calibre with the built-in reader, @Gary Bunker. I tried Moon and the built-in software was better, IMO. Moon does work though, like Scalzi said, it’s Android. The only limitation is it’s e-paper, so video and other apps that like to refresh a lot won’t work perfectly.
My next ebook reader won’t be a kindle. I think I should wait until I unfortunately break the current one before picking up one of the Onyx ones.
What do you think of the 7.8″ screen as opposed to the normal 6″ screens that are on most readers?
I’ve had various Nooks and Fires (wanted to say “crannies”) over the years. Wanted a tablet a bit larger than a Nook, and that could run Android apps easily.
Ended up with a Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1″ Tablet, Android 9.0, (here https://amzn.to/319A7os ) for $199. Added extra memory to it – had some little memory cards lurking about the house that needed a home.
Generally pleased with it. Just use it for reading, mostly Kindle books, but also installed the various other apps and use it for that also. Reading is fine in B&W, colors are OK. Don’t use it to stream videos, although it would be sufficient for that. Also use it to check out web sites I develop to make sure that the sites look OK on smaller screens.
Overall, pleased with my tablet purchase. Congrats on your new toy.
Not sure if you’re one to read comics at all, but if you are I’d love to know how marvel unlimited (or any other legal comic app) performs on this device.
This might be more of a comment on how bored I am without seeing much of the outside world, but I’ve been trying to guess the authorship of Whatever posts (read to me by my mostly male-sounding but androgynous-to-me-now screenreader). So far the easiest way has been through comma use. JS posts usually have fewer. You threw me for a loop today, but once I read “older Android software, to be sure” I felt pretty confident that this was a bona fide JS creation.*
* Really “Tech Acquisition” should have been my clue, but I decided not to judge a blog by its title.
My Kobo reads pretty much everything, and I’m fairly happy with its native app. I sideload everything off my desktop, which is where all my content lives. There are one or two books it hiccups on but the rest of the hundreds of books work just beautifully.
I am hoping that “unchained” reading devices make a comeback, so that it eventually becomes possible to purchase ebooks that don’t require a major retailer’s “app” to read them, just a basic reading too. I would love to be able to purchase an e-book from any source, download it to my computer’s Books library, and then sideload it off my computer to my dedicated e-ink reader.
So far I have been limited to legal freebies, semi-legal freebies, and painfully scanned/corrected/typed/converted versions of books I love so much I read them over and over. I read very little new fiction for that reason, other than the actual woodpulp artifacts I get from the library.
(Which brings me to another complaint – the multiplicity and complexity of library “apps” and the difficulty of using them on any device other than an Apple or Android tablet. I haven’t found any that are compatible with my Kobo e-ink reader yet.)
I long for the return of the days when you could buy a book and read it anywhere you wanted, never worrying that it would mysteriously vanish from your shelves or become unreadable overnight. It should be possible somehow, some way, for the digital universe to make that experience possible again in digital form.
I want “The Last Emperox,” I log on to any purveyor of e-books without worrying whether I have a compatible ‘app’ or a branded reader or an implanted DRM recognition system or whatever. Just “see book, want book, buy book, download book, load download onto reader, read.” And have it there forever, and when my reading device becomes old and scuzzy from being carried about and read all the time everywhere, I can buy a new device, go back to the computer, load my Books library onto it, and go right back to reading.
That would be bliss. Bliss, I tell you.
I would probably go broke buying books, but it would be worth it.
My current ereader is a Kobo Forma which I love for its Overdrive and Pocket integration. But that one is tempting.