Spread Your Anger Like Soft Butter Over Warm Bread
2020 has been undoubtedly and completely fucked. Don’t get me wrong, things before 2020 were fucked, too, but it just seems so much more prominent this year. Everything is bad all the time and nothing ever seems to get better. There are so many issues to be angry about. There are so many topics that deserve your attention. And yet, it’s exhausting to care about so many things, especially when it feels like you can do nothing about what’s happening.
I understand that people just naturally care about a certain handful of issues, or one specific issue, more than all the rest. Like, maybe you care a lot about the BLM movement, but not so much about the rain-forest being destroyed. Maybe you care a lot about homelessness, but not so much about mask/face-covering laws and whatnot. It’s okay to put the focus of your attention towards the things you care about, I totally get that.
For someone that lives in Flint, maybe the issue they care about the most is getting clean water to their community. If you live in California, maybe your focus is on wildfires. It is totally valid to be more concerned about your community than one across the country — even if, ideally, you should care about both. It doesn’t have to be an equal amount of focus you put towards the issues, but you should at least care a smidge about the other.
Let’s say there are multiple buildings on fire at the same time. It’s possible that one fire is much larger than the others and should be focused on a little more, or maybe the contents inside the building are somewhat more important that the others’, but the other fires should not be ignored entirely. This is basically a metaphor to the fact the world is constantly on fire (sometimes literally), and there’s a lot to focus on.
So now that it’s been established it is okay to care a little more about certain topics than others, it’s important to address something I’ve been seeing a lot lately, which is people posting things like “this topic is more important than all the other issues in the world right now” or “this is the only topic that matters to me and if you don’t agree then you’re wrong.” This is mostly in regards to BLM vs human trafficking vs Corona. All major issues. All deserving of attention. And like I said, it’s okay to care about one more than the other two, or care about two of them over the remaining one. But I don’t understand why people are claiming that the one thing they care about is the only issue that should be cared about, or that anyone who disagrees is fundamentally wrong.
Why would you tell people the issue they care about doesn’t matter? Why would you invalidate someone’s concerns about the world you both live in? Just because they pick a different fight than you, doesn’t mean their fight isn’t important. We need people to fight all kinds of fights, to protest all sorts of different issues, to donate to a variety of charities. There are so many issues in the world, and I understand the feeling that your chosen fight feels like the most important battle. But not everyone can fight it. There are other issues that need to be focused on simultaneously, apart from yours.
To claim your issue is the only one that matters is selfish, and ignorant. You are choosing to be blind to the strife and suffering of others. You are pretending their problems don’t exist. When you say human trafficking is the only current issue that matters, you are essentially diminishing the entire black community, and everything they fight for. When you say that the post office dilemma is the most important thing happening right now, you’re completely forgetting about all the people in cages at the border. And so on.
(On the other hand, none of these issues really matter in the long run if global warming keeps getting worse and we all burn alive. See? There’s A LOT to be angry about!)
It’s exhausting to be continuously angry at the world. There’s so much wrong and everything feels hopeless constantly. It’s tiring. I know it is. Which is why it’s important to care about yourself, and your well-being. Absorbing so much of the shit show that is the world can be difficult, and take a toll on your mental health. It’s important to focus on yourself sometimes, rather than the giant, colossal, unyielding issues the world has to offer. So please, amidst all this protesting, donating, raising awareness, and other forms of activism, make sure to take care of yourself in the process.
-AMS
Unfortunately, there are a few very selfish and very ignorant people out there. And because the media is all fucked up, they tend to get the most ink. Or they tend to be the loudest assholes at the party, just because . . .
You make great points, when it gets too much, rant a little then take three deep breaths. It doesn’t change anything, but you feel less like ranting . . .
You give several current examples, but you fail to mention what is probably the most long-standing and prominent example of the genre: the abortion controversy. That single issue looms so much more important than any other, in so many people’s minds, that it has dominated political conversation for two whole generations — not least by being the single most influential factor in the selection of over half of the Supreme Court. I think it supports your “selfish and ignorant” argument perfectly, although it undermines your implicit assertion that it’s a new phenomenon.
Please note, I am very carefully not stating an opinion on the abortion controversy itself. I will say, however, that the relative stability of the status quo for nearly 50 years suggests that the attention paid to it, by both sides of the debate, is largely wasted.
I am grateful when someone fights a fight that needs to be fought, but that I don’t have the time/energy/motivation to engage. If we all do what we can for the things that matter to us, progress will be made.
Great post.
It is 100% possible to hold many (possibly even conflicting) thoughts at the same time and to care about a multitude of things but only have the energy to focus on a few. In fact, caring about too many can be paralyzing to the effect that you end up not being able to do anything for any of them.
I think that it is hard for some people to realize that just because their #1 concern isn’t my #1 concern doesn’t mean I don’t think that their concerns are valid or that I don’t agree that their concern is important. It’s just not MY #1. I’m glad they have a #1 – we all need to prioritize or risk burning out.
Fun story: While studying pre-veterinary medicine, I decided to adopt a vegan diet. My mother-in-law could not understand why I cared about animals so much… and not children. It’s not that I didn’t care about children (I wasn’t going to eat them either), it’s just that I was focused on animals – that’s where I chose to spend my energy (and time and money). I never finished pre-vet, but I also still don’t eat animals (or children for that matter), and now my volunteer work is spent in a medical-adjacent activity helping people instead of animals… focus changes.
Yes.
I FEEL THIS SO HARD. Thank you for writing it.
Now I want toast and jam…. brb….
I think it’s not necessarily always the case that someone is being selfish or insensitive when they insist their cause is the most important one. In many cases, that response is a learned response because of past traumas, such as but not limited to:
— They’ve had people they respected/cared about tell them their cause isn’t important.
— They’ve had people they respected/cared about actively take away resources.
— They’ve seen other causes get more press (especially with the way our news cycles work) and watch the groundswell of support they need to actually be effective in the long term get sucked away (cf the BLM protests that are still going on in Portland, Seattle, and other cities.)
— They’ve witnessed other important causes be handled in such a way that it causes direct damage to their cause (forex coronavirus mask mandates being used to blame and discredit BLM protests.)
In those cases, I personally have found positive results in addressing that trauma and working on my communication and dialogue to ensure that they understand that I am trying to make sure my focus on Cause A can work with and support their focus on Cause B — that we can be complimentary, not competitive. When you’re fighting a large enough complex of wildfires, you have to work on multiple fronts at once.
@Steve: I actually thought your response was satirical at first, and I’m still only about 85% sure it isn’t. Scolding Athena for not centering your issue of choice is something that, somehow, doesn’t really address her post objecting to people scolding each other for not centering their issues of choice. It also reads as American-centric in a way that Athena’s post doesn’t. Abortion is much less controversial in most of the rest of the developed world than it is in the United States; even Ireland has come to a consensus in recent years.
That’s exactly right. Black lives, for instance, certainly don’t matter, nor any other lives either, if all the lives are no more because we cooked our planet. I think that people who get a bee in their bonnet about one issue to the exclusion of all else are failing to realize that we can do more than one thing at a time. Addressing climate change does not preclude also reforming police.
I also think people tend to think that climate change is something we can deal with in due course because it doesn’t look too bad right now. It isn’t. A catastrophic 2C+ temperature change is now baked in the cake. There is no longer a way to avoid it. The atmosphere is a big boat. It takes a long time to turn it.
I genuinely thought this was your dad’s post until I got to the byline. Great job. Take this how you will. I meant it as a compliment.
Spider Robinson pointed out that it’s hard to think of anything else when there’s a boil on your *ss. What he meant (I think) is that short term nonfatal problems (his example was how badly Americans are rooked by the auto industry and used car lots) can get in the way of thinking about long term extinction level events (global warming, used to be nuclear war).
@ Emma:
“Abortion is much less controversial in most of the rest of the developed world than it is in the United States”
Or perhaps:
“Abortion is much less controversial in the developed world than it is in the United States”.
I’ve seen this in a church setting, called a “Gospel Hobby” where the “Judge not” crowd pick what to judge others on. That’s my $.02. “Judge not” the sage is alleged to have said. So my passion isn’t your passion. Who made ‘you’ the judge? How about if we agree we want to do something to make the world a better place? Can we start with an agreement? And agree none of us is a perfect judge? I’m personally OK with just about anyone doing what they honestly believe is the next right reasonably coercion free thing to do.
I agree Athena, but would add that there are different ways we can get involved in different issues. Not just the amount of time, but the intensity – signing a petition is a lot less time and effort consuming than ringing up the appropriate person to lobby them which itself is less effort than going on a demonstration which is less effort than organising a large petition. We can get lightly involved in several areas, but only intensely involved in one.
I also agree with Devin L Granger that a lot of issues intersect, to get most return on your investment of time, effort and money it is useful to have a reasonable awareness of the issues that intersect with your chosen area It is really helpful to have good relations with those campaigning one lane over as it were, as there will be areas where you can signal boost each other, as well as ways you can harm each others work without realising if you don’t keep a weather eye on what is going on.
Well said, Athena.
Agreed
@Emma, my comments were not intended to scold Athena; only to add to her already excellent post. Apologies to her if I wasn’t clear on that.
The first commenter mentioned abortion. I like how in Canada, even when the Conservative party had the majority of seats, the PM announced he would “not open that can of worms,” thus ensuring energy for other issues, as both a leader and a people must have priorities.
Another priority: Last year, when the big Heathrow airport was going to put in a third runway the courts squashed the idea because of the government’s stated priority of attending to global warming. (The greens cheered)
Over two millennia ago the stoics knew to control their ego. In our own century the F.B.I. and C.I.A. had clashing egos, information hoarding, that allowed the conspirators of 9/11 to slip through the cracks. As I recall, the Israeli services were aghast at how the U.S. could be like that.
I suppose I could steeple my fingers, bow and say in a humble voice, “No individual, or organization of individuals, has a monopoly on wisdom.”
>>> “It’s exhausting to be continuously angry at the world.”
Yup.
Worse, it changes nothing.
Few of us can handle juggling a dozen crisis responses all at the same time. There are not dozens but hundreds. Add in personal crisis, it gets to the point of just yielding to death quietly then settling back and watching the world burn because you are overwhelmed.
The virus will — in an odd way — be our opportunity for saving ourselves. Nobody in the GOP (or other political parties) is above it, and once enough of their own families and friends begin being stuffed into mass graves they will have little choice but to do the right thing. That cooperation could well become habitual.
Problem is, for the USA, when? 200K? 400K? 600K? or are we going to heap up a million of our own citizens before there is cooperation? Since death rate is under 99%, humanity will survive, so too civilization. Problem is how much misery can any society endure? We got out of the habit of burying 5 of 10 children prior to fourth birthdays. We watched the cost of food fall as incomes rose, until for the first time in recorded history obesity has become a health crisis. We fought massive wars but other than soldiers, few were rarely damaged. We got comfortable, lost that thick skin for enduring repeated shocks.
It might not be the end of a golden age but for sure we got to stir ourselves. Big pluses: (a) we got idle hands, millions of ’em (b) fast communications and easy organizing via internet (c) cheap computers inside millions of phones in pockets (d) enraged citizens at antics of ICE and DHS and PDs (e) enraged nerds. So, the revolution will not only be televised, it will be computed(TM pending).
(Huh. My next SF novel just wrote itself: “Reborn: Tales From America’s Next Golden Age”. Yo! JJ Abrams! Teevee rights start at a megabuck!)
Great post, and I 100% agree. I actually was a little surprised to see AMS at the end instead of JS because this read to me like John’s writing. That is absolutely a compliment, and I hope not a back-handed one, as I also really enjoy the posts that are “more” (to me) in Athena’s voice as well.
Yeah, let’s not be continuously angry.
As for “the good fight,” remember how folks said that Barak Obama’s mentor was Saul Alinsky? (The Canadian National Film Board did a series of films about him)
Well, just before he died in 1972, in his book Rules For Radicals, Alinsky said activists should keep their gift of laughter and keep their sense of humour. He worried that activists of the 1960’s were losing their gift.
Maybe his humour was why he resisted believing in any dogma, including not believing in communism, not even during the Great Depression when Good and Evil stood clearly apart.
My own two bits is that dogma comes from the ego wanting a sense of control. (Hence angry cruelty to others) Domo arigato.
Nice, in a hopeful way….
I heard this in Athena’s voice, pretty much right off. That said, as I was reading, I was comparing and contrasting her voice, content, and style to others of her cohort who I’m familiar with reading. I must offer my most enthusiastic compliments! The folks I know personally are smart, also.
Athena, you’re not to be mistaken for your dad, but in whatever way you’ve managed to develop your skill in communicating, you manage to have a clear and persuasive voice all your own. Looking forward to reading more, and, yes, I’ll continue to fully punctuate my texts….
I really agree with having a sense of humour. If you cannot laugh at yourself, you are probably being a real pain to others at times – even your allies. Many of the issues from when I was a teenager have improved, although most have not improved enough. Also some of the issues of that time fell by the wayside, often because they were poorly understood.
Despite the ugliness, I genuinely prefer living today over the time when I was say 20 years old. Things are better – overall. If you are in your sixties and seventies and you cannot see that, you have not been paying attention. So my advice to young people would be to laugh, have fun, support some causes, and be nice to each other – it will help move things along.
The one thing I would really like back from that time though, would be to have a healthy 20 year old body again, this older version of me creaks and often hurts. *mutter*
And I do like Athena’s generation. Overall, nice bunch. Hang in there!
Oh, well said Athena! I’m so glad that you have this platform to share your thoughts with us. :)
@Pappenheimer: I remember that story well (although I had to look up the title – The Magnificent Conspiracy). Spider is a wise man.
Thank you for this, which ISTM a sensible approach to take. Sustainability doesn’t just apply globally to the world & environment, but also at a personal level.
I really liked this post, & think it would be useful to have my students read it. I teach a Human Diversity course at a local university. May I use this blog entry in my class? I use some of your father’s entries. He has okayed it, but asked me to link to the entry on Whatever, which I am happy to do.