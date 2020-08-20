A Small Cosmetic Note
As most of you have figured out by now, there are currently two writers here at Whatever: Me, John Scalzi, who has been here for a while, and Athena Scalzi, who came on staff as of this month. On RSS/email as well as on the AMP versions of site, the author byline is evident, but it’s not on the actual site itself. We’ve taken to signing the posts with our initials, which I think has been helpful, but only to an extent — the initials are at the end of the posts and some of you are still guess which of us is writing until you get to the end. As exciting as that may be, it’s not great user interface.
So starting today we’re adding another way to identify who is writing at you at the moment: Photos! Waaaaaay back when I was a newspaper columnist I would have a photo accompanying my column, and I figured, well, look, this is an old-fashioned solution to a modern problem. So now, for any piece that’s longer than a single paragraph, I’ll put in a picture (for pieces shorter than that you should be able to get to the initials quickly). We’ll still keep the initials for those of you who for whatever reason are not able to see the photos, so no matter what you should be able to know who is writing at you here.
I’ve gone ahead and backdated photos for every piece here since Athena came on at the beginning of the month (Big Idea pieces excepted), and we’ll add them in going forward. Expect a few glitches here and there as we adjust to this new bit of process and make sure the pictures work in multiple formats. And as always I’ll keep working on the UI here to make things easier to use and read. Thanks.
— JS
Truth to tell, John, I think folks can tell who is the one writing the post based on the subject matter. Of course, we’ve a limited set of examples but so far it’s been fairly easy to tell.
We’ll have to see, however. And can I suggest that we leave your photo off and just put Athena’s up with her product? No offense, or anything.
I’ve only had one post where I wasn’t sure at first. Your most recent post’s title made it really clear, unless Athena’s started secretly ruining science fiction in your name.
Use a cat photo instead.
The name and picture up front is a good idea. Thanks for the disambiguation.
I’ve noticed that you tend to sign your posts with an em-dash character and a space (— JS) whereas Athena does so with a hyphen character (-AMS). Is this intentional?
Great idea ! Well..at least for Athena :)
While I admit that I was temporarily confused and amused picturing you having trouble finding dresses that fit, I agree that putting some sort of by-line at the top is nice.
Thank you. Not that I’ve had any problems figuring out which writer created which post–or am upset by having to scroll to the bottom if I’m unsure–but one of the things that keeps me coming back to Whatever is how clear and easily read and navigated the site is, in general. This cosmetic change fits in well with that overall clarity, and contributes to it, imo.
Athena’s ‘voice’ is different enough that I haven’t guessed wrong yet. (Yet…)
I love this!!!! Please switch up photos a lot. Or take like “mood” photos and use them to set the tone for the piece.
I don’t normally have difficulty telling your posts apart. I also see the byline in my RSS feed for Whatever. As a software person, I still think it’s important to have writer identification at the top, immediately visible, on general principle. The author’s photo is a good solution.
Thank you John, I was getting tired of scroll down >> scroll up. Much appreciated change.
And BTW, I miss the five things, would you bring them back please?
Bill:
The five things aren’t gone, I just haven’t done them because I’m busy offline.
It didn’t particularly bother me before, but I really like the inclusion of the photo. Thank you.
Visual aids! Always helpful!
I will also weigh in with my support for the photos. They add a nice touch. Although I did enjoy the game of “How quickly can I tell who wrote this one?”
Damn! I’ve been pretty entertained by trying to guess who wrote the piece I was reading. I haven’t missed one yet. You and Athena have very distinct styles and voices to your writing.
As someone who gets the email from WordPress, I get to see who posts up front, but I love that the photo I get is the one posted here next to your reply comment. LOL
It’s a small thing, but would you be open to adding alt text to your and Athena’s photos? That way users with screen readers would also be able to know the author at the top of the post rather than at the end.
-Bruce