A Small Cosmetic Note

As most of you have figured out by now, there are currently two writers here at Whatever: Me, John Scalzi, who has been here for a while, and Athena Scalzi, who came on staff as of this month. On RSS/email as well as on the AMP versions of site, the author byline is evident, but it’s not on the actual site itself. We’ve taken to signing the posts with our initials, which I think has been helpful, but only to an extent — the initials are at the end of the posts and some of you are still guess which of us is writing until you get to the end. As exciting as that may be, it’s not great user interface.

So starting today we’re adding another way to identify who is writing at you at the moment: Photos! Waaaaaay back when I was a newspaper columnist I would have a photo accompanying my column, and I figured, well, look, this is an old-fashioned solution to a modern problem. So now, for any piece that’s longer than a single paragraph, I’ll put in a picture (for pieces shorter than that you should be able to get to the initials quickly). We’ll still keep the initials for those of you who for whatever reason are not able to see the photos, so no matter what you should be able to know who is writing at you here.

I’ve gone ahead and backdated photos for every piece here since Athena came on at the beginning of the month (Big Idea pieces excepted), and we’ll add them in going forward. Expect a few glitches here and there as we adjust to this new bit of process and make sure the pictures work in multiple formats. And as always I’ll keep working on the UI here to make things easier to use and read. Thanks.

— JS