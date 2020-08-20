Okay, Sure, It’s My Fault Science Fiction is the Way It Is Right Now
The dimwitted bigot brigade finally came across my piece about the Science Fiction canon from a couple of weeks ago and had a predictable spasm about it, asserting how it was evidence that (I’m paraphrasing from various sources, here) a) science fiction and fantasy was dying, b) traditional publishing (the sf/f parts of it anyway) is dying too, c) I’m responsible in some measure for a) and b), despite d) the fact that apparently I don’t actually sell and/or only sell through byzantine sleight of hand by the publishing industry for reasons and also e) I suck, f) which is why I don’t want people to read older works because then they would realize that, and while we’re at it g) modern sf/f is infested with terrible work from people who aren’t straight white dudes, h) which I, a straight white dude, am also somehow responsible for, and so in short, i) everything is my fault, and j) I am simultaneously a nobody and also history’s worst monster.
It’s a lot! I think it must be tiring to be a dimwitted bigot, thinking about me.
In fact it’s been a pretty solid year so far for traditionally-published science fiction and fantasy. in terms of sales. This is reflected in the New York Times bestseller lists, which so far this year have included SF/F books by Tamsyn Muir, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Lindsay Ellis, Jim Butcher, Hank Green, Kim Harrison, Max Brooks, Martha Wells, NK Jemisin, William Gibson, Rae Carson, Sarah J. Maas and me, among others, with other likely bestsellers from VE Schwab, Christopher Paolini and Ernie Cline (again, among others) still to come. And of course there is lots of other work that has not hit the lists but which is selling juuuust fine, thank you for asking. If you want contemporary traditionally-published science fiction and fantasy to be dead, or at least dying, you need to stab it harder, friends. It keeps living.
(Perhaps all of these authors are getting the same deal I am, where in fact I don’t sell actual books and yet still get on bestseller lists and make money. If so it’s a cool scam, and I applaud them all for swinging it too.)
Even from just the bestseller lists, this is a pretty vibrant and diverse scene, with lots of very excellent writers telling fantastic stories coming from a whole lot of different places and viewpoints. So if someone wants to suggest I am somehow responsible for it in some way, my thought on that is: Hell yeah, sure, I will totally take the credit. I am not in reality in any way responsible for it, to be clear — the scope of my influence on the genre at the moment is limited to my own books, and perhaps in a very tiny way, to the books I’ve blurbed. But otherwise, nope: That’s on the writers, and also the editors and publishers who have acquired their works. But if you are ridiculous enough to say that these awesome writers and books are somehow my fault: Well, okay! It’s absolutely unearned on my part! But if you insist.
I think it belies a certain poverty of intellect, knowledge, and, well, taste, to suggest the current state of science fiction and fantasy is somehow dire, but, you know. Dimwitted bigots gonna dimwit bigot. They have to continue to convince themselves that they are somehow the only true inheritors of the genre, despite all obvious evidence that the genre has well and truly branched, and that a number of people are rather successfully working in it and building it forward without reference to how these dimwit bigots insist the genre should be, and who should be allowed to work in it.
As for the very silly idea that I don’t think people should read older works in the genre: Nah, my dude. Read them if you want! Enjoy them if you can! Learn from them if there’s something there that strikes you as useful. An assertion that the concept of “canon” in the genre is a dead issue in a practical sense is neither a blanket prohibition nor condemnation of work that’s come before. If you want to think that’s what I said, I mean, I’m not gonna stop you from thinking that? But maybe work harder at reading better moving forward. I would not stop anyone from doing something I had so obviously benefitted from myself, which is, reading previous authors in the genre, and learning from them, on my own terms.
(Also, if you think I’m worried about my work being compared to that of earlier writers in the genre, well, how to put this, I’m really not. Compare away.)
To sum up: Dimwitted bigots are ridiculous; I’m not responsible for the current state of SF/F, but inasmuch as the current state of SF/F is awesome, if you’re gonna give me credit, sure, I will take it; and also, read what you want from past writers in the genre, there’s great stuff, just don’t get all fetishy about it, that’s a little much.
That’s it! We’re done! Have a great day, everybody!
— JS
I use the term cultural embalmers a lot. I think it fits in a lot of ways to these folks.
But…wait!
My brain buddy is telling me that you commanded that I should write stuff that way!
That and Spice should get more catnip each evening. …And Smudge demands a better brand of tuna instead of that grade-D edible cat food you’ve been getting. …And I need to go out and get more cat toys for Zeus.
More mice? This list keeps growing…
I’ll say what I said on Twitter, that I suspect that piece would have been less likely to generate that amount of ill will if you had only said it was OK to ignore Asimov, Clarke, Piper, and Philip Dick if you want.
You had to go and suggest that perhaps THAT GUY could also be ignored (or not! Depends on your taste…)
There are whole sectors of the Internet dedicated to dispatching the Flying Monkey Brigade when THAT GUY is dissed, even tangentially.
The genre branched decades ago, but some people blinked and missed it. I spent the late 70s and 80s reading books by PoC and women that did not have the approved preoccupations. Hell, I even wrote one of them. The evidence back then was that the genre was getting too big for any one person to encompass, and it was all the better for that — and in 2020 that is true to the umpteenth degree.
If dimwitted bigots can’t find stuff to their taste, then I fear for their intellect — there’s still lot of it out there; it just isn’t ‘core’ any more. It might not please them to be peripheral to the mainstream these days, but many of us thrived in that condition for a long time, so I’m not going to spill any tears for them.
Re canon, one version of it (canon in the mid-late 60s and 70s) was what I cut my teeth one. Some of it made me think, some of it made me laugh, and some of it made me boggle. All of it taught me something that I’m glad I learned (even if it was: don’t do that!) If asked, I might even recommend some of it, with the appropriate caveats. But others will have different canon, and mine isn’t a holy cow — if somebody born 18 years ago doesn’t want to read stuff written in the 70s, I can’t make them; they’ll be missing early CH Cherryh for example, but there is equally awesome recent stuff.
Doesn’t today’s dimwitted bigot brigade consist of one human-shaped bag of slime, a handful of failed writers, and a small chorus of incels? I thought the Rabid Puppy fiasco (yawn) effectively put an end to any hopes they might have had of becoming relevant. Also, I thought they now whine mostly about Star Wars.
@gwangung I intend to steal that term. Thank you!
Seems like you’ve done a terrible job! I read your piece, agree with it, thoroughly enjoy your work and *also* like a lot of the classic SF, at least what I’ve read. There are some holes which I don’t intend to fill anytime soon, because I can barely keep up with what’s being published today. Ironically, this is partly because of you, because I like going through your Big Idea and ARC posts to find new stuff to read. So, seems like you failed at being terrible, at killing the SF/F industry and also at keeping me away from the classics. I really expected better from you, Scalzi!
What irks me most is that these asshats don’t seem to grasp that so much contemporary SF/F isn’t erasing the “canon,” it’s in conversation with it. Case in point: Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff. The first episode of HBO’s adaptation aired this past Sunday, and it is AMAZING. The main character is a young Black man named Atticus, a veteran of the Korean War, living in Jim Crow America in the 50s, who is a massive fan of pulp fiction–Edgar Rice Burroughs, Robert E. Howard, and of course, HP Lovecraft, authors who exerted a profound influence over horror and SF/F. And, they were all hella racist. Atticus’ love for their fiction is a pretty profound metaphor for the complex and often contradictory relationship Black people have with America, but it is also a timely example of how, in the present moment, we’re engaged in an often fraught dialogue with the past.
“And I sat at my computer, and saw a beast rise up out Internet, having seven mallets and ten burritos, and upon his horns 3 Hugo awards and 8 nominations, and upon his heads the names of blasphemy (lit. ‘writers who were not white males).”
– the Apocalypse of VD
“If you want contemporary traditionally-published science fiction and fantasy to be dead, or at least dying, you need to stab it harder, friends. It keeps living.”
They stab it with their steely knives, but they just can’t kill the beast.
I started reading science fiction in my early teens in the 1960s. I read a lot of so-called canon authors and whatever else was out there. I had no idea there was a canon. Those authors were simply the people who wrote the books I could find on the science fiction shelves at the library and bookstore. What was great about them was that they opened my mind to new ways of seeing things, to broadening my imagination, to futures that regular fiction wasn’t looking at because that wasn’t what it did. Some of those books, I find quite unreadable now, including some of the so-called canon books. Some of them are dated but are still enjoyable and make me think. All were of their time in certain ways, and some have held up better than others for me.
But the most important thing about reading those canon books back in the day was having my mind blown. As far as I’m concerned, that’s what they were for. And that’s still what they’re for to the extent that they’re still being read. If one author’s style or subjects don’t blow your mind, they don’t and there’s no reason to force yourself to read them. I’ve had my mind blown over the years by many other science fiction writers, and some of them too hold up over time better than others. But that’s how things go. I don’t see any important value in designating some books and authors as canon and if you don’t read them, you’re somehow not a True Fan and that kind of nonsense. If a book blows your mind, it has succeeded. If a canon book does that for you, great. If it doesn’t, no big deal. There’s plenty else out there.
12tone’s latest video (over on the tube of you) is about similar questions regarding musical canon. Their approach is very similar, and it’s a great video.
Wow, you’re a thoroughly powerful and influential dude, John.
I mean, being responsible for sweeping cultural changes over generations despite being a mere infant yourself…
I believe I have spoken before how you should stay off my lawn, but I digress.
It never fails to amaze me how people are utterly unaware that cultural mores change. I cut my SF teeth on Heinlein and Clark (but not Asimov. I know he’s the third leg of the “Giants of Sci Fi” but I was never really able to get into his work.)
Being a fan of H&C didn’t mean I didn’t enjoy the works that came before them, be it Verne, Hawthorn or even Poe, despite being ‘different’ from the stuff H&C were putting out.
And the authors who got their start post WWII held my interest, and they were, again different than H&C. (Hell, H&C were different post war all unto themselves) Every decade seemed to produce new writers some of whom took what H&C had done (or what any of their predecessors had done) and offered a new twist to the established story.
Here I thought it was all due to the natural growth and maturation of the fandom… Now I find out it’s all Skalzi, all the time.
I have to ask, what is your cut from the new writers?
Gosh, john, you really need a better quality of hater; these are all worn and rancid like.
The only thing more odious than trolls and bigots are obsessed trolls and bigots with sour grapes on their breath.
This is just more “Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Teh Womanz, teh gays and teh brown people are in the clubhouse!!!” issuing forth from the bloody rectum of humanity; it’s as amusing as it is pathetic.
I suspect to much of that thinking comes from believing that the plural of anecdote is data.
If *I* don’t buy/read/enjoy , and none of the people I socialize with in my echo chamber buy/read/enjoy , then how could be a bestseller? There must be something more here, an agenda, a conspiracy, otherwise my plural of anecdote will be disproven as data!
I’ve seen a lot of that kind of thinking, especially in regards to polling data, over the last several years. When people spend their time in echo chambers, it becomes more difficult to see that there are people outside that echo chamber that are real, people that count, people who should be treated as… people.
I recently received a political emailing from a politician that I, let’s say, _disagree_ with, who explicitly stated that people who aren’t like who they suppose me to be (based on the fact that I am signed up on the mailing list) aren’t “really” real people.
When you discount everything not in your personal sphere of experience, and them limit that sphere of experience, spinning crazy theories becomes a matter of emotional survival, lest their conception of the world collapse.
Speaking of canon, we’re two days away from Ray Bradbury’s centennial, and there’s a readathon with some cool participants… https://raybradbury.com/centennial/
I actually wondered what happened to the dimwits; after a bit I thought they’d perhaps moved on (probably moved on to something sad, but one could hope for better).
Guess they are just slow readers with poor comprehension.
“I think it must be tiring to be a dimwitted bigot, thinking about me.”
I feel like the ‘thinking’ in that sentence is probably giving them too much credit.
Also speaking of canon, it’s incredible that, in a field founded on extrapolation, some people get SO stuck in the past. And I think you have to work to do it. I mean, the main things I got from reading sf – and I’m 60, so I’m talking about “the canon” – were a sense of wonder, and also an optimism about the future, and a willingness to embrace change.
mezzaterra:
They did move on for a bit, or at least I saw less of them. I guess like many of us they have more time on their hands now.
Why does this image always come to mind when the terrified contingent projectile vomits their ignorance all over teh internets?
Just… wow… The mental gymnastics engaged by your detractors are mind boggling…
Nice try Scalzi, but we all know you’re part of the SF/F Illuminati! :-P
Great meeting!
Good content & summary;
Thanks for the donuts!
(I think I would have enjoyed working for you 😄)
So what’s it like being the Antichrist, John?
My impression of the field today is that it’s so huge, so active, and such a part of mainstream entertainment now that it’s too much for any one person to keep up with.
When I was a kid in the ’60s and ’70s, science fiction was a swimming pool at the Nerds Club; now it’s the ocean. It’s an embarrassment of riches, even though it makes me feel old and out of touch sometimes.
The best thing about the field’s expansion is that people who were shut out for decades are getting more chances to use their voices. The faces in the Nerds Club are looking more representative of the dominant sapient Terran species.
I still love a lot of the old stuff, and would still recommend “The Demolished Man” or “The Left Hand of Darkness” to any young fan, but the whole concept of “canon” in science fiction is kind of comical.
If it’s the same dimwit brigade types who, with this year’s Dragon & Hugo nods, insist they are VERY clued into what’s going on in SFF right now but yet have NO IDEA who any of these nominees are, I’m not surprised. There is a certain idea in play that they have shoved their head into a very specific bubble, and everyone in said bubble agrees that Yes, This Bubble Is The Real Scene, and anything that contradicts that opinion is clearly fake news.
Darn it, Scalzi, people keep asking you to stop immanentizing the eschaton and there you go, still at it. (By the way, this week’s bribe for me to read your fiction and tell people I enjoy it is late. Do you need my Paypal info again?)
My aren’t you a pretentious self important god of all that is sf/f? Here’s a thought, how about instead of trying to take OLD things and force the progressive nonsense into it you go and create something NEW? Something all you virtuous, moral, intelligent judges of humanity can enjoy and nod approvingly at. Anyone disagreeing with your opinions is a fascist, bigot, white, hillbilly, whatever the F. You make up a checklist of identities that MUST be included in your stories before even creating anything enjoyable. So, hey lets clobber the F out of anything that’s been popular before with SJW silliness then when people call it stupid pandering garbage we can attack them as bigots or whatever. Win win!
Eventually all us old bigot racist idiots will die off and you entitled, helpless, INTOLERANT children will be on your own. Alone at the mercy of real tyrants and devils. And no one around to teach you how to tie your own shoes. Enjoy!
Related to dealing with asshats on the internet, I really appreciate seeing the way you deal with them and getting to understand your thought process about how/why you deal with them the way you do. It’s helped in my attempts to provide good information on this pandemic on my facebook feed (I’m a medical librarian, I’m swimming in this stuff anyway and I’m pretty good at making sure a source is authoritative). I’ve finally started blocking the asshats in question from seeing my posts, but until now, I was trying to channel a mix of you and Michelle Obama (light on the snark in deference to my mom).
Dear Kevin,
I can’t decide if you’re being satirical or not. Which, if you are, then good job!
If you’re not… a foaming at the mouth, only semi-literate rant doesn’t make your side look better.
Yeah, I am pretty damned intolerant of intolerance. And proud of it. Suck it up.
Contrary to the alt-right’s sophomoric wordplay, hating prejudice and bigots as a class is NOT bigotry.
It’s called progress.
Best damned argument I’ve seen against immortality.
pax / Ctein
@Kevin: “You make up a checklist of identities that MUST be included in your stories before even creating anything enjoyable.” That’s news to me. Care to reveal the source of your information?
I always assumed that if a writer finds all kinds of people interesting, he or she just naturally includes a lot of different kinds of people in his or her writing. Speaking as a writer of non-science fiction, that’s how it works for me.
@ Kevin
Feel better now? Does this happen to you often? Have you tried sitting in a quiet room and drinking a glass of cold water?
Please excuse me; I need to read this great new book.
A pretty long post considering that to the dimwits (yeah, they’re all over the place,) the only point that mattered was i)
@ aeddubh
Thanks for the hint at who might’ve written (some of) the … critique, if I may dignify it with that word … that John is talking about. I’m tempted to try to track some of if down, but I suspect I’d be happier if I didn’t.
@ Kevin
“Create something new”? Have you read *anything* from the past 5 years? The past *year*? They are, you know, doing exactly that. In any case, enjoy your malleting. Or possibly kittening. (John, you should do that more often; I laughed just thinking about it.)
@ John / everyone else …
I thought the Dragon awards was where all the unhappy young dog-types took their ball and went home to. And yet there’s Scalzi and Muir and others I assume that crowd would object to in the ballot. So am I wrong about those awards, or did it just not work?
In any case, John, please continue, um, whatever it is you’re doing that is affecting the current state of sf/f/h in, um, whatever way it’s affecting it. We’re all the better for it.
@ Kevin:
“And no one around to teach you how to tie your own shoes.”
Your post leads one to believe you’re incapable of tying your own shoes.
“Eventually all us old bigot racist idiots will die off ”
Something we can all agree on.
@Kevin:
Translation: Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Tolerate my intolerance, you big inclusive bullies, you!
This tantrum would be more impressive if it weren’t garden variety bigot spoor.
And there has to be some social/psychological term for the conflation of disagreement with justified responses too objectively repugnant ideas or phenomena.
, The “just because I/we/they disagree with you” rhetorical maneuver is naive, at best.
At worst, it’s a ploy perpetrated by disingenuous bigots who, out of logical arguments for their repugnant stances, resort to painting opponents as inflexible, irrational right-fighters who can neither abide nor refute dissent.
I also love it when terrified social injustice warriors whine and bitch about the widespread rejection of their dangerous attitudes.
Terrible people prescribing terrible things for the decline of terrible aspects of society are terrible; sucks to be them.
“… some of IT down …”. I proofread and still missed it.
Also, ten bucks says lil Kevie is just a drive by turd chucker too spineless to return and respond to anyone.
@ Sarah Marie
I mean, it might be better for all of us if he* is. It’s not like he said anything really substantive; your translation was pretty on the nose.
* I assume.
Also, also, part of one of the sentences should read “the conflation of a disdain for disagreement with justified responses too objectively repugnant ideas or phenomena.”
It’s wordy but clear, hopefully. 😊
@Lary:
Me thinks there’ll be a malletin a’comin, so we’ll have that to look forward to, in any event.
Dear Bill,
Seems to me that if those dimwits really believe (i), they should be a lot more respectful, ’cause they’re talking about someone who wields serious power!
I know that’s why I continue to curry John’s friendship and favor— because I am frikkin’ terrified of what he’ll do to those who haven’t when he does Take Over The World! No fool, here.
pax / servile Ctein (who, for one, welcomes his Woke Overlord with much bowing and scraping)
[vbg]
I’ve read extensively in the canon, being an old white dude that grew up reading science fiction and fantasy obsessively. The quality of writing and characterization now is head and shoulders above most of the canon and its writers. A lot of that is because so much of the canon predates the New Wave, when good prose and characterization was essentially eschewed in favor of BIG SCIENCE (which I love, btw).
I think there’s never been such a healthy, diverse, interesting, talented group of writers in the industry. A bunch of the old guys are still in and doing good work, plus the industry has opened itself to new voices and that has rejuvenated a thing that had become somewhat stale.
Not all of it is for me. And that’s okay. The market of consumers has ALSO expanded, and some of that work is for them. And some of it I’ll also appreciate, but if I don’t, that’s okay too. My parents taught me the world doesn’t always have to be about me.
I started reading S/F and Fantasy around 1960, and have read as much as I could of the older stuff. Especially thanks to a used book store that would sell me a whole grocery bag of used SF books and magazines for $10.
Like others have said. some of them are still gems. others have dated badly. Some manage both at once.
It wasn’exclusively a Boys Club. Zenna Henderson and Andre Norton were the first two SF authors that I found and loved. POC are under represented, but a few are there too.
I suspect that it was because science and engineering were largely a white boys club. I know that in college even in 1971-1974, I was often the only girl in the class. Few if any black or brown faces.
Society and our genre are richer for their inclusion.
“there is World War III, and everybody is blaming YOU! ” Lieutenant Rozanov… SSN Sprut.
A few weeks back Dave Freer was BIG MAD in a post on the Sad Puppy blog called Mad Genius Club. He’s not slagging Our Host per se, but definitely has it in for the SJW Cabal that’s been busy destroying science fiction, because after all everyone hates that newfangled stuff which never sells.
I commented on this in a private post, which concluded with:
“He ends with a hilarious assertion that because modern SFF is just a vehicle for talentless hacks seeking to push a wrongthink political agenda, it’s doomed to be ‘cancelled’ whereas he will always have an audience that ENJOYS the science fiction that’s crafted for the ages.
So out of curiosity I had a look at Amazon’s sales rankings for Freer’s books (ones where his is the only name on the cover) and compared them to the most recent Hugo-winning novel, Arkady Martine’s A MEMORY CALLED EMPIRE. Now, Amazon sales rankings are not necessarily the best sales statistic but when Martine’s book has a ranking of 697 and Freer’s books manage 548288 (!!!) at best, it’s safe to say it’s the former who’s in sync with the SFF-reading public.”
asfi235: “Now, Amazon sales rankings are not necessarily the best sales statistic but when Martine’s book has a ranking of 697 and Freer’s books manage 548288 (!!!) at best, it’s safe to say it’s the former who’s in sync with the SFF-reading public.”
Yes, but that’s now. That’s transitory. Freer is crafting his for the ages. Someday, Martine will be forgotten and Freer’s stats will be up to at least 100000. It’s just a matter of time.
I don’t get how something that has grown so big, and continues to grow, represents something that is dying.
The Canon comes from a time when SF was so small that a reader could plausibly read everything published in a year. Then, it wasn’t hard to agree on what stood out. But that hasn’t been true for a very long time.
Preserving The Canon amounts to a demand that everyone should write only what has been written before. That, just like dialing the world back to the Jim Crow era, appeals to a certain kind of mind, one that views disagreement as satanic.
But that would count as a field that has become ossified, shrunken, dry and devoid of ideas, appealing only to people who want to see only what is familiar, and, well, dying. Whereas a big, diverse, growing field offers something for everyone (though it does make one wonder what the point of Hugos is anymore).
Like what you like, don’t like what you don’t like, and allow other people to do the same. What they like is none of your damn business.
1. If the detractors feel the way they do, why don’t they write some stuff that meets the criteria they think great SF/F should be and get it published? If they’re right and there’s a market for it they’ll get rich! (Or at least as rich as a genre author can get.)
2. Over the decades I’ve been reading SF (I’m someone who doesn’t like F) it’s branched out into a number of sub-genres. Great! Some I like and read, some I don’t. That doesn’t throw any shade on the ones I don’t like to read–someone else is eager to read that sub-genre, and good on them. That’s why we have big bookstores these days instead of a few spinners with popular novels somewhere in the back.
FL: According to them, they do write that stuff, but the evialll SoJusWar Cabal (Scalzi, Tor, Nicoll, SFWA, WisCon: y’know, the Usual Suspects) prevents them from getting published anywhere but (sometimes) Baen, and then conspires to suppress the word of their excellence so it never gets to the silent hordes yearning to read recycled Eando Binder and Ralph Milne Farley.
orangemike:
Honestly, it takes so much of the day to suppress their stuff, I hardly have time left over to whip my minions into producing another ten pages of sub-par prose in my name! It’s exhausting, frankly.
I gotta admit this is one of John’s funnier pieces lately and the commentariat doesn’t disappoint.
Well, except for Kevin.
If Kevin is here, can a Karen be far behind?
*Apologies to all normal human beings who just happen to have been named “Karen” (or belong to the Southeast Asian ethnic group called the Karen), and have had their name turned into a curse.
**Imagine how I feel? I’m the Real Orange Man, and now BadOrangeMan has turned my color into a curse!
“The Dimwitted Bigot Brigade”. Is that your next band?
Kevin:
lol, okay there, champ.
