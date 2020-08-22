Thoughts on Pixel Buds 2: The Buddening
The second generation of the Pixel Buds wireless headphones have been out for a while and I’ve been interested in picking up a pair, since I have the previous iteration and was looking to upgrade. However, I wanted to get them in the Oh-So-Orange color, which only became available this last week (they will match my current Pixel 4 phone, which is also in that color, for roughly two months, after which time I will probably get the Pixel 5 because I’m that guy). The new Pixel Buds arrived today and I’ve spent the day tooling about with them. Because I just know you’re curious, here are some first-draft thoughts about them.
1. To begin, they look pretty cool. Like the first generation, they come in their own little charging case, and when they’re nestled in there and the top is flipped open (which is a solidly satisfying tactile experience, by the way), it looks for all the world like a cute little robot with bug eyes (at least in the orange variant).
2. When you take them out, they have a bit that goes into your ear canal and a little rubber wing that sits in your outside ear to help make them secure, which for me worked very well and was pretty comfortable. The rubber wing is an improvement over the first generation, which used a loop of cord to secure it in your ear. I didn’t mind that at first, but after a while the cord became less secure, and I was always fiddling with them to keep them in my ear.
3. As with the earlier version, the buds have touch controls, and like the earlier version the touch controls can be, well, touchy — it took me a bit to get used to using them in the last set and I can tell that it will take time for these as well. Unlike in the last version, in which only the right bud was touch sensitive, both buds here are, which I’m not sure I like that much. It just means another hand to train.
4. But on the other hand you can do just about anything with the buds, since they’ve integrated Google Assistant into them and that is, by a significant margin, the most useful virtual assistant. I turned on the voice commands for it (I kept those off last time) and so far have looked up some things, sent texts, called Krissy and navigated through a Spotify playlist. All of that worked seamlessly.
5. They sound fine. I think I like the sound profile of the first Pixel Buds slightly better (it at least feels like there’s slightly more bass response), but that might change as I fiddle with the buds. Out of the box the highs and mid-range are good and the bass is more waved at then entirely present, which is not all that unexpected for earbuds. They are not noise cancelling, which I don’t really mind, but the part that goes into your ear canal a smidge mutes the outside world. That said, I definitely noticed when, while having the buds in while going for a walk, an entire fleet of motorcycles blasted by. However, I was able to crank the volume up enough that while I did not drown out literally dozens of Harleys, I could still hear the music perfectly well.
6. With that said, because I am doing so many “virtual” events these days — wear your damn masks, people, I want to see real live humans again sometime this decade — I was interested in these less for music than I was for doing these online events without wearing monster earphones. On that score, these things are a winner. Their size make them mostly unobtrusive in my ears (even with the bright orange color), and when I talked to Krissy with them earlier today, she both came through loud and clear, and also told me she could hear me perfectly well through their in-bud microphone. They pair almost instantaneously with my Pixel phone (of course), but also come with Bluetooth, so it will be easy enough to pair them with the laptop I use for events.
(I should note I did get a more-than-trivial number of volume dropouts while I was on my walk, although whether that was do to a poor connection to my phone or because I live in the middle of nowhere and the cell signal will randomly drop to one bar just for fun is hard to say. I’ll see if it continues.)
7. Things I haven’t checked yet: Battery life and their ability to wirelessly charge (still too new), the advertised-as-improved automatic translation feature (no one near me speaks a different language), and how they hold up to strenuous exercise (I went for a walk, not a run). If anything about any of these is hugely negative, I’ll probably update this post, uhhhh, eventually.
Should you get these? If you have an Android phone, particularly a Pixel, I suspect they will be a pretty solid investment. This will be especially the case if you’ll use your buds for more than just listening to music, are comfortable using voice commands for Google Assistant, and don’t absolutely need noise-cancelling. If you’re in the Apple ecoverse, have issues with Google or are perfectly happy with your current set of headphones and/or don’t want to pay a premium for wireless buds, you’re probably fine without them. I’m looking forward to using them more, myself, especially on all those virtual events.
— JS
I love my Echo buds. From what I’ve read, the basic capabilities of them vs the Pixel’s are comparable enough to make the choice in buds much about which assistant you prefer. They both have their strengths of course, but I vastly find Alexa to fit my needs more — wondering just what makes you say Google’s system is the better choice by a significant margin?
I did experiment with wireless earphones for video calls, but here bluetooth is too flaky – just too much interference (well, I do have neighbours in radio range…). On the other hand, having a good external audio interface and the software to go with that opens a whole new can of opportunities, like mixing in a laugh track or the sad trombone. Yes, I am _that_ kind of guy.
daneyul:
I didn’t say the ecosystem was better, but the assistant is better.
Google just released a firmware update for the PB2 yesterday or the day before that allows you to adjust the bass response. Early reports say it really does help the low end. I got the PB2 on release, but haven’t gone in and messed with anything since the firmware was released, so I can’t provide an opinion on that. I’m not an audiophile and am not huge on bass, so they already sound perfectly fine to me.
I bought a cheap pair of Skullcandy Sesh buds on sale at Target for 30 bucks. They sound great, work on calls, and I can summon my google asst with some clicks. They get uncomfortable after about 45 mins of wear. Im sure the Pixel buds are way better, but like 100+ dollars better? Tough to say. I do love the orange.
I used to be a sound editor in Hollywood, and one thing I learned was that 90% of the time people don’t need the best audio solution, just a good enough solution. But that doesn’t mean the expensive stuff is a ripoff, just that if you’re willing to deal with a few cut corners 9 times out of 10 it’ll be good enough.
But this is pandemic times so F “good enough,” treat yoself and enjoy!
I guess I find it hard to know where the ecosystem ends and the assistant part begins. I do like Google’s more natural speech abilities, but there were too many things it just wouldn’t “assist” me with–sending texts to my wife and using 3rd party skills, mainly, along with tracking packages (albeit Amazon packages of course)–that I had to let her go. Still, there was a lot to like and I certainly don’t want to get malleted by trying to turn this into an Alexa vs Google debate. The important thing, of course, is that we can all agree that Siri sucks ass.
They look orange enough. What’s the cost?
I loved my AirPods, wireless ear buds rock but that has ended for me since I developed ear issues. I was so sad when I gave mine away.
I drool in your general direction.