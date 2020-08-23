I Was Writing a Piece About Six Months of Quarantine and Annoyed Myself as I Wrote It, So Here’s Zoe Keating Instead

Trust me, you’re getting the better end of the bargain here. Zoe’s amazing.

Here’s her site. Go buy some of her music.

— JS

12 Comments on “I Was Writing a Piece About Six Months of Quarantine and Annoyed Myself as I Wrote It, So Here’s Zoe Keating Instead”

  3. I’m a big Zoe fan. (Love modern cello in general.)

    And happen to live on the street from which one of her albums takes its name.

  5. Cool, she and her band backed up Amanda Palmer on the Who killed Amanda Palmer album. That is high enough praise for me.

    Yeah, the last six months have been pretty suckie. Now I am watching the storms go by on the Gulf of Mexico, like some strange prelude to the RNC and its dystopian view of America.

    Stay safe

  6. Wow! I really enjoyed this! I did not know about her but I do now. And I will be listening to more of her, I think. I love cello music.

    And go ahead and whine. If there was ever a whiney year, it’s 2020. Problem is, in my opinion, 2019 kind of sucked so I’m kind of afraid of what fresh hell 2021 will be. But if we can get that certain problem out of the way, I’m sure we can cope.

  8. I first saw and heard a string player using one of these foot-pedal devices (a variety of pedals that control which phrases repeat while something else is played) at the open-air stage at the Jacob’s Pillow dance festival in Becket, MA about 10 years ago. I praise the inventor, whoever it was. Not to take away from Zoe, of course.

  9. I first found out about you from Stonekettle, read your Old Man’s War series (and Redshirts), and now see you’re linking Zoe Keating.

    You’re all-out cool, man.

  11. I feel you completely. I can’t think too much about what is going on without losing my stuff. I guess, all we’ve got is to keep on keepin’ on …

  12. I’m only on five months (officially started March 18). I feel behind, but clearly most people have long since ended theirs and decided to risk death instead.

    If I was writing one it would just involve a lot of crying this weekend.

