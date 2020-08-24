The Dispatcher Sequel “Murder By Other Means” Available September 10 on Audible Plus

Admit it: you were just not thinking to yourself, “Hey, didn’t Scalzi tell us he wrote a sequel to The Dispatcher? Whatever happened to that?”

Here’s what happened to it: It’s called Murder by Other Means, and it’s coming out on Audible in audio first, as an Audible Original and as part of Audible’s new “Audible Plus” program, on September 10.

And now, your questions!

Why in audio first? Because, as with The Dispatcher, Audible paid for me to write it (this is why it’s an “Audible Original”), so they get first dibs on it.

Is Zachary Quinto back on board as the narrator for Murder by Other Means? Yes he is, and I’m very excited about that. He does a terrific job.

What is Audible Plus? It’s a new program, announced today, that gives Audible members access to (I’m quoting from Audible here) 11,000 audio titles covering over 68,000 hours’ worth of Audible Originals and podcasts, with more on the way every week. It’s all included in the cost of the current membership — so no additional credits or payment will be required to listen to Murder by Other Means. You’ll get it as part of your membership. There’s also an Audible Plus-only option available (Murder will be available there too). Here’s a write-up about it all in Deadline, with more details.

Audible Plus is in preview now for members (from whom they will be taking feedback for updates), and new customers who want to get a look at the preview can do so starting on August 27th.

Are any other Scalzi titles part of the Audible Plus program? As it happens, The Dispatcher is also now part of the Audible Plus program. It should be available through the program very soon, if not by the time you read this.

Why do I have to wait until September 10 for Murder by Other Means? Because life is like that sometimes, and your patience will be amply rewarded, I promise. In the meantime, if you’re a current Audible member, there are literally thousands of Audible Plus titles for you to check out and listen to.

I know nothing about the Dispatcher universe. Catch me up: It’s just like ours, except 999 times out of a thousand, if you intentionally kill someone, they come back (and they’re probably not happy with you). This gives rise to a class of professional killers, called Dispatchers, licensed to end people’s lives in order to bring them back to life safely (if, for example, a surgery goes wrong — dispatching them lets them try the surgery again, hopefully more successfully). Our hero Tony Valdez is a Dispatcher, and in both stories he’s caught up in larger nefarious plots and situations.

Well, that sounds exciting! Thank you. It is. And it’s not just me who thinks so: The Dispatcher won an Audie award and was a New York Times bestseller, so. Also, I’m not gonna lie to you, I think Murder by Other Means is even better.

There are now two stories in the Dispatcher universe, will there be any more? In fact, and this is an exclusive you are getting here first, there will be a third Dispatcher tale, and it will also be an Audible Original, and also part of the Audible Plus program.

Soon? I mean, I have to write it first, and I have some other stuff I have to write before I can get to it.

UGH BUT I WANT IT NOW. I feel you. But again, at least between now and then you’ll have lots of other Audible Plus material to tuck into. You’ll be fine, promise.

And that’s my big news for the day!

— JS