I Wrote a Deeply Not Good Piece Today, So Rather Than Inflicting It On You, Here’s a Binging With Babish About a Burrito
Seriously, I wrote it, scheduled it, reread it, went ooooooh, nooooo, trashed and deleted it, and now no one will ever know its contents but me. Also, inasmuch as this episode of Binging With Babish is about a burrito, it was on point. Also also, I would totally make this, except without the 2 million scoville unit hot sauce, because why ruin a perfectly good meat tornado that way. Enjoy.
— JS
I think the hot sauce is what makes the tornado happen.
Wil Wheaton coming in to yell, “THAT’S NOT A BURRITO, SCALZI!!!!” in three…two…
Meeeaaaat!
Apparently, that works on me. I started salivating as soon as I saw the picture, just like one of Pavlov’s dogs….
That looks GOOD!
Meanwhile, beyond burritos, I guess you are setting Athena and we-all an example in how writing is editing out…. If ever I ate a bad burrito, that has been edited out.
Hey, throw together RNC lies, wildfires, a hurricane, a Tropical Storm and toss it with Covid. What do you get?
The need for a heavy duty burrito. Looks good, by the way.
Joke burritos are jokes, not burritos. Whatever happened to seasoned meat and some beans? Whatever happened to ‘taste’? Sorry. Since my favorite Tex-Mex place closed I have taken the veil…
A burrito is always better than a dumpster fire post. (And congrats on the news about the new Dispatcher story)
Burritos should have eggs and chorizo and green chile. Anything else is wrong. You should post your story warts and all. We would forgive you.
Oh come on, John; you can’t tease us like that & leave us hanging. Would you at least tell us what the topic was? Something Tr*mp related?
Oops! Please delete this & my previous comment.
Better to weep with laughter, shed a sympathetic tear with Dana, and suffer a bit of Pavlovian eye waterage over the excess of hot sauce, than the alternative.
Every time I hear the phrase “COVID cluster,” I think “confectionery.” Creamy chocolate maple walnut clove & cinnamon type of confectionery, if ya wanna get specific. Maybe with spikes (yesss) of crunchy caramel. I’d rip the veil off for that, you betcha.