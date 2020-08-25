I Wrote a Deeply Not Good Piece Today, So Rather Than Inflicting It On You, Here’s a Binging With Babish About a Burrito

Seriously, I wrote it, scheduled it, reread it, went ooooooh, nooooo, trashed and deleted it, and now no one will ever know its contents but me. Also, inasmuch as this episode of Binging With Babish is about a burrito, it was on point. Also also, I would totally make this, except without the 2 million scoville unit hot sauce, because why ruin a perfectly good meat tornado that way. Enjoy.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

12 Comments on “I Wrote a Deeply Not Good Piece Today, So Rather Than Inflicting It On You, Here’s a Binging With Babish About a Burrito”

  4. Apparently, that works on me. I started salivating as soon as I saw the picture, just like one of Pavlov’s dogs….

    That looks GOOD!

  5. Meanwhile, beyond burritos, I guess you are setting Athena and we-all an example in how writing is editing out…. If ever I ate a bad burrito, that has been edited out.

  6. Hey, throw together RNC lies, wildfires, a hurricane, a Tropical Storm and toss it with Covid. What do you get?

    The need for a heavy duty burrito. Looks good, by the way.

  7. Joke burritos are jokes, not burritos. Whatever happened to seasoned meat and some beans? Whatever happened to ‘taste’? Sorry. Since my favorite Tex-Mex place closed I have taken the veil…

  8. A burrito is always better than a dumpster fire post. (And congrats on the news about the new Dispatcher story)

  9. Burritos should have eggs and chorizo and green chile. Anything else is wrong. You should post your story warts and all. We would forgive you.

  10. Oh come on, John; you can’t tease us like that & leave us hanging. Would you at least tell us what the topic was? Something Tr*mp related?

  12. Better to weep with laughter, shed a sympathetic tear with Dana, and suffer a bit of Pavlovian eye waterage over the excess of hot sauce, than the alternative.

    Every time I hear the phrase “COVID cluster,” I think “confectionery.” Creamy chocolate maple walnut clove & cinnamon type of confectionery, if ya wanna get specific. Maybe with spikes (yesss) of crunchy caramel. I’d rip the veil off for that, you betcha.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Register to Vote!
The flag of the United States of America In the US, 2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes, you) register to vote and then vote in November 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls so it's important also to check your registration to make sure it is still valid and if it is not, to re-register. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

Register to vote: via Vote.gov.

Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
Whatever Days
August 2020
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatever Everyone Else is Saying
Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP