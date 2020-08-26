This Hurricane’s For Real, People
And it’s going to be very very bad when it hits. If you’re in its path and can get out, get out. If you can’t get out, be as safe as you can. Here’s all the latest, from NOAA.
— JS
4 PM CDT Wednesday, August 26 Key Messages for Hurricane #Laura: Catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds, and widespread flash flooding expected over portions of southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas. https://t.co/kbOJlOuTbt pic.twitter.com/N8LTiJBgFx
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020
If peak surge occurs at high tide, we’ll have what The Weather Channel is calling “unsurvivable” storm surge in Louisiana.
Because of the rivers, bayous, and wet nature of the coast there, the surge could reach 30-40 miles inland, pulling Lake Charles into the mix and lasting for several days and tide cycles.
Despite the sensational nature of the reporting on TWC, this hurricane may be one for the record books. We’re praying for the people and animals in it’s path.
PLEASE evacuate and take your pets with you!
It will be similar to Hurricane Rita. Although Rita was a stronger storm at its peak. Storm surge then was 18 feet in SW Louisiana. They know how to prepare.
Jerry Pournelle once gave an example of what he called evolution in action. People who decide to stay put in the center of the storm surge are prime examples of those who’ll be leaving the gene pool.
Seriously, I’m glad to be well away from places that flood. I grew up in hurricane country. If I were in the path of Laura I’d be loading my critters and the horses and heading inland to anywhere I could take them to be safe. I really feel for the animals who have no one to look out for them.
Laura hasn’t reached her peak yet, she may be a Cat 5, so yes it will be devastating.
Michael, who flattened Mexico Beach didn’t intensify as quickly as Laura has. Be very careful.
I accidentally clicked onto a Fox story on her. When I got to the comments I realized it was Fox. Those comments disgusted me. This country is broken and needs to be pointed towards healing. Save yourself so you can vote, please.
AI Mychalus:
You know, I wrote this piece around the time when Hurricane Katrina hit, and people were disparaging the people who decided to stay.
Leaving is not always a choice. And Jerry Pournelle, may he rest in peace, perhaps did not realize that.
John,
You’ve been poor, and have not forgotten that poverty means limited choices, sometimes even in the face of disaster. And you know that poverty is not a character flaw. It seems to me that Pournelle did not have that knowledge.
And you do your best to be a rational and caring person, so people actually have to act like asses to draw your ire.
Why, you are nearly as perfect as I….
Wishing safety and security to all in Laura’s path.
Please take care of yourselves.