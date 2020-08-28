The Public Domain Will Not Make You Popular
Here’s an interesting assertion from the folks at SFFAudio, offered as part of a longer thread which I’ll not link directly to here, mostly because I want to focus on this particular point, but which you may find on their Twitter feed:
The reason HEINLEIN isn’t read more today is because almost all his stuff is still under copyright and being controlled by a trust that seems mostly uninterested in having HEINLEIN actually read
Drop it into the PUBLIC DOMAIN and u’d see interest fly sky high
That is a SURE BET
That is a set of intriguing assertions that I don’t think I agree with at all!
So, let’s unpack this a bit.
To begin, Heinlein isn’t in any danger of not being read; in particular his power trio of Starship Troopers, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and Stranger in a Strange Land chug along just fine, and will likely continue to do so for a nice long while. There’s a dropoff after that, but, so what? If you want your entire bibliography to be equally popular and acclaimed, write one book. Three Heinlein books keep selling well 32 years after his death and more than five decades after their initial publication; none of his books, so far as I know, is actually out of print. That’s a neat trick for an author.
What is true is that Heinlein is probably less generally relevant to newer science fiction readers and writers than he was to new SF readers and writers in earlier eras. I have essayed this at length before and therefore won’t go into it again now. I will say, however, that Heinlein’s work and the work of many of his contemporaries are at an awkward age: enough decades after publication that the underlying cultural assumptions of the work and the author are no longer consonant with contemporary times, but not enough decades out that the work can be comfortably be considered a “period piece,” which means that consonance is no longer expected.
In other words: a lot of “Golden Age of Science Fiction” work currently lies in a sort of cultural uncanny valley, existing in a simultaneous state of being too distant from contemporary readers, and also not nearly distant enough. That’s not Heinlein’s fault, precisely; it’s a matter of time and culture. It’s going to happen to most creative work — well, most work that’s remembered at all.
(This literary uncanny valley is something I think about a lot and it’s something I want to write about at more length; I’ll get to it eventually. For now, just know I think it’s a thing, and that Heinlein and most of his Golden Age contemporaries are currently in it.)
Moving on to the issue of the Heinlein Prize Trust, which administers the Heinlein copyrights, snark aside, I strongly suspect that it is in fact very interested in having Heinlein read, inasmuch as the income from that helps to fuel the trust’s other interests. This is why among other things 2020 saw the publication of The Pursuit of the Pankera, a (mostly) new novel from him. One could argue whether the trust is being as effective as it could be in spreading the gospel of Heinlein to newer generations, and perhaps this is what the SFFAudio folks were getting at. But I don’t think the trust can be faulted for not making an effort to keep Heinlein relevant and in the public eye.
With all the above said, the assertion I find the most interesting is the “release Heinlein into the public domain and interest will explode” one. I am, shall we say, deeply skeptical of that assertion.
That skepticism is neither here nor there regarding how I personally feel about the concept of the public domain, which I support and believe to be an unmitigated public good. Moreover I think the current length of the term of copyright (life plus 70 years) is a bit much; my great-grandchildren do not need to be picking on the bones of my estate. The public domain! It’s good!
It’s also not a panacea for attention. Very few creators exist in the public domain with more fame and notability, or notoriety, than they had before their works entered it (or in the cases of the eras in which copyright was a much wilder field than it is now, while they were at least alive and still producing). Yes, occasionally a few — Emily Dickinson, please come forward to take your bow — but for every creator you could think to name, there are thousands, possibly tens of thousands, for whom the public domain has offered nothing but continued obscurity.
Heinlein would not likely suffer from public domain obscurity; he was arguably the most famous science fiction writer of his age, or at the very least on an elevated tier which also held Asimov, Clarke and Bradbury. But even in a world where Heinlein’s entire bibliography dropped into the public domain overnight, you would probably not see a massive upswing in interest for his work. You’d see some initially, I’m sure; an author of Heinlein’s stature (generally, and particularly among nerds) would cause a run at Project Gutenberg. But after that early rush to stuff his oeuvre into an ebook reader, I suspect you would see what’s already the case: a few of Heinlein’s works getting the largest percentage of the downloads and the rest more or less left to languish.
Nor would those currently popular works be any more popular than they are now. Look, Heinlein is already not hard to get for free — go to your public library, I pretty much guarantee you he’s on the shelf. Even my tiny local public library has a dozen titles ready to be checked out, and that’s without interlibrary loan. He’s not hard to get for cheap, either; go visit a secondhand bookstore sometime (wear your mask when you do, it’s 2020) and you can get an 80s edition paperback for $1.25. Go to a yard sale and you’ll find that paperback for a quarter. And, of course, all his books are in print, if you actually want to fund his estate. Heinlein is ubiquitous and accessible now; that ubiquity and accessibility is satisfying existing demand for his work quite sufficiently. Putting his work in the public domain isn’t going to unlock a pent-up demand; that pent-up demand doesn’t exist.
It’s not just Heinlein, of course. The demand for other golden age science fiction writers is equally being met by the market, and the public domain won’t explode their popularity, either. The golden age authors who are already in the public domain are testament to that. H. Beam Piper, of whose work I am fond (obviously), has most of his major works in the public domain. It has not been a notably huge boost to his reputation or his readership, here in the 21st century.
The public domain is a public good, not a promise of public awareness. It will not lead to a Heinlein renaissance (or an Asimov ascendance, or a Bradbury blooming, etc).
What would? As I’ve mentioned elsewhere before: a new movie or TV series based on a Heinlein novel would probably do the trick just fine. Asimov is about to get a boost from that upcoming Foundation series, and on a scope and scale that a release of the Foundation books into the public domain could never hope to have. The public domain does not have literally tens of millions of dollars in advertising budget to promote its new releases; Apple (in the case of the Foundation TV series) absolutely does, and that will drive interest in the books and do more to extend the reputation of Asimov and his work here in the 21st century than anything else. More than the public domain, certainly.
So, no. The public domain is not, in fact, a sure bet for the popularity of Heinlein and his work. Not now; possibly not ever. Should his work be in the public domain? Assuredly, and in will be, in time (starting in 2058 at the very least). But the fame he has in the public domain will likely be what he had outside of it. If the Heinlein Trust wants that fame to be substantial, they should probably get to work on optioning his titles into other media as soon as possible.
A couple of additional notes that I thought might distract from the piece:
1. Part of the discussion the tweet I quoted was in had the SFFAudio folks push back against an (apparent) assertion that one doesn’t need to read Heinlein if one reads me; the SFFAudio folks assert that I am not the equivalent to reading Heinlein. And they are correct! If you want to read Heinlein, read Heinlein; while I write very much in a stylistic tradition of which Heinlein is the most famous practitioner, and OMW is essentially Starship Troopers with old people (as I very often myself say), it’s also true that I am not him and he is not me. I am not a Heinlein substitute, the margarine to his pure creamery butter, etc. It’s closer to say that if Heinlein were Waylon Jennings, I would be Toby Keith. If you like one, you’ll likely like the other, but there enough of a difference there to notice.
2. This is all probably a bit of a stalking horse for the SF/F canon discussion, although I don’t think the SFFAudio folks are being particularly reactionary here; rather saying that what’s out now is not necessarily equivalent to what’s come before. Which, if that is indeed what they’re saying, I find to be correct, although I am also on record as saying I don’t think it’s essential to have read everything that’s come before to write in the field (and even if one thinks it is, it’s immaterial, because people are writing in the field anyway, quite successfully, without having taken a survey course on the history of the SF/F field). But yes — the stuff today is not the stuff yesterday! It is known.
3. Also, in case it’s not already clear: this is not a signal to dump on the SFFAudio folks. They said something, I said, “huh, I don’t think I agree” and explained why. That’s all. This is not something I think we need to have a holy war over and I would thank you not to a) assume that’s the case, b) be terrible people to SFFAudio over it. If you feel you must be, don’t do it here, and know I am looking askance at you for it.
4. Oh! And! I meant to address the idea that once something is in the public domain than adaptations/rewrites/new takes on the material will continue to give it new life. This is broadly not wrong! And also, in practice for the immense majority of work, irrelevant, since, again, the vast majority of public domain work sits unused and obscure. To put it another way, we get a new Shakespeare film every few months, and almost never see (well-financed, wide-release) takes on the work of John Ford or Ben Jonson, two of Shakespeare’s immediate contemporary dramatists who were generally as popular in their day. The Power Law, I would argue, applies to the public domain.
IMO, “All of Heinlein’s books are in print” is a sufficient and impressive answer to the original objection. They may not be being pushed in the advertising marketplace as much as could be, but that can’t be SFFAudio’s concern, because who would be doing that pushing if it were in public domain? Not the trust, which wouldn’t be making any money off it. Enthusiastic readers? They can do that now. All of Heinlein’s books are in print.
“If the Heinlein Trust wants that fame to be substantial, they should probably get to work on optioning his titles into other media as soon as possible.”
Just not to Paul Verhoeven.
Agreed on all points. Just a few thoughts/comments:
1. Life + 70 is *really* too long. In the US, at least, the justification for both copyright and patent law is contained in Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the Constitution: “To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for LIMITED TIMES to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.” (emphasis mine). The bargain embodied here–protection in exchange for publication–is not really served by protecting an author’s work for generations after the author is dead. Put differently, would an author really publish less if the term were shorter? Well, if it were only 5 or 6 years, perhaps, but how many authors would not write, or write and not publish, if the copyright extended for, say, their lifetimes but no further?
2. With regard to your last point regarding optioning Heinlein for other media, I suspect at least part of the issue is lack of interest by said other media. I am a Heinlein fan, but much of his writing seems pretty dated, and his later works seem rather self-indulgent (not to mention the serious “ick” factor of his apparent Oedipal complex).
Amen.
Your point about Piper is telling; the same thing is true of Burroughs, Doc Smith, and others. (Do a search on Doc Smith on Project Gutenberg, like I just did. Triplanetary? 364 downloads in the last 30 days. First Lensman? 361 downloads. Skylark of Space? 261. These numbers do not a renaissance make. Piper’s numbers are even lower.)
For a counterpoint, look at Piper’s contemporary James Schmitz. Complain about the editing job on them – as I have and will – the Baen reprints brought his work to a much wider audience than Gutenberg ever could.
Kevin Grierson:
If there was going to be an option taken, it’s a pretty good bet that whoever took the option would be updating the material to current sensibilities. I would, if I were optioning it. I think it’s possible to do and still retain the Heinlein-ness of the material.
Agree that Heinlein is still being being read! And that public domain is no solution in any case.
But where I think there ***IS*** a problem is that so very little of the master’s canon is available digitally. I own a hard copy of very nearly every volume he published. But I currently live with family in a small home with little space for bookshelves, so most of my library is in storage. I’d LOVE to buy his books on Kindle, but many are not available in that form.
Maybe that’s due to a lack of demand, but that seems difficult to believe. While your description of the uncanny valley is excellent – I think the best analysis I’ve read about the problematic place that the work of that era currently occupies – there are a lot of us in our 40s, 50s, and 60s who grew up on those works and I’m sure many of us would purchase them for Kindle, could we but do so!
Seriously, a much better treatment of Starship Troopers would be welcome on either the big screen or in serial form. The Moon is a Harsh Mistress might be good if it’s not put into the hands of a libertarian nut (Zach Snyder, this means you), and Stranger in a Strange Land is at the point in our culture where it’s no longer too risqué to present (indeed, it may not be risqué enough). Tolkien’s readership got a giant boost from the LOTR movies, enough to give Christopher Tolkien many more years of churning out new Middle Earth material with a sizable audience before his passing.
I am completely stumped by the reasoning that went into the assertion by a crowd I frankly had never heard of. I am cynical enough to wonder if they tried to get a license to sell audio versions of RAH’s work and discovered that it would *gasp!* actually cost them meaningful money to do so.
I don’t have to tell you, this is a version of the old, “You should do this thing for which you get paid, for me for free, because you will get exposure from it!” Any park ranger can tell you, people die from exposure every year.
The public domain assumption might come from the proliferation of the works of H.P. Lovecraft and Robert E. Howard. There are numerous overlapping editions of their stories, particularly of H.P. Lovecraft who at present has about 50 different editions of his stories in print, most overlapping each other and many with all new illustrations. This in spite of the fact that Lovecraft’s views on race have been scrutinized and criticized but that doesn’t stop new editions from being published including two different illustrated editions of “The Call Of Cthulhu” in the past couple years.
James Van Hise:
And yet Lovecraft is probably getting the biggest boost from the fact that there’s a TV show out now called Lovecraft Country. Which addresses his racism head-on.
(this is not me disagreeing with you, this is me “yes, and”-ing you)
“…existing in a simultaneous state of being too distant from contemporary readers, and also not nearly distant enough.”
Something I’ve never thought about, but true. Literature from writers such as Jane Austin, Shakespeare, the Brontes, Dickens, and others exists far enough in the past that to fully understand many of the social and cultural references takes an annotated version to explain subtleties that a modern reader would miss. Literature from the 30s-60s–Golden Age Era–is far enough in the past to be dated but not so far back that we need help in understanding the cultural and social references. (But movies–try to explain to a teen today why everyone smoked all the time!)
I’ve alway had an interest in military history and live not too far from the Gettysburg Battlefield. I’ve turned into an informal tour guide for out of town friends and relatives and friends of friends/relatives. In order to explain the battle as something more than statues in fields I’ve found it essential to spend a good hour or so beforehand discussing why Civil War battles were fought the way they were–the weapons, technologies, how infantry/artillery/calvary were used and why, logistics, formations and how they were controlled, what is was like when you could hide an entire army by marching behind a ridge a mile away, why it took hours to get a division moved a couple of miles, why soldiers could stand in rows facing each other 50 yards apart and fire into each other for 20 minutes, why were frontal assaults still employed…it’s essential to provide the context for what happened and why.
“…his power trio of Starship Troopers, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and Stranger in a Strange Land chug along just fine, and will likely continue to do so for a nice long while.”
I agree and I think it’s because those works in particular remain topical even today.
Supply side economics fails even in literature, I guess.
“Drop it into the PUBLIC DOMAIN and u’d see interest fly sky high”
This post/tweet is pointless nonsense by an anonymous internet weirdo trying to drum up attention. Does it really need a signal boost?
Got to admit, going into a movie or TV will boost popularity (or not…in the case of Ian Banks Culture series). For us “older” readers, having them around is reassuring, since the newer SF writers just don’t hit the mark…present company excepted! Nothing like the poetic Bradbury or the action of Heinlein…sorry “Fortuna”. you just put me to sleep trying to get to the point.
The person who wrote is neither anonymous nor as far as I can see were intending to drum up attention any more than anyone who writes anything on Twitter (i.e., in public). They didn’t link me to it; I found it in my wanderings. I found it interesting.
Also: When I need your opinion about what things I decide to write about, I’ll let you know.
I’ve picked up many of his books from the public library (electronically) in print and audio format. They are very frequently available for immediate download. They make for some nice “filler” while I’m waiting for other novels to be published or for my wait list items to come available.
I like your “uncanny valley” analogy. That put to words what I’ve felt when reading them. I like them and can get past the bits that don’t still resonate or would be culturally insensitive/inappropriate/etc.
I will admit that sometimes I have trouble telling if they are being sarcastic/critical of something that once upon a time would be considered “bad” by most people but now would probably be considered “good”.
I know you’re not a lawyer, but you deal with authoring and legal issues frequently. Could an author specify in their will that they would donate their works to the public domain earlier than the 70 year period?