Hey, Remember How I Pester You All About Voting? Guess What! I’m Doing It Again!
Oh, hello there! It’s the last day of August — I know, it only feels like a year since August first — and after this it’s two months and three days until Election Day here in the United States. Here’s what we know about that:
* The president and the GOP would be very happy for most of us not to vote.
* The president and the GOP are going out of their way to make it difficult for many of us to vote, especially by mail.
* If the election doesn’t go their way, the president and the GOP will make every effort to say that the vote they went out of their way to make difficult is somehow tainted.
Commensurately, to mitigate the points above, the following things need to happen:
1. If you’re a fully-enfranchised adult US citizen, you must register to vote, and if you are registered, you must check the current state of your registration to make sure you have not been purged from the voter rolls. Then you must encourage every other fully enfranchised adult US citizen you know to do the same thing. Do it today; registration deadlines are coming very soon.
2. You must have a plan to vote. Personally I recommend finding out if and when early voting is available in your state, and then showing up physically to vote early. Alternately, if you vote by mail, request your ballot today (or as early as possible), fill it out the day you receive it, and either deliver it physically to your local board of elections or mail it as soon as you have filled it out. Double-check it, sign it, make sure you use sufficient postage, and if your state has it, track the status of your ballot so you know it’s been received.
If you intend to vote on Election Day itself, look today to locate your polling place, know how to get there and how you will get there. Ask for help from friends, family or neighbors if you need it. If your state requires identification, know what ID is required, and if you don’t have it, use these two months and three days to acquire it. Again, ask for help if you need it. If you can, take the day off to vote; this year of all years you might have some vacation time you haven’t used (if you can’t take the day off, then see above, about voting early). Have a plan to stay in line for as long as it takes. If you are in line, you are allowed to vote.
The president and the GOP are hoping very much that you don’t have a plan to vote. It makes their job of keeping you from voting that much easier. So, today, make your plan to vote. Vote early if you can, but however you vote, make that plan and keep to that plan.
3. If you can vote, this year you must vote. You have two months and three days to learn about the candidates — local, state and federal — and the issues on the ballots. More than enough time to get informed and make informed choices and do your part for the country. This is not a year to sit out or to pretend that it doesn’t matter who you vote for. It matters. You must vote. Everyone you know who can vote must vote. All the people you don’t know who can vote must vote.
If we are all registered to vote, all have a plan to vote, and all vote, the harder it will be for anyone to (credibly) assert the election was not legitimate. It’s simple as that.
So: Are you registered to vote? Have you checked your registration? Do you have a plan to vote? And will you vote on or by November 3, 2020?
If the answer to any of the above is “no,” you have two months and three days to fix that.
Get to it.
For folks in Georgia, you can now request your Nov 3rd ballot online without having to print and mail anything. You will need your GA driver’s license number or state ID number in order to complete the form. (Unfortunately if you don’t have a GA state issued ID you can’t use the site .. baby steps here, I guess.)
They will mail you a ballot and you can either send it by return mail or drop it off at an official ballot box.
https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/
Thanks.
1. We are registered, and have a plan. We’re voting by mail, and if something goes wrong there: a) live across the street from the Registrar’s office, and b) the polling place is closer.
2. Per Obama’s recommendation, I have checked that our friends and family have a plan to vote. Dozens of people in half a dozen states; they all have a plan. It’s like this blogpost, but uh … texts.
3. I’ve donated to Biden. Seems like a good next step. I should do that more.
Plan formulated, mail-in ballot requested, poised to read all the fine print and to complete ballot per directions, and ready to send it in EARLY. Then wait….awful suspense….
In my jurisdiction, it’s possible to vote without ID, but it’s much more difficult. In other words, there are more things that can go wrong, more opportunities for your vote to get lost. Especially if you go in expecting to use your ID and then find out your ID is invalid. You might have to scramble to find attestors or whatever other hurdles your jurisdiction makes you jump if you don’t have ID and then run out of time during the scramble. So I recommend that you ensure you have valid ID even if you theoretically don’t need it.
N.B. My jurisdiction is not in the United States so my advice might not be relevant. I suspect it is, though.
Not American and don’t live in the US but suddenly have an overwhelming urge to vote for something 😁
Anyone in Wisconsin go to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ and after using “Search By Name” and entering your legal first and last name and birthdate, you can:
1) Check your registration status,
2) Find the date of the next election and YOUR polling place,
3) Request an absentee ballot (and if you need to give them your ID a photo of your driver’s license works),
4) Check the status of your absentee request (mine is approved and is waiting to be prepared, as you could request it well in advance of official nominations),
5) Check your voting history.
All in one spot. Also, you can turn in your ballot rather than trust that USPS will manage to overcome the hurdles the administration is putting up as fast as possible. I live in a wealthy suburb north of Milwaukee, so it’s as easy as cruising past city hall, they verify that the documentation is correct (the witness stuff is on the outside) and you’re done. I’ve voted twice this year using this exact method and per point 5, my vote counted.
For those of us in California, this link to the CA Secretary of State should have everything you need: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/
There are other sites that can assist more if you need it. I’m registered to vote absentee, and I’ll be dropping off my ballot and my wife’s ballot the day after it arrives at our house. Thank you John for pushing on this.
Oops, the previous link contains information for current voters. For new voters in California, you can register online here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
If you are a US citizen who lives abroad, you need to apply for a ballot every year! Information on eligibility and how to apply here: https://www.fvap.gov/citizen-voter/overview
In general, you vote in the state you last lived in (or the state that a parent/legal guardian last lived in if you have never lived in the US).
I’m pretty fortunate in that I live in Saint Johns County Florida (St. Augustine area) and the county seriously has it’s shit together. Last month, I went out to their web site to see what it would take to get mail in ballots. The answer: fill out a web form with about 4 items on it – including the checkbox for “I’d like to do mail in for the next 2 elections” and you’re done. 4 days later, my August 18 ballot showed up, I filled it out and sent it in. Then, I could track on the web site that they’d received it, and then counted it – and that was done within 3 days of mailing it back. And because every single interaction I’ve had with the county has been this painless since I moved here, I expect the November election to go every bit as smoothly.
So what I’m saying here – is that if your county has it together (and your state lets them have it together without setting up arbitrary BS rules), the whole thing is simple, painless, and quick. It can work, it does work.
Washington state is all by mail.
But when I get my ballot, I plan to spend a couple hours to fill it out. (A little googling on one candidate revealed he was spouting off stuff that was objectively untrue. Easy vote against).
Then I plan to take a photograph of that ballot (will NOT post, though).
Then I plan to drive to the county elections board and leave my ballot in their box.
If you live in Colorado, are a registered voter (do check!) and meet the criteria we need Election Judges (Poll Workers) badly!
Apply at https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/electionJudges.html
Deadline for CO Voter Registrations:
– October 9 – Counties will begin mailing ballots for the November 3rd General Election.
– October 26 – deadline to register to vote or update your registration and still receive a ballot in the mail. (Commentary: I personally believe this date might be too late this year – consider doing this at least by October 1st. Better yet, do it today!)
– In Colorado, you can register to vote and vote in person up to 7 PM on Election Day.
Check your registration, register and find more info at
https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/main.html
You go Scalzi! Keep nagging. Everybody needs to vote this time. (I just checked my own status and my husband’s. We’re registered and active.)
Not to mention that some of you have primary elections coming up before November.
Here in Massachusetts we have a primary TOMORROW. It will effectively be the final election for many offices; the Republican Party doesn’t bother to contest some offices in this blue state, and in some others a Democratic victory is a foregone conclusion. It’s too late to register for the primary but you can (and should) vote if you are already registered. You still have time to register to vote in November, and to request a mail-in ballot for that election if that is your choice.
In addition: Educate yourself on down ballot races. Trump isn’t operating in a vacuum.
The senate decided to keep Trump in power. Your state government gerrymanders your voting districts. Your mayor likely supports a police force that refuses to be responsible for bias in the way they work. DAs, judges and sheriffs all run on putting people in jail, rather than putting the right people there.
If you only vote to vote for president, you’re voting to keep the system he represents in place.