My Brain Is Empty So Here’s Some Flower Pictures

Howdy! I hope everyone had a nice weekend, and if you didn’t, I hope the next one is better. I don’t really have a lot going on in my head right now, so I thought I’d share some photos of mine for those of you who don’t have Instagram or don’t follow me (which, no hard feelings if you don’t). So here’s just a couple I think are pretty!

I took this at Stillwater Preserve, down the road from my house.

This one is actually over a year old! I took this at Cedar Point when I went with my friend last summer. Kind of funny I went to Cedar Point and the only picture I took was of leaves…

And here is the Atlantic Ocean! More specifically, Topsail Island in North Carolina.

I took this one over a year ago as well, while on a walk with my friend in the woods outside of Oxford.

It had just stopped raining when I took this one. I think raindrops on flower petals is just one of the most beautiful sights to behold.

Well anyways there’s your daily dose of nature pictures, if you hadn’t already gotten it today! Have a great day!

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

6 Comments on "My Brain Is Empty So Here's Some Flower Pictures"

  3. Lovely flowers and other things. I actually know Topsail Island; we have a friend who lives in Raleigh, and Topsail Island is her favoritest place. When we exchange Christmas trinkets, 9 out of 10 times she will send TI shirts.

