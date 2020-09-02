Your Unabashed Support of Trump Will Embarrass Your Bloodline for Generations
Where I live, Trump flags and signs are extremely common, to the point where it’s almost weird to see a Biden sign. The other day, however, I saw a new kind of Trump flag I’ve never seen before, but I saw two in the same day and thought it was so incredibly bizarre I just had to share.
Here’s that flag, which you can buy for $50:
And it really got me thinking about how wildly fanatic some people are, which we’ve known for a while now, but I mean it really is wild how people just casually fly flags or have merch like this for a presidential candidate. Yes, I know about yard signs and bumper stickers and t-shirts. But there is the usual level of partisan cheerleading, and then there’s this. What a truly bizarre thing to do, in my opinion.
Anyways, it also led me to think about how years from now, maybe twenty, fifty, even a hundred years in the future, people will look back at photos of crowds of people wearing MAGA hats and the pictures of people flying Trump 2020 flags, and regard them with the same embarrassment and disdain we feel for segregationists when we look back at the 1960s, or the way we feel about flat Earthers. People in my generation talk about how horrified they are to think their grandpappy was in the KKK; it’s something you don’t bring up because it’s shameful, and I’m sure that’s how people will view Trump supporters in the future.
Not that they don’t do it now, obviously. There are plenty of people who are disappointed and angry with their own family members for voting for Trump, or people who disagree with their grandparents’ outdated views. However, there is also a truly unbelievable amount of people my age and even younger that fully support Trump in this unabashed way that we usually only think Boomers are capable of.
Those are the people I’m talking about whose grandkids will look at them with embarrassment. I’m not talking about the people my age who already see their grandparents that way, but the generations to come, the kids that don’t exist yet that will look back into our window of history and think, “How did this happen? Who supported this monster? How was this possible?” We look back at the 1960s and think, “Who the hell was against MLK? Who could’ve possibly been against equal rights?” And yet, we see rampant anti-BLM people every single day.
I’m sure that some day in the near future, those goddamn red baseball hats will be viewed the same way we view Klansman hoods, and the Iron Cross. Supporting Trump today is embarrassing, but it will continue to be a stain on your bloodline for years to come.
Anyways, remember to vote! And have a great day!
-AMS
Quick note:
Obviously, the Mallet is out. Play nice with each other, please.
This will help you understand the Trump supporter:
Trump supporters have been conditioned by Right-Wing media for decades that the utter destruction of America is just days away. They live in constant fear.
Along comes Donald Trump and they are convinced he is the savior they’ve been praying for. They have whole-hardheartedly bought into the fiction that he is a self-made billionaire who gave up a successful TV show and a lavish lifestyle to rescue America from atheists who want to outlaw the Christian faith, liberals who want to control your every thought, and corrupt politicians who have abandoned them.
Their Religious leaders, who see Trump as an open door into political power, have told them Trump was sent by God. For this reason alone you cannot tell a Trump supporter any facts otherwise. Every criticism of Trump is either fake, or “no big deal.” For Trump to be wrong, God has to be wrong. God and Fox News.
The scary question is: What happens when the only man, in their eyes, who can save America loses and then says the election was a fraud? How far will they go? Look at Kyle Rittenhouse whose parents filled him so full of hate, he was eager to cross state lines and kill strangers. Come November, we may have 500,000 Kyle’s in the street shooting anyone who stands in the way or removing Trump from office.
I *hope* you are right. The long arc of history only bends toward justice through work. I dread the idea that people such as these are not seen as harbringers, heroes and and early adopters of an outright loud and proud dark, white nationalist state that is still called America…but is not the America we know and love.
FWIW, most Americans are still fiercely anti-MLK today–or at least fiercely opposed to the things he actually wanted, like UBI.
That flag is almost comically stupid. Something I’d expect to see on The Onion. You’re absolutely correct. Unless we are turned into some sort of North Korean style dictatorship where worship for the “dear leader” is required at gun point then sooner or later (hopefully sooner), Trump and his kleptocratic ideas will be thrown into the dust bin of history. Along with that flag. Don’t know how anyone can follow a cult of a man who is dumber than a box of rocks.
That one’s just…
Grotesque.
It’s the only word I can think of that fits.
If I could add to what Shadiya said – this is *also* why things like Q-Anon are becoming more prevalent, and one feeds right into the other in a vicious cycle. I’m seeing people I know and have always respected getting sucked into that, and it’s frightening and sad – and Trump just eggs it on.
I said something like this to my wife the other day. Very well said!