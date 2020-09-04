Here Is Quite Possibly the Coolest AMV You Will Ever See
To start off with, for those of you who don’t know, an AMV is an animated music video. Basically, you take art or clips from animated shows or anime, and put it to music. I used to watch a lot of AMVs when I was a teenager, and over the years of watching them I realized that making a good one is extremely difficult. Most are pretty alright, but to make a truly good one is an art. The amount of editing and time it takes is astounding, so putting together something like that is a real talent.
Today I’m going to share with you the best AMV I’ve ever seen, and it’s actually of an anime I’ve never seen, Neon Genesis: Evangelion. Because I’ve never seen the anime, I really have no idea what’s going on in the video, but DAMN is it cool. The visuals? Stunning. The editing? Flawless. The music choice? Incredible. This is a work of art. It’s honestly kind of mesmerizing. I recommend watching it on a bigger screen, like if your TV has YouTube or even a computer, but it’ll look cool even if it’s just on your phone. And definitely watch it in 1080 if you can! Oh, and fair warning, it’s a smidge gory.
I’ve seen some pretty good AMVs in my day but this one really takes the cake. If you know of any good ones feel free to mention them in the comments! And have a great day!
-AMS
It’s an excellent anime, with a few redos ( a couple of movies and a movie series that redoes the story). I highly reccomment.
That is impressive.
This one is not animated but the timing and tone is spot-on. I’m a long-time fan of MGM musicals and this is amazing:
that is impressive. N.G.E. (frequently abbreviated EVA) is a complicated story about what happens after an alien impact and involves young people piloting dangerous robots against the aliens.
It is somewhat famous for its multiple endings and versions of the story
Quite nice. I was a huge AMV fan back in the day (early 2000s), but most of my collection is from before the days of YouTube. However, I did find one of my favorites posted there: RahXephon set to Frou Frou’s “I Must Be Dreaming”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwgVADWeNkw No knowledge of the series necessary, and no significant spoilers.
I’ll see if I can find a few others to claw back from the depths of memory and share.
AMV Hell ruined serious AMVs for me. But on balance I got hilarity.
Thanks for the Evangelion and RahXephon AMVs! Both series are well worth watching.
Here’s Timeless, a well-done AMV history of anime: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPU8mGIpFEY
Evangelion is on Netflix. Find a way to nail your dad’s ass to the sofa and binge it!
Props for knowing what 1080 was. I do admire your taste in video.
Neon Genesis Evangelion is streaming on Netflix, so it’s easy to find, if you’re interested.
Along with the giant robots, it’s a deeply psychological commentary on modern Japanese culture that explores the cost of sacrifice for the greater good, and the cultural expectations of young women (as personified in the character of Rei Ayanami).
Baron Soosdon’s are all good, but “The Device Has Been Modified” is gorgeous.
If I may, I’m going to share one back at you. This isn’t about the perfection of art or editing but about the state of 2020 and our shared experience. Hope you enjoy:
* disclaimer: song and music by my brother. But I don’t get royalties. It’s a passion project of his.
I’m always down with dubstep.
Does the music in an AMV relate to the original anime content?
Beautiful video. Stroll down memory lane.
You and your dad really should binge Neon Genesis Evangelion. Some of the best story telling in television. Watch the original, with the original ending, and then you two can debate what’s wrong with the ending. It’s an audacious, dramatic, risky, and horribly painful ending; but so many people (myself included) love the show.
Thanks for bringing back good memories of N.G.E! And the AMV is a wonderful experience.