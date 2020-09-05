This Morning’s Moon, 9/5/20
What it looked like from Ohio this morning. Maybe it’s the science fiction author in me talking, but one day I think people will live there, not just on a base but on a permanent basis. And as wild as that (still) is, for them, it will just be… life. That’s the interesting part to me.
Hope you are all enjoying your Labor Day weekend so far.
— JS
I like how the blue of the sky matches the darker portions of the Moon’s surface.
Saw your amazing picture of the Moon and immediately thought of Weir’s Artemis.
Agreed. I can only hope that they will have purple hair and go-go boots like they did in the 1960’s TV show UFO.
Now that would be cool!
Can’t happen soon enough. Ever since I read “The Menace From Earth” by RAH, I’ve wanted to be able to “fly” in the air reservoir caves. And the low gravity seems like an excellent place for a retirement community. I’m pushing 70 and the various aches and pains are starting to get annoying.
I just finished Mary Robinette Kowal’s THE RELENTLESS MOON which I LOVED hardcore. So yeah, I also think people will live there on a permanent basis. I would love to see that!
John, as a Jersey boy who grew up with the idea that Jersey tomatoes were the best, I always fantasized about being the first man to grow tomatoes on the moon. 1/6 gravity! Imagine the pizza! The spaghetti sauce!! I still have a boxful of all the Time, Life, National Geographic and New York Times articles when we first landed on the moon in 1969 when I was ten years old. We will not only live there, but we will overcrowd it as our silly rabbit-like humanity tends to do with every living space!
Don’t centralize the computer system…
…and maybe don’t let them build a linear accelerator ;-)
There’s a futuristic Risk-type (i.e. Risk-rip off) board game that lets players build a launch facility and colonize the moon…and then, depressingly, fight over it.
Or the inhabitants could build an amusement park with singing animatronic whalers.
So, yep – just life.
I still have my moon map, given out free at MacDonald’s restaurant while the three were still on the way there. Years later I later I used it to track events in The Cat Who Walked Through Walls.
Also I remember, “Is the impossible about to become possible?” when a magazine showed a desert with a bug-like machine being tested to be a lunar lander, to be used in the future.
When Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Moon, my teenage self just assumed that the consensus SF reality of a straight line toward a lunar colony and then Mars missions and a Martian colony would come to pass. The fact that it hasn’t is one of the worst errors we’ve made as a species. I didn’t expect, but I hoped, then, that I’d work on the Moon one day, or at least get to retire there.