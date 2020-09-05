This Morning’s Moon, 9/5/20

What it looked like from Ohio this morning. Maybe it’s the science fiction author in me talking, but one day I think people will live there, not just on a base but on a permanent basis. And as wild as that (still) is, for them, it will just be… life. That’s the interesting part to me.

Hope you are all enjoying your Labor Day weekend so far.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

11 Comments on “This Morning’s Moon, 9/5/20”

  3. Agreed. I can only hope that they will have purple hair and go-go boots like they did in the 1960’s TV show UFO.

    Now that would be cool!

  4. Can’t happen soon enough. Ever since I read “The Menace From Earth” by RAH, I’ve wanted to be able to “fly” in the air reservoir caves. And the low gravity seems like an excellent place for a retirement community. I’m pushing 70 and the various aches and pains are starting to get annoying.

  5. I just finished Mary Robinette Kowal’s THE RELENTLESS MOON which I LOVED hardcore. So yeah, I also think people will live there on a permanent basis. I would love to see that!

  6. John, as a Jersey boy who grew up with the idea that Jersey tomatoes were the best, I always fantasized about being the first man to grow tomatoes on the moon. 1/6 gravity! Imagine the pizza! The spaghetti sauce!! I still have a boxful of all the Time, Life, National Geographic and New York Times articles when we first landed on the moon in 1969 when I was ten years old. We will not only live there, but we will overcrowd it as our silly rabbit-like humanity tends to do with every living space!

  9. There’s a futuristic Risk-type (i.e. Risk-rip off) board game that lets players build a launch facility and colonize the moon…and then, depressingly, fight over it.
    Or the inhabitants could build an amusement park with singing animatronic whalers.
    So, yep – just life.

  10. I still have my moon map, given out free at MacDonald’s restaurant while the three were still on the way there. Years later I later I used it to track events in The Cat Who Walked Through Walls.

    Also I remember, “Is the impossible about to become possible?” when a magazine showed a desert with a bug-like machine being tested to be a lunar lander, to be used in the future.

  11. When Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Moon, my teenage self just assumed that the consensus SF reality of a straight line toward a lunar colony and then Mars missions and a Martian colony would come to pass. The fact that it hasn’t is one of the worst errors we’ve made as a species. I didn’t expect, but I hoped, then, that I’d work on the Moon one day, or at least get to retire there.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Register to Vote!
The flag of the United States of America In the US, 2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes, you) register to vote and then vote by November 3, 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls, and efforts are being made to make voting by mail unreliable. It's important also to check your registration, and to have a plan to vote early. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

Register to vote: via Vote.gov.

Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
Whatever Days
September 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP