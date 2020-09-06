Behold, a Poem From My Youth

Someday (hopefully) I will be a famous author, but in the meantime I thought it would be entertaining to show you all a poem I wrote when I was sixteen, because someday these will be lost relics of my youth! Before you read it, just know it’s not actually about anyone or anything I experienced first hand at the age of sixteen. Also, at the time I wrote this I was under the impression all poems I wrote had to rhyme. Seems kind of silly now but I still kind of prefer rhyming poems.

And finally, I’m not sharing this because I think it’s good. I know it’s pretty bad, but I wanted to share it anyways because I think it’s important to look at how you used to write, and compare it to how you write now. It’s important to look at the past and be like, hey this isn’t really that good, but at least I know I’ve improved since then!

Anyway, without further ado, here’s the poem:

God, I can’t take this pain, What do I even have to gain? I can’t see through your lies, From the tears blurring my eyes. I’m sick of all this hurting inside, And think of all the times I’ve cried. You say you love me more than anything, And want to give me a diamond ring. But I don’t think I can take it anymore, My heart is just too broken and sore. All those nights I would’ve rather died, All those times I’ve sadly sighed. But, god, I love you, I love you, my dear, But darling, love, I have this fear. One day you’ll leave me for someone new, And then, oh god, what would I do? There’s a difference between forgiving and forgetting, And you’ll mess up again, I’m betting. Do what you want, though, I can deal, I’ll just have to ignore what I feel. You can lie and cheat and break my heart, But I still don’t want to be apart. Your words burn like fire against my skin, But when I see you I always grin. Darling, I love you, I just want you to know, So please, my love, don’t let me go.

-AMS