Behold, a Poem From My Youth

Athena ScalziSomeday (hopefully) I will be a famous author, but in the meantime I thought it would be entertaining to show you all a poem I wrote when I was sixteen, because someday these will be lost relics of my youth! Before you read it, just know it’s not actually about anyone or anything I experienced first hand at the age of sixteen. Also, at the time I wrote this I was under the impression all poems I wrote had to rhyme. Seems kind of silly now but I still kind of prefer rhyming poems.

And finally, I’m not sharing this because I think it’s good. I know it’s pretty bad, but I wanted to share it anyways because I think it’s important to look at how you used to write, and compare it to how you write now. It’s important to look at the past and be like, hey this isn’t really that good, but at least I know I’ve improved since then!

Anyway, without further ado, here’s the poem:

God, I can’t take this pain,

What do I even have to gain?

I can’t see through your lies,

From the tears blurring my eyes.

I’m sick of all this hurting inside,

And think of all the times I’ve cried.

You say you love me more than anything,

And want to give me a diamond ring.

But I don’t think I can take it anymore,

My heart is just too broken and sore.

All those nights I would’ve rather died,

All those times I’ve sadly sighed.

But, god, I love you, I love you, my dear,

But darling, love, I have this fear.

One day you’ll leave me for someone new,

And then, oh god, what would I do?

There’s a difference between forgiving and forgetting,

And you’ll mess up again, I’m betting.

Do what you want, though, I can deal,

I’ll just have to ignore what I feel.

You can lie and cheat and break my heart,

But I still don’t want to be apart.

Your words burn like fire against my skin,

But when I see you I always grin.

Darling, I love you, I just want you to know,

So please, my love, don’t let me go.

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

2 Comments on “Behold, a Poem From My Youth”

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Register to Vote!
The flag of the United States of America In the US, 2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes, you) register to vote and then vote by November 3, 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls, and efforts are being made to make voting by mail unreliable. It's important also to check your registration, and to have a plan to vote early. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

Register to vote: via Vote.gov.

Check your registration: via the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Election Day in the US is November 3rd, 2020. Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!
Whatever Days
September 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP