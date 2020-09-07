A Genuine Labor Day Miracle
As I just noted on Twitter:
For reference, the old “top” speed of my DSL was 6Mbps, and mostly operated at between 4 and 5. This was fine when I subscribed in the early part of this century, but has become increasingly untenable in the age of streaming. The new package boasts speeds of “up to 40mbps,” and subsequent speed tests to the one I posted on Twitter see it getting closer to that; the one I just did had the line at 29.7Mbps down as, I guess, the line gets uses to pushing more electrons down the pipe, or whatever. Honestly if I get something in the 25Mpbs range on average I’ll be happy (for now).
Ironically, the way I found out that my provider CenturyLink had finally upgraded DSL service in the area was that I was in the middle of writing a whiny post about how awful my DSL line was, and went to the CenturyLink site to confirm once again that the “high speed” internet they were pushing in my area was capped at 3Mbps (I had gotten my 6Mbps line before CenturyLink bought out Qwest, from whom I had initially gotten the line; I was grandfathered in). When I entered my address, the CenturyLink site told me they could now get me 40Mbps.
Bullshit, I thought. I’m actually going to call their service people and confirm this is bullshit. Because this is how little I trust CenturyLink’s marketing people at this point. So I called and stayed on hold for almost an hour to get them to admit that this was bullshitty bullshit they were foisting on me.
But when I finally got hold of a service representative, not only did she confirm that, indeed, a 40Mbps DSL speed was available to me, but that also if I switched over to it, it would actually be cheaper than my current tops-out-at-6-fucking-Megabits-per-second line. Would I like to switch over?
Reader, I did.
The upgrade was scheduled for Wednesday, but apparently some industrious CenturyLink worker wanted to be paid time-and-a-half on the holiday, because I was informed a little while ago that the upgrade just happened. And now I’m cruising the internet at (runs a speed test again) 38.9Mbps! Calloo! Callay!
Obviously this makes me happy, because now I suddenly have internet speeds that mean there’s a chance I may no longer need to kludge my way to faster speeds for a while. As many of you know, in addition to my (previously) shitty DSL, I also have a mobile phone line that I got expressly to be an internet hotspot. It was faster (usually between 10 and 30Mbps), but it was also data capped at 100GB per month. I originally had it as a backup for when my DSL (frequently) went out, but over time I used it as a second internet connection specifically for my office, so that I wasn’t slowing down the main line for Krissy when she was working from home, or the rest of the family when they were watching something on Netflix. Now, potentially, that second line can go back to being an emergency backup and travel hotspot.
I should be clear that “up to 40Mbps” isn’t a great, or even an actually very good, broadband speed; right now on Twitter people are posting speed tests showing their 250Mbps connections and one person from Germany just smacked down a 1Gbps connection, which is ludicrous. 40Mbps is, however, eight to ten times faster than my previous usual connection, and actually adequate for streaming and downloading things, which the previous connection was emphatically not. I will be delighted to download a video game in a couple of hours instead of having to set it to download overnight over a couple of nights, which is a thing I’ve had to do up to this point. I might be able to participate in a Zoom session and not look like a pixelated mess. I can actually now use the Internet the way it’s currently being used by people — still slower than most, but with enough speed to get it done. That’s progress, here in rural America.
So, anyway: Wheeeee! More internet speed! One less thing to complain about. Don’t worry, I’ll find something else soon enough. And this was one time, at least, where planning to whine about something actually ended up improving the thing I was going to whine about. If only it worked like that all the time.
— JS
Congratulations! “And there was much rejoicing!”
Congrats! Also, I hate you. ;) Our dsl won’t be upgraded until AT&T actually shells out money to buy new hardware. Which they *need* to buy new hardware – their techs know it, and a lot of things are having to be scrounged through the grey market since they aren’t being manufactured any more. But have they yet? They have not. (Lucky to get 2 Mbps a lot of the time.) We have a better chance of Spectrum actually extending their cable/fiber lines than that, I’m beginning to think.
I am so leased for you (he says through VERY firmly clenched teeth) The one thing that comforted me about my terrible connection was “at least it ain’t as bad as Scalzi” – now that comfort is gone forever and I will cry alone.
Incidentally the 1GB you mention isn’t so ridiculous. There is an outfit in Northern England Called B4RN (Broadband for the Rural North)that provides that as a base product – in rural areas, as a community project where all profits go back to the community! Worth a read about them as they are essentially a bunch of farmers who got tired of waiting and did it themselves.
You should hit Elon up for the Starlink beta.
CenturyLink? You have my sympathy.
Years ago AT&T forced me from DSL to U-verse, lied to me about it and STILL disconnected me for a day.
Still better than CenturyLink though.
Just tested my Verizon FIOS line, and I have 867mbps down, 939mbps up.
It’s good to live in a University town.
Verizon customer service sucks, but their tech actually works.
God bless us, everyone.
Hey Consolidated Communications, are you listening to this?! Today’s speed is actually good at 4 Mbps down and 0.8 Mbps up.
GREEN WITH ENVY HERE. I could only wish to have your old DSL speed. I live in truly rural America. My phone company’s the only ISP but they won’t bring DSL out my way. There’s not even cell signal for me to make my own hotspot. I went from dialup back in the day to satellite internet where I’ve been stuck ever since. Streaming movies? Zoom? Hah! I can’t even look at GIFs without buffering.
Welcome to the late 20th century!
I can feel the joy shooting out of my screen. Very happy for you.
I am familiar with this bittersweet customer service experience: You call up and find out that you can get a better plan for less than your current plan, but they hadn’t exactly fallen all over themselves to tell you about it. Not naming names, but in my case it was a Company with an Xcellent internet/cable product…
I live in a suburb of Paris, France and my village got installed with fibre optical cable for internet. A year and a half ago a technician from Orange, my internet provider, knocked on my door, explained that they had just laid down the cable on my street and asked if I would like my house to be hooked up to it. I asked how much it would cost and he said it is the same price and the same contract and my internet speed would increase by 20 times.. My wife started to close the door while saying “We will think about it.” I said STOP. There is nothing to think about! It was like the cartoon where the guys says “Shut up and take my money!”. The technician installed it right away and now my wifi speed is 500 mbs and 1 GB direct.
So now on Zoom you’ll be an unpixeled mess? Just wondering… :)
Congrats on the faster Internet!
“And hast thou slain the DSL?
Come to my arms, Fiber to the Home!
I’m really hoping that Starlink will work out as well as Elon Musk is promising. I know (and am rather glad) that it will not be available in cities (too many people to serve in a small area) but for all of us in rural areas Starlink could really be our liberation.
I mean, even if Starlink is only half of what Elon has promised it will be a huge upgrade for so many people.
Congrats. Wonder if google fiber will ever expand beyond the few spots it covers now. Gigabit up and down sonds nice.
Musk’s satelite internet is scheduled to provide service for the southern US first, then the entire nation. It would be cool if it didnt entirely blot out the stars like a poor mans dyson sphere.
Good for you, John!
If you want some expert speculation as to how this miracle occurred, I could offer some. I spent 14 years in the DSL world, both on the provider (GTE – there’s a name millennials won’t know!), and then on the hardware vendor side. I tramped all over rural Ohio (and rural America, in general), working with Centurylink and other phone companies, trying to get more bandwidth out to people like you.
There are three major improvements that had to be made for you to go from 6mb, to almost 40: the quality and number of the phone wires (called the ‘Outside Plant’ or simply ‘Plant’), the type of concentrator that’s probably 2-2.5 miles from your house (called a ‘DSLAM’ for DSL Access Multiplexer), and the nature and quality of uplink from the DSLAM to the nearest town (the ‘backhaul’). All three undoubtedly had to be upgraded/replaced to get you more than 6mb.
Best guess, they brought fiber out to the DSLAM, upgraded it (and your DSL modem) to VDSL2, and then reconditioned and/or replaced whole sections of phone cable between the DSLAM and your house, probably boosting you from one pair of wires to four or six.
Another possible approach would be to do the fiber and DSLAM upgrades, then add in VDSL2 repeaters about every 5kft along your cable route (powering them becomes an issue, though).
I was an engineer in Access networking, and used to help regional managers build the business cases to justify spending the money to do all three. So if you ever have insomnia, I can put you to sleep explaining all the things that can go wrong with DSL! :-)