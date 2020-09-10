Here’s Me and Zachary Quinto Interviewing Each Other About “Murder By Other Means”
Audible asked me, “Hey, wanna talk to Zachary Quinto about your novella that he is narrating?” and I was, all, like, “Why yes, yes, I do.” And so here we are, talking about it. Enjoy.
— JS
Dear John,
Because my eyes move faster than my brain, I read that as “Here’s Me and Zachary Quinto Murdering Each Other…”
pax / Ctein
I have been an Audible Subscriber for quite a while. I have to say that I think novella is the perfect length for audio books.
Very much enjoyed this discussion between you and Zachary Quinto. And I’m super happy that he’s narrating this new book (which I have bought but haven’t started yet).
I found it fascinating that you mentioned your use of the word “said” in your writing. I noticed that on a recent re-listen of Lock In, in fact. I particularly noted Wil’s repeated “said” during the narration which I didn’t hear in Head On. I’m trying to remember if Lock In was your first audio book and it changed after that?
At any rate, enjoyed the bit here and looking forward to starting the book tonight.