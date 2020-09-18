New Books and ARCs, 9/18/20
This just in: A new stack of books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound! What here is ringing your proverbial bells? Share in the comments!
— JS
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
My kid would be jazzed about the Elephant and Piggie book.
I thought for a second there was a new Elephant & Piggie book! These books are charming and I really enjoyed reading them with my kids.
Golly, a book from Ted Chiang always make my spidey sense tingle!