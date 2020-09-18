Pass the “Ammunition”
I don’t always listen to albums, but when I do, there are usually only a couple of songs on it that I enjoy. Usually one or two, sometimes three, and on rare occasion, maybe four or so. But I have never in my life enjoyed an album in its entirety. Until I came across Ammunition by Krewella. This six-song album (or “EP,” as the old people call it) takes up only 21 minutes of your time, making it the perfect album to listen to while you shower or while you drive to the grocery store.
This is the thing with albums: they’re just a few songs too long in my opinion. It’s always the first couple songs that are good, and then everything after it is just kind of there. Back before my time, there were LPs, and they had about ten songs on them, an ideal number for an album, in my opinion. And then the CD came around, and suddenly you could fit more songs in an album. However, bigger is not always better, and that is certainly the case with albums that have, like, eighteen songs on it. It just seems excessive at that point.
But no one my age even buys CDs anymore. Or really ever buys music. Why buy one CD when you can just pay the same amount for a streaming subscription, or why pay at all when you can listen for free on platforms like YouTube? Why buy a whole album if you can just go listen to the one song you like from it? Does anyone even make albums anymore? It seems like artists just release singles nowadays. Which is preferable to me, because I have a very short attention span, so asking me to listen to something that’s longer than like, half an hour is a tall order.
The first song I heard from this album is the song which it is named after, Ammunition. I listened to this song a lot for about a year before I even thought to look and see if they had more music. I was hesitant to listen to their other songs, because I didn’t think any of it could top Ammunition. And I was right! Ammunition, in my opinion, is still by far the best song, but I was surprised that I liked the other ones, too.
So without further ado, here’s Ammunition:
If you want to look up the rest of the album, it’s on YouTube and on Spotify (if you go on Spotify make sure you don’t listen to the remix album of Ammunition). If you gave a listen to the song above, let me know what you thought of it in the comments! And as always, have a great day!
-AMS
Which is, sadly, why the miusic business is dying. No one thinks they should pay for music. I guess it’s a good thing that doesn’t extend to books, although Amazon is working on it.
That’s a great song! I’d never heard of it before.
I never did buy albums much, even when they were the only game in town. The few LPs that I still have are apparently worth some money now, given their age and excellent condition. I haven’t listened to them for half a century.
Mostly I download music from places like iTunes now and make playlists with just the stuff I like. It’s so much better (and easier) that way. I sometimes ,take playlists that I choreograph scenes to in my books.
Some people still buy albums, for various reasons. To support the artist (yes their cut is small but it’s still something), to get exclusive bonuses (Japan’s music market goes HARD on those, for example), because streaming isn’t a good fit for them, or just out of habit.
As for the question of making albums, I think people face a chicken and egg issue here.
Established fans might listen to a 30-40 minute album, but you aren’t going to get new listeners with that. Gotta have singles
On the flip side, a 40-minute single collection isn’t really worth listening to all at once, so the old practice of filling out a CD is pointless. I think albums that are best listened to all at once won’t die, exactly, but they’ll definitely get rarer and rarer.
Why should anyone buy CDs (or music in other formats)? That’s like asking why anyone should pay for books written by John Scalzi when they could read a bootleg PDF: because musicians and writers should get paid for their work.
And if I own a CD, a change in platform (bankruptcy, etc.) means I have exactly the same access to the music.
I can provide other reasons: sound quality, ability to play on a good stereo system, etc., but I’d say the reasons I provided above are the most important.
Thank you so much for the recommendation! I do really like Ammunition, but I like Beggars the most. I’ll be throwing some money their way!
You make some good points. Albums: I agree most albums typically have only a few best songs on them, and the rest may be mediocre or terrible. I think the problem with albums as they have been made for most of the time they’ve existed, is that it is only a rare composer who can make a large battery of quality tunes in a small span of time (let’s say for this discussion a small span is a year or less). So really, modern era or not, I think composers of songs should take a lot longer between albums, if their mission is to compile a bunch of them into a 9-20 song epic. Today’s musicians probably think that’s nuts since you can just ‘release’ an mp3 whenever you feel like it. Maybe they feel their fans will forget them if you don’t constantly release content. And that doesn’t necessarily mean 4+years between albums is a magic formula for sculpting a sonic masterpiece… but I do think it is way better odds, taking more time, reflecting – than just throwing a pile of tunes at the audience and observing what sticks. Ymmv.
As far as streaming goes: I still! don’t think most artists get paid enough for their services to streaming companies. I prefer Bandcamp (more like a record store, and pays artists a lot better, plus as an artist you can name your price or let fans pay what they want) vs something like Spotify (closer to old skool radio).