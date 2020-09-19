Smudge’s Grand Plan for the Weekend
It’s not a bad plan, to be honest. I may emulate it.
— JS
But can you assume that position? 😆😆
No, not a bad plan at all.
I can only assume Smudge has not read the morning news.
Maybe keep him away from the headlines until monday.
That’s about the same as my plan for the weekend.
I’m giving 100% to the weekend. 40% today, 40% tomorrow. Hm, guess I’ll have to include Monday in my weekend.
::I can only assume Smudge has not read the morning news.::
Does Smudge care?
More than likely, he’ll register a protest by peeing all over Mitch McConnell’s desk….