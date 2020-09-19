Smudge’s Grand Plan for the Weekend

Smudge, napping on the couch, with his legs sticking into the air.

It’s not a bad plan, to be honest. I may emulate it.

— JS

6 Comments on “Smudge’s Grand Plan for the Weekend”

  3. I can only assume Smudge has not read the morning news.

    Maybe keep him away from the headlines until monday.

  5. I’m giving 100% to the weekend. 40% today, 40% tomorrow. Hm, guess I’ll have to include Monday in my weekend.

  6. ::I can only assume Smudge has not read the morning news.::

    Does Smudge care?

    More than likely, he’ll register a protest by peeing all over Mitch McConnell’s desk….

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

