Ask Me a Question!
Hey, everyone! Today I thought I’d mix it up and have a Q&A. I’ve been writing on the blog for over a month and a half now, and I thought to myself, these people read my posts, but how much do they really know about me? Obviously, you probably know at least some stuff, considering how much my dad has posted about me in the past, or if you follow me on Twitter or Instagram then you probably know a considerable amount! But I thought it would be fun to open up more and have y’all learn some trivial information about me.
So, if you would like to know something, leave me a question in the comments! Please leave only one question, but it can be about any topic! You can ask me about writing, my home life, my favorite ice cream flavor, or even something philosophical or political — but note, since this will be for just one entry, my response will probably only be a paragraph, at most. I plan to pick a handful of questions and answer them all in a post sometime next week. Fair warning that your question may not be picked, but I will definitely read all of them.
And as always, have a great day!
-AMS
Do you read much science fiction?
Favorite hot sauce!
What’s something you do that reminds you the most of your parents, or maybe that you learned from them? What’s something else you do that you can’t imagine your parents doing now, or ever having done at all?
Do you think you’ll move to a big city after graduation?
Are you thinking of being a writer, like your dad, or other things? If you want to be a writer what genre? If other things, I dunno, Wall Street pays smart people well.
Or I hear Organic Honey sells well in Ohio (not kidding, the wife and I bought a bottle at a cute stop in the middle of a 300 mile drive that gave an excuse to get out and walk around.
So… what’s your favorite flavor of ice cream? (can’t believe no one else has asked that already)
And, has that changed over the years?
What were you planning to major in and do you think that the events of 2020 (and probably early 2021) or your experiences taking this “gap” year will change your plan?
I suspect you may get asked this a lot, but I am curious how you felt about your Dad’s work Zoe’s sotry and if she is in any way like you or not
How are you thinking about the COVID times – as something that we will get through and return to more-or-less normal, or as a game-changer?
What are your thoughts about growing up in a rural area – plusses, minuses, whether you ultimately want to stay or move to a different setting? (As someone who grew up in rural Wisconsin until age 11, then moved to suburban Maryland, it was quite a transition…)
Any fun (and publicizable) hijinks from your first year at school?
What was your favorite Christmas/birthday present, and why?
Reminder: One question per person, please.
Do they still have that place with the neon “burritos as big as your head” sign in Oxford? (My brother moved away years ago and so the burritos in my life have all been regular-sized since.)