Internet Speed Update
This will sound slightly ridiculous, but I can’t tell you how nice it is to have reasonable internet speeds after close to two decades of having to make do with substandard bandwidth relative to the rest of the county. When I moved to Bradford in 2001, the only local internet provider had speeds of 9600 baud, and since then every internet connection I’ve had was a compromise — slow and/or metered and/or susceptible to clouds or rain. Prior to this upgrade I could either have fast internet or unmetered internet but I couldn’t have both, and I spent a non-trivial amount of time doing the daily internal calculus of how I was going to access the internet with which gadgets and for how long, and whether it would affect what the other people in the house were doing.
Now for two weeks I haven’t had to do that, and it has been delicious. Again, an internet speed of 40mbps down/3Mbps up isn’t great, either in itself or relative to speeds available in non-rural areas. But it is enough — enough that I don’t have to do any of the connection calculus that I’ve been doing on a daily basis for literally years. I can just use my connection, like I can use my plumbing or my electricity. You turn on the tap, and there it is. A long-standing resource issue has been effectively solved, and I can use the brain cycles previously occupied dealing it for something else.
And yes, it’s been a genuine resource issue; more than most people, my life and livelihood are tied into my ability to get on the internet and use it. Or, more accurately, more than most people until recently, as the plague times we’re living in have made it clear to everyone that internet access is no longer a luxury or nice to have when you can get it; it’s an actual necessity for work and for school and for communication, for better or worse. The rural internet gap is no joke. I could get around it, sort of, because I have the money to do so; not everyone who’s been in the same sort of rural internet desert as I’ve been in has the same (imperfect) options I’ve had.
Intellectually I’m annoyed at how pleased I am at my increase of internet speed; emotionally I don’t care what I’m feeling about it intellectually. What a pleasure it is to simply to have enough bandwidth, for now, anyway.
Thanks for reminding those of us in more established areas how lucky we are.
The Google just announced an increase to 2 GB users for their 1 GB users for, I believe, $100/month. I think one of their services area is rural, too (Kansas City?).
Here in rural Texas, I am, at this very moment, trying to find a better alternative to my satellite internet company who has advertisements (lies) all over this nation. I believe I may have found it. Wish me luck!
Do you think Starlink (and other competing space based systems) will have a notable impact on the rural broadband gap?
Ah yes. The information superhighway we all dream about.
Sounds like you might now be on a highway at least. Better than that bumpy dirt track.
@pandorasdad I, too, am on satellite internet, that same company that has ads (lies) all over this nation. With no cell signal here and the closest DSL still too far away, I’m stuck with what I have. I’ve signed up for Starlink but who knows when/if I’ll get it or if it’ll be the improvement that is advertised. It burns me that my phone co. received federal funding to get DSL to its rural customers, but refuses to extend DSL to the most rural of us. Legislators have been going on and on about improving broadband access for rural America for years now but nothing ever happens.
With everybody online due to COVID, my access now sucks worse than ever and I’ve been an online worker for 20 years now, so this is torture.
I can only hope. I live in the city of Springfield MO. The city allowed neighborhoods to be partitioned into areas of monopoly for cable and internet. I’m at the mercy of ComedyCast. Even though we pay for their highest home package, the service stinks. Speed varies wildly and dropouts are common. It can be a trial just attempting to stream video or audio, even just a freakin’ Zoom call.
Satellite internet is our only alternative, but bad weather cuts it off when we need it most. Europe and East Asia has us beat almost nationwide by an embarrassing margin.
Who did you say your carrier is, John? 😆😆😆😆
I’ve long thought that improving internet access for rural Americans is this century’s equivalent to electrifying the countryside in the 1930s. We badly need an internet equivalent to the Rural Electrification Act.
My spouse teaches in a rural district and part of why he’s back at work with students despite being high risk is lack of connectivity. Waugh.
Kansas City is not particularly rural, as it goes. 2.3 million in the metro area.
@Diana, that would be delightful. My mom isn’t truly rural, but less than 10 miles outside major Ohio metropolises even DSL is spotty. If you aren’t in Honolulu, good luck getting fast Internet speeds without paying extortionate rates. And as usual, any ISP uses the weasel words ‘up to’ when talking about its connectivity; sure you can get 100 MPS down, at 2:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, for 3 minutes. Everything less you will take and you will like it.
I just look at your speed with envy. And yes I do understand, because I too, live in a rural area. I’m lucky to get 12 Mbps. 41? WOW!
I’m with a community-based co-op-style ISP here in Ottawa-Gatineau. I haven’t been metered in years, and I’m glad to be done with it. I could wish for faster speeds, but I’ve just upgraded from 6/0.8 to 15/10. I’m good enough with that for most of my internet needs, including video conferencing. I’ll make do with this because it’s better than what I had. For the next months/years, anyway.
Nowadays, it is an essential tool for children’s schools.
One of the things that a Biden administration can do for rural areas is to invest in a government-based utility to provide it, like the TVA and other rural electrification authorities did during the New Deal. This would help improve rural economies, provide incentives for young people to move (back) to rural areas, and expose more people to liberal ideas.
Just checked, and my fiber connectivity is showing 100 mbps down/120 up. My big delay is the security programs and settings I have which slows down the internal processing and displays once the data is received. A noticeable delay, but one I’m more than willing to accept to run a high level of security.
::One of the things that a Biden administration can do for rural areas is to invest in a government-based utility to provide it, like the TVA and other rural electrification authorities did during the New Deal. ::
Unfortunately, despite Obama declaring 25Mbps Up/Down the MINIMUM of what could be considered “Broadband” and using his influence to push for something very much like this, neither major party Presidential candidate this year (any more than in 2016!) is likely to do any such animal. Trump only likes the Internet when it can benefit HIM (like Twitter, which can be run from a covete — er, “smartphone”), and Biden is too deep in Profit-Based Big Telco’s pocket to redefine Broadband Internet as a public utility.
What you describe is absolutely what America needs, and it’s absolutely what both Trump AND Biden would rather cut their nuts off than give us… Just like Universal Healthcare (not “access”, b/c we had that BEFORE Obamacare, it was just nobody could afford it – any more than they can now!).
FWIW, my raw speeds are ~5x yours, John, but I’m usually running through a VPN that slows things to about your speed and I can barely notice the difference (except for the rare occasion when I have a game downloading on Steam and want it done in a few minutes).
Since I’m living in the 8th century and really have 0 knowledge about the ggb’s or ppm’s or any other letter damnit’s of the computer world.
Up here in Stirling City is like living in a black hole in reverse nothing gets in.
To use my phone I have to go out of town!
We are 20 miles above Paradise, during the fires it would have been helpful if we could have used our phones.
I recall upgrading from a black and white vacuum tube TV to some solid state color TV and thinking, this is incredible. But really it was quite average. The tube tv was built like a brick and just wouldnt die, until years after color was fairly common and it finally gave up the ghost. To me, color tv was an amazing upgrade, but to most others at that time, it was bog standard.
