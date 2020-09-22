Autumn’s First Sunset
It’s very dramatic. It would be lovely if this was as dramatic as this autumn was going to get. But I wouldn’t count on that.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Us here in Calfornia say you’re welcome for the ruddy evening skies… :)
Hey, kbunn, that’s genuwine Ory-gun smoke. And we gave it to Ohio for FREE, cuz we’re like that. (Better you breathe it than me…)