The State of Masking in Trump Country: An Anecdotal Report
I had a doctor’s appointment today (spoiler: I’m fine, everything’s fine), and I was excited about it because I haven’t been out of the house for a while and also I bought some new masks and I was excited to try one of them out. The new masks are triple layer (one of the layers being an N95 insert), have an elastic band around the back of the head so they don’t fall off, and fit snugly around the chin for extra cover-your-faceness. Welcome to 2020, masks are so in this year.
Well, sort of. As most of you know, I live in a county that went 78% for Trump in 2016 and is likely to pull similar numbers this year, and out in Trump Country, masks are the sign of a multinational Soros-funded conspiracy to compromise our precious bodily fluids, or whatever. So the question is: What is the status of mask wearing in rural-ish America, or at least the part of it where I live and move around in?
The answer: Spotty! At the doctor’s office, of course, it was full compliance; all the receptionists, nurses and doctors wore masks (mostly basic disposable surgical masks) and wore them the entire time they were working on me. I also wore mine the entire time, as I was not there for anything that involved anyone needing me to breathe on them, or them looking down my throat. I suspect it would be a bad time for anyone trying to argue in a medical office that masks weren’t needed or required.
Then I went to Kroger, to pick up some things, and the mask-wearing percentage dropped significantly. Who were wearing masks? Well, it wasn’t middle-aged-and-younger dudes, I can tell you that much; not counting the dudes working, I was the only man my age or younger wearing a mask. Older men (and older people in general) were wearing masks, probably because regardless of their political positions it’s been drilled into their heads by now that older people are more susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19 than younger people. That said, of the younger men I saw not wearing masks, a rather lot of them had, how best to put it, obvious co-morbidity factors. It probably wouldn’t be great for them if they got sick.
Anecdotally, this has been the way of it for a while now out here: If you’re a man visibly under the age of 60 (and here where I live, in a county that is 98.5% white, this means basically white men under the age of 60), you’re far more likely not to be wearing a mask out in public, and in the retail sphere, than you are to be wearing one. Now, note that Kroger and nearly all other retail establishments have signs at the entrances telling customers that masks are required; the dudes are ignoring them and the retail workers (all of whom are masked) are not stopping them, because we’ve all seen the videos of people completely losing their shit when asked to wear a mask, and retail doesn’t pay enough for that sort of nonsense. Over the age of 60, men wearing masks becomes more common, because they don’t want to die. In my experience the ratio of women of all ages wearing masks is the inverse of the men under 60; most women wear masks, but some don’t.
Mask wearing, at least as I see it here and in my own anecdotal experience, is very definitely coded by sex, and while I haven’t done any sort of serious study of it — I’m not out in front of Kroger, tallying up masks and not masks — it wouldn’t terribly surprise me if the correlation between who refuses to wear a mask and who is voting for Trump is very high. Likewise the correlation between the dudes not wearing a mask and their level of education (less than a quarter of the people who live in Darke county have a bachelor’s degree), which again correlates well with one of Trump’s most solid voting constituencies. Trump eschews the wearing of masks and has made wearing them both political and a referendum on masculinity, so it’s not entirely surprising if his supporters have followed suit.
Does this mean that I am getting terrible looks from dudes because I’m wearing a mask? Not at all; mostly everyone in Kroger and elsewhere is working on minding their own business. I do find anecdotally that dudes have far less of a problem with the “social distancing” aspect of things, which doesn’t surprise me all that much — Trump and his associated lackies have made much less of an issue of standing six feet apart — so it’s been relatively simple to keep a prudent distance from the maskless in any event. Most people here seem to have settled on the “If you want to wear a mask, wear one; if you don’t, dont,” level of things. Which, again, is against current retail regulations. But rules that aren’t enforced aren’t really rules, are they.
Important point: I’ve made the anecdotal connection between supporting Trump and not wearing a mask, but let me take a moment here to note that my anecdotal experience is anecdotal; I’ve literally not been more than 15 miles from my house in months. It’s entirely possible that dudes under 60 in deeply blue areas are just as useless about wearing masks as the dudes under 60 here in my deeply red area. In which case, it’s not about rampaging Trumpism, it’s about dudes under 60 generally being shit when it comes to caring about other people. Dipshit masculinity is a hell of a drug, y’all. Those of you elsewhere, you can tell me your own anecdotal experience in the comments, if you like.
I’m not thrilled by people who don’t wear masks; at this point, however, I’ve sort of wearily accepted that some people are just never gonna, and since the Governor of Ohio has not vested in me the power to be Mask Warden, what I’m going to do is a) stay home most of the time, b) mask myself up when I do go out, and c) keep out of the way of the maskless when I can, and I mostly can. This is low-density living and people are mostly just fine giving everyone else space. Hopefully that will be enough for now.
Notes:
2. I’ll note that according to rt.live, at the moment Ohio has the fifth lowest Rt (virus transmission) value of all the states, which I find to be an encouraging thing.
3. A fun story I wasn’t able to fit into the main piece: A couple of weeks ago I was at the local convenience store and two deeply stoned dudes were staring glassily into a freezer compartment, trying to decide what ice cream to get. They were wearing masks but had their noses out, which is effectively not wearing a mask. But given how deeply stoned they were and the fact that in that deeply stoned state they still remembered that they should mask up, I was willing to give them partial credit for effort.
I work at a Trader Joe’s in a solid, deep blue area and mask wearing is pretty much 100% across ages and genders indoors and slightly less outdoors when you cannot avoid people. You can count on one hand the number of people that didn’t want to wear a mask. In fact, anecdotally, we have heard more complaints from customers that think we aren’t being strict enough on issues than too strict.
This is going to be the first time in about 25 years where I’ve gone 12 months without flying and I am 100% OK with that.
I had a similar encounter with a young, very baked, man who was contemplating the hot food bar at a grocery store. His mask had just slid down without him noticing, or perhaps he wanted to immerse himself in delicious aromas. Other than that, folks are quite good about wearing their mask correctly here in suburban Chicagoland. There was one older dude who was surprised that he had to wear a mask in the library. We gave him one for his visit.
I live in the Australian equivalent of a ‘blue’ state [Victoria], and we’ve been in hard lockdown for months because we had an outbreak that the authorities couldn’t control. That hard lockdown included an 8pm curfew, no socialising, only going out if you had to pick up food or medicines, only /working/ if you were in an essential sector…and wearing masks. We’ve already been told that mask wearing in public will continue after restrictions are eased. By and large, Victorians accept the necessity and get on with it. I hope we end up like Thailand where mask wearing has been normal all along and the rate of transmission is almost zero.
Here at the end of the world in a Deep Blue state (Provincetown, Massachusetts), not only locals but tourists (including day-trippers from the Red parts of the area) are nearly all complying with the local masking regulations. I have noticed men of all ages are less likely to be wearing a fabric (i.e., purchased rather than distributed by the town) mask and are more likely to have it hanging below their nose. And I’m shocked, shocked I tell you, at the number of elderly people who don’t bother to correctly wear a mask. I keep wanting to shout “hey, buddy, we’re doing this for you and then you go and ruin it.” Although overall, as I said, compliance is *very* high here.
Interesting in my blue county and blue state I notice that it’s the older women and some minorities that refuse to wear a mask. I have no explanation for it. No one seems to mind or confront them. Well I did witness one store employee ask an older woman to wear a mask and she breezed right by him saying she had a medical condition. Sure. Anyway, it’s good advice to wear one and have some respect for yourself and others. This too shall pass.
In Los Angeles there’s almost 100% compliance among men under 60 with mask wearing when in retail establishments. Lots of people of all ages and genders put on, and take off, the mask in the parking lot. But there’s also lots of patio eating, which I personally find a tad risky.
Would love to know what brand/maker your new mask is from, and where to get it; a virus-effective mask with an N95 insert would be especially useful up here in the Pacific Northwest right about now. I’ve got several different kinds, all home-sewn fabric, with varying degrees of comfort and coverage, but I really like the look of the one you’re wearing, and need to expand my collection.
Greetings from Omaha, a drop of blue in a red state. I had occasion to drop my daughter’s car off at the repair shop in a strip mall last week after dark and was quite surprised to see the amount of traffic walking in and out of a local watering hole. Most were sans masks, and almost all were under the age of 30 if I had to hazard a guess. It’s been my my (limited) experience that the younger crowd is more laissez faire about wearing masks to begin with. I always mask up due to health issues, and while it’s uncomfortable, it’s not terrible. Keep the faith, my friend.
Agree with Roberta about mask-wearing in deep blue suburban Chicagoland and add Chicago itself, since I’m close enough to the city to observe: lots of masks, all age groups and ethnicities. I did see one young African American man at the grocery store yesterday with his mask pulled up on top of his head–I mean, literally like some sort of rectangular beanie tied under his ears–but that was unusual. And also weird.
Everyone else was properly masked, carefully covering mouths and noses.
Scalzi: “If you want to wear a mask, wear one; if you don’t, dont,”
Unfortunately, that is morally equivalent to saying: “if you want to drive sober, drive sober. If not, that’s my choice.”
Your mask protects everyone else. N95 be damned, unless the mask has double sided tape all around, its not keeping their virus OUT. But it can keep your virus IN.
Masks slow the velocity of your exhaling breath so your virus doesnt carry as far. And it may stop some of the larger water droplets coming out of your lungs, likely big virus carriers.
Basically, we are seeing the real life allegory of long spoons. People are tied to chairs and have a feast oj the table before them. But the only utensils are too long to feed themselves. Its the same setup in hell and heaven. But in heaven, everyone uses their spoon to feed their neighbor. In hell, its fuck all ya all, and everyone starves.
Wearing a mask only feeds your neighbor. It doesnt feed you. And the GOP, party of “fuck you”, wont lift a finger, or wear a featherweight mask, to help anyone around them.
And so, we are in hell.
@skatefriday Patio eating freaks me out. I feel like there’s not nearly enough distance to be exposed to strangers with their faces uncovered like that.
We were up in what I believe to be your area for the Waco plane show and had pretty much the same experience. Half masked, (more than I actually expected), no one questioning the masked or the unmasked, and pretty near the same demographic.
Fortunately, out of doors and more than enough social distancing possibilities so we had that going for us.
Here in the N. Atlanta burbs, I’m kind of surprised at the numbers of those wearing masks in stores considering how red this part of the county is. You’ll always have the fat douchebag in a giant Brodozer pickup who won’t wear one and who has a screaming meltdown if asked, but that’s pretty much everywhere. And they call me a snowflake…
In a relatively blue section of the Los Angeles area (i.e. San Fernando Valley, *NOT* Orange County) and it’s been six months since I’ve seen anyone of any age or sex in a store without a mask. Which is great! Even at the auto dealer (had a couple of trips due to a car issue) it’s been 100% compliant. If one were to ignore the comments on the neighborhood Facebook page you might almost think we lived someplace sane. Almost.
More anecdotal data for you. I’m in SoCal Orange County which flipped blue this last 2018 election. I’ve noticed that inside the grocery store the only time people haven’t been masked have been people not old enough to drink. The small children people have left be but I saw a worker yell at the teenagers and gave them some disposables to use which they took with no argument. Outside the grocery store it’s a bit more hit and miss; people on the street are about 50/50 (usually the people doing more joggy stuff are less likely to wear one) but they balance by staying away from each other. And going from the car to the grocery store is also about 50/50; they’ll put the mask on right before/as they go inside.
Here in SoCal, for the most part people follow the mask rules inside the stores (don’t get me started about outside). Although, when I go to the market, I always see at least one or two douchebags taking off their masks (always a younger to middle dude) while shopping the aisles. The social distancing works for the most part, but because the market I go to is in a downtown area, it’s usually busy. I try to always keep away from people, but what I find funny is that if I’m standing and picking out an item to purchase, inevitably someone comes near me and instead of saying excuse me, they just grab something. Anyway, I digress. The nose thing is very popular among everyone and I’m not even going to go there because it makes my face melt and head explode (a combo of Raiders and Last Crusade).
Like you I live in a very Republican dominated area West Michigan. Home of Besty (Batsy) DeVos. Mask wearing is spotty. When I see the nose hanging out I’m tempted to tell them it’s like walking around with their fly open. Maybe this is how the Roman Empire fell. Dumb people who can’t follow public health rules.
The best rejoinder I’ve come across for responding to mask-mockers:
“I’m just wearing it ’til my test result comes back or my fever goes down, but if you’d feel better if I took it off I’d be glad to make you more comfortable “
I live in a generally conservative/Republican-voting area (but more center-right than hard over wing nut right), with the majority of people in the few places I’ve been (grocery store, library, and a couple of trips to the big box hardware store–not many outings for six months) wearing masks. But there is now a political battle between our D governor and R-controlled legislature where the legislature is demanding full stands for HS football games and bars/restaurants/gyms fully re-opened, the gov veto’ed the bill, and the legislature is now in the process of attempting to over-ride the veto. Sometimes I think we deserve everything we get. Like H. L. Mencken wrote, “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard”.
My daughter lives in NYC. She reports that generally everyone is wearing masks (at least in her neighborhood) but living where the sirens were non-stop 24/7 back in March/April their experience has more upclose and personal than in many other parts of the country. Her job involves dealing with a variety of noxious chemicals/fumes, so during that time when she ventured out she was wearing her super duper respirator mask set-up that looks like a military gas mask–and no one was giving her a second look.
Living just outside the anarchist jurisdiction of Seattle in deep blue King County pretty much everybody I see inside stores is masked up. Some of them, yes, mostly males, feel compelled to pull it down from their nose, though, rendering it useless. I have exchanged a few words with these, er, gentlemen. Some pull them back up, others reply with words that do not contain the vowels a, e, or i. I have no qualms about saluting them back. Outside it’s another story. Mask wearing goes way down. I’m not talking about distanced people, either, but groups. And yes, the young males are once again the worst offenders, although I see young women without them too.
Though you might think otherwise of Alabama, here in the Huntsville area mask compliance has been quite high, among all demographics. Went to Kroger and Costco today, and three other small retail venues, and I don’t recall seeing anyone maskless, though I did see more noses than I should, and a couple of people who apparently think the chin is the viral entry/exit point.
Compliance really has been surprisingly good (for a red state) ever since the governor put out the mandatory masking order. There are a few snarky signs at some smaller stories (e.g. “Due to the OVERREACTION of local officials you have to wear mask”), but by and large most everyone around here is going along with it so far.
Like David B, I’m in a very red ATL suburb, and compliance with masks is mostly pretty good. The young of both genders appear to be the most likely to skip masking, and I often see couples without masks . If only one of the two is wearing one, it’s always the woman. I’ve been surprised at the number of seniors, men and women, who aren’t wearing masks. Most of the 60+ crowd are wearing them, but there is a small but nontrivial subset who aren’t that always surprise me.
I live in Maryland, but within a mile of the Pennsylvania border, and it’s astonishing how much difference a state border makes. I live in a rural county, very much Trump country, but both of the Maryland towns I live near have almost-universal mask coverage (although way too many people with noses out). Less than 10 miles away, though, in PA, and it’s a completely different story, where almost nobody is walking around outside with masks, and you’ll often see people going in stores without one.
Deep blue Oakland, CA, where compliance is very high, approaching or at 100% at the grocery stores and farmers’ markets.
I live in a swing district, in a swing county (Maricopa), in a swing state (AZ). Mask wearing indoors is really quite good, though I tend to pandemic shop mostly only at Costco (for general goods) and Sprouts (for groceries) – and those stores are betterer at enforcement, I think. As to outdoors, if you stay 6 feet away while hiking, you dont need a mask on. And that is easy to do. So that scenario does not worry me too much. Our republican governor is trump-like lax and has to be forced into taking any action. I think your posited correlation is valid- I think my district + county are going blue this year.
Mountain View, California. Frigging everyone wears masks for indoor retail–it’s the law. Outdoors the vast majority either wears their mask the whole time or has it handy and puts it on if they’re going to pass/come close to another person. Some joggers without masks but they run into the road/bike lane if there’s someone else on the sidewalk. I wear my N95 at the grocery store or doctor/pharmacy; most people don’t, but I don’t get weird looks for doing it.
I’ve seen some noncompliant teens. And the outdoor dining establishments have spotty mask use for obvious reasons. I’ve heard of parties, indoor and outdoor, still happening. But outwardly, old and young, men and women, as far as I’ve seen (and for obvious reasons I don’t go out a lot these days) people here wear their frigging masks.
I live in Oakland, CA. Pretty solidly Blue America. About a week into the county wide mandatory mask directives being ordered by the County Health Commissioner here in Alameda County, I had to go to the hospital run by the County Health Department for a dental emergency.
Not a single person working in the reception office at the dental clinic was wearing a mask. Not a single one.
Nor was the County Sheriffs Department officer who was walking down the hall inside the goddamn hospital.
So no. It’s not just Red America.
Here in western MO, most men don’t wear masks. I rarely go out but, every time, I see most men from 14 to 80 without masks (80%). Of the men that are wearing masks, a good portion are wearing them below their nose and some below their chin.
On the flip of the gender, I see about 15% of women over 30 without masks. Under 30, about 40%. Distancing is mostly followed.
Makes me sigh every time.
Here in purple-ish New Hampshire, in my relatively Republican (only 1 of our district state reps is a Democrat) area, I’m happy to report that mask-wearing is close to 100% regardless of age. Although our trips out have been necessarily limited, the folks we’ve seen not wearing masks are few and far between. That said, my very religious neighbors across the way did have a birthday party with 20+ folks and there were very few masks in evidence as we walked by, so there are certainly other vectors that aren’t necessarily as noticeable as, say, grocery shopping.
In the redder part of LA county, probably that way because of a legacy of a military base being a major employer and it being more rural. For the most part I see a racial division between those wearing a mask properly and those not in the store. This store is big enough that they’ve had a greeter and security guard at the door controlling how many people in the store at once, and making sure people have masks.
But the people I’ve seen taking masks off to talk, or having it below nose, or walking up and hugging the friend that they haven’t seen in a while for some reason are almost all of african american descent. I think this is likely the cause of the reported disparity in cases by race. On the other hand, the 2 employees that have died so far have both been older hispanic men, who were also known to not wear their masks consistently.
The other category I’ve seen not wanting to wear masks has been a small number of elderly people who just seem to not be comfortable with it. Really they should be staying home. My parents haven’t left the house much except for doctor’s appointments since March.
Tangent: Delighted to discover that residents of Victoria are Victorians. I don’t know why, but that entertains me greatly.
I live in a blue splotch in a deeply red state (Trump won 60% in 2016, in what was considered by everyone who lives here to be surprisingly low, it’s predicted 98% sure that he will win MO again this year) and masks in the city are pretty much de riguer and no one seems to complain (I work at a bar with an outdoor patio). You can tell when people are from the county (rich suburbs) or Illinois (rednecks and less rich suburbs) because they’re the ones who not only won’t wear masks but are aggressive assholes about it.
And regarding what Lisa said about high compliance, that’s what I tend to see (but not always) inside chain retail. At the local store around the corner from my apartment in West Oakland neither the employees, nor a large portion of the customers are ever wearing them.
Even in trendier, bluer hoods like Walnut Creek, I’m never particularly surprised when I see someone inside a retail operation w/o a mask, and the staff don’t care generally.
I live in Reston Virginia which, as you know, is very blue. Mask wearing indoors is close to 100%. Outdoors far less, at least when socially distancing. Although everyone lined up to vote Saturday seemed to be masked.
This doesn’t bode well for the service economy. Mask wearing correlates with education, and education correlates with income. The most worried people are also the people who have the most money. The really rich, of course, bought themselves out of the equation ages ago, but the well off drive a disproportionate share to the economy, and they are more than willing to forgo some things if it means a lower chance of dying or becoming seriously ill. For example, the well off are less likely to be obese even if it means adopting an exercise routine and changing eating habits. Anyone watching the economic drop off earlier this year noticed that the economic collapse came before the mandated shutdowns, and no one is talking about big raises for the folks who are less likely to wear a mask.
I’m out west of Seattle on the Olympic Peninsula, and the hiking trails are full of people wearing masks. Sometimes they wear them full time, sometimes they just pull them on as they approach others. This is the great outdoors, so there is plenty of room for some mask free breathing. There was one couple on Hurricane Ridge without masks. To their credit, they kept their distance and sheepishly apologized. Last week was different. Smoke from the forest fires in Oregon had our air quality at 300 or so, so just about everyone was wearing masks outdoors. In fact, we bought our stash of N95s back a few years ago when we had smoke from forest fires in BC>
Greetings from the proud anarchist jurisdiction of Seattle!
@museumatt
I work at a Trader Joe’s in a solid, deep blue area and mask wearing is pretty much 100% across ages and genders indoors and slightly less outdoors when you cannot avoid people. You can count on one hand the number of people that didn’t want to wear a mask.
My neighbor Trader Joe’s is the most vigilant store in the city. You line up outside the store, the employees check to make sure you have a mask on, don’t bring in your resuable bags (you can leave them on a table outside), and only let you in when someone else comes out. They also clean every cart and basket between use. No one grumbles; not since the county made it mandatory.
@catfriend99
Living just outside the anarchist jurisdiction of Seattle in deep blue King County pretty much everybody I see inside stores is masked up.
Yeah, it’s required, and stores seem to be enforcing it. Every now and then an asshole claims “I have a medical condition” which makes me roll my eyes (people with true respiratory conditions are VERY afraid of catching COVID, and definitely mask up if they must go outside). I jumped out of the path of a Boomer at Dick’s Drive In who played that card with the cashier and then decided to walk STRAIGHT TOWARDS me without a mask after receiving his ill-gotten burger & fries. He gave me a surprised look when he realized I was avoiding him. That’s how self-centered these people are. Even if he had a special condition, he could certainly transmit COVID-19 to me.
On another interesting note, some of the most popular trails within 1-2 hours of Seattle now have signs at the trail heads, stating that you must wear a mask when you are unable to socially distance at 6 feet (common on narrow trails). Basically everyone is complying. I drove to Idaho to backpack (yes, I socially distanced; it’s much easier to do so on trails in a far-less populated state), and no one was doing the mask/Bandana/ Buff thing, where you pull it up over your face when you cross paths.
I’m in an *extremely* red county in NorCal and I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far – a pretty good number of people are actually wearing masks. There are still too many who either aren’t or are “technically” complying with the law but have it pulled down over their chins, exposing their noses and mouths…*sigh*. And the folks who are doing that seem to be mostly in their 20s-30s.
Also same sitch re: forcing compliance – people don’t want to end up on social media getting verbally abused by anti-maskers, so eyes are rolled but everyone just moves on with their day.
Anyhoo, I‘m basically doing what Mr. Scalzi’s doing and mostly staying home, only going out about once a month for necessities. I’m a colossal introvert, though, so the quarantine is actually working out pretty great for me. 🙂
@kaleberg
Smoke from the forest fires in Oregon had our air quality at 300 or so, so just about everyone was wearing masks outdoors. In fact, we bought our stash of N95s back a few years ago when we had smoke from forest fires in BC
Wow, lots of PNWers here! I also had an N95 stash from the BC fires, so I’m like “I didn’t buy it this year and take it away from medical professionals…” (to assuage my guilt, I shipped some to a doctor friend). I am so glad the smoke finally blew out. I know a couple of people who got tested for COVID-19 recently, but it was actually just symptoms from the smoke.
Here in KC, mask wearing has been mandated for the metro area since late July, so I’d say about 90% compliance inside buildings, at least in the northwest part of the city. Before that? 10% at best. 30% in the local Joann’s. I don’t know if that’s because most of their shoppers are women, or because crafters wanted to show off.
Albany NY: weird. Infection rates very low, mask wearing at stores basically 100%, but relatively large numbers of unmasked families at e.g. playgrounds. I have been playing outdoor, over-40 soccer: about half of folks (of whom I am one) play masked at the local town park practice, but only maybe 20% at the city-wide Sunday games. I teach at the University: almost all classes remote, and on-campus 80-90% of students are (correctly) masked. About to be forced to go all online because we’ll just about exceed the governor’s 100-case threshold. School just went back in-person: our district is being as rational and sensible as we could hope, but as our 7th-grader says: still by far the riskiest thing any of us are doing. Overall: feels safe but nervous. We’re not dining inside, and it’s getting cold..
Contrast to Ithaca NY where our son is a freshman at Cornell: as far as we can see 100% mask use, exactly 5 positive cases of the 30,000 tests this week (all campus members twice per week). He has at least one in-person class per day, and we are *so* glad we picked Cornell. Even the guy with the Trump 2020 facemask was wearing it correctly (!). Feels explicitly safe. If my wife didn’t hate cold so much we would just move.
Contrast to our whack-job cousins in Iowa. Both now positive, but in the week since being tested (on release from hospital!) have been attending church, working door-to-door as a census taker, and the daughter went on vacation to Wisconsin (O joy). Claim that “the 98% survival rate” is sufficient reason not to worry. The health dept just today called to place them in mandatory quarantine – thank you! – but good grief: apparently mask-wearing really is seen as a sign of lack of faith or something.
It’s been clear for a while that we’re lucky to be in NY if we have to be in the US. Getting ever clearer. Stay safe, all.
A lot of my county is republican as well, but I’m a service tech, I’m in MULTIPLE homes daily, so I ALWAYS wear a mask. I am happy to report that a lot of my customers ask me if they need to wear a mask. I ask them all the usual questions they get when they go to the doctors office, I even keep a copy of the list on my truck if they get froggy. I am grateful a lot of my customers are so respectful. The ones who aren’t get a “You don;t know where I’ve been,” response from me and get the point.
@ Xana: yeah. We were the test customers for our best beloved local restaurant when they were allowed to reopen. I *know* that they are trying their best; I’ve been there over the summer packing up meals for the local unemployed/homeless. And still: one “dick-nose” kitchen staff person; but worst was the sense of uncertainty about other patrons. I don’t know when we’re ever going to return to inside-dining, honestly.
@literaterose Masks appear to be: Safe+Mate x Case-Mate – Cloth Face Mask – Washable & Reusable (from zooming in on Scalzi’s image)
In a red county northeast of Detroit, I see everyone wearing masks inside public places.
I live in a purple state, at the ass-end of the deep blue I-4 corridor.
Both the city and county have a mask mandate, one that can give out civil citations, but usually only if you make an ass out of yourself.
Grocery and big box Homey and Lowes are 80-85% mask on. In parks and such I haven’t seen any masks, but not a lot of folks are frequenting them.
Anecdotal but interesting – the only person I noticed not wearing a mask at the local Spokane WA Winnco on a recent visit was a young guy shopping with a middle-aged guy wearing a Trump mask. (Not like Halloween; it had “Trump” on it). When I called the young guy out on it (I could point to the other guy and say “even this dude”, he said his mask had just broken and dramatically yanked his t-shirt over his nose. So in WA, even Eastern WA which is…um…”militia-curious” to “armed-white-insurrection-friendly”, there is some community acceptance of masks. It helps that we have an excellent governor.
Of course, my wife reported seeing a pair of retirees trying to enter the local AFB commissary without masks the day the no-exceptions rule was instituted. Old boy started ranting about “Communist sheep” while old girl pretended she was in the next county, or possibly universe. Apparently Law Enforcement politely escorted them off base.
I think if sheep were actually Communist there would have been an ovine insurrection long ago. Perhaps they are all Fabian socialists?
If you remember when the coronavirus just broke out, they told us not to wear masks, that they should be reserved for health care workers and that if you dont know how to use them they can do more harm than good.
It’s actually a bit of a big deal to learn how to use the mask properly. Medical personnel get some extensive training, and it takes practice and discipline to do it right.
If you dont do it right, it can do more harm than good. The issue is that moist piece of fabric you are breathing and snotting into is a great environment for disease carrying organisms to thrive. The open air is not. You have a literal petri dish on your puss. You are probably not washing it after each use. You are probably not putting it on properly, and you are probably touching it and adjusting it all the time, and then touching other things. But it does stop spittle droplets from flying when you sneeze or cough or project
Whether or not they are effective is far from settled.
That being said, the current scientific thinking is that they likely do more good than harm , and they should be worn, so I am more than happy to go along. We are in this together and this is what the team has decided is best, and being a team player means you support the team, because the potential good only comes from mass compliance.
My area is 50/50 red blue. The big trend is wear the mask, but not over the nose. Go figure.
More anecdotal evidence. I live and teach in the Louisiana part of the ArkLaTex and am married to a PACU nurse who spent a good chunk of the spring working in her hospital’s COVID ICU. Mask wearing in our bluish-purple city is abysmal. The worst offenders here, in my admittedly limited experience, are women in the 18-45 range. At our local grocery store and big box store, it is often easier to count the people wearing masks correctly. At school, we’re fighting an uphill battle to keep masks on our students correctly. My limited experience is that high school age girls are far more likely to vocally object to being corrected in their mask wearing and are much more likely to remain non compliant. The high school boys grumble, but comply.
Tim
I’m up in the east side suburbs of Cleveland and in general, mask compliance here has been good despite the relatively high frequency of Trump supporters (we are a couple minutes from the county line, and Geauga Co is very much Trump country). One of our local gas stations hasn’t been enforcing it and the owners themselves haven’t been wearing them, which is a shame because it’s a family owned business and they’re otherwise lovely people, but at least that doesn’t affect folks who are just pumping gas outside.
Aside from that, I can only recall one instance in the past several months where I’ve been in a public building and people weren’t wearing masks, and I was very weirded out to see that they weren’t.
On the other hand, my mom’s up in NW Ohio and masking there isn’t great according to her – it’s pretty much like what you’re describing in your area.
I’m in Alabama, in the light red Birmingham southern suburbs, and it’s a mixed bag, from what I can tell (I haven’t been in a grocery store or restaurant since March, since curbside pickup meets our needs just fine for both, but I have a clear view of the entrance to all the grocery stores we use). Large retail – WalMart, Publix – is essentially right at 100%. The WalMart corner store near me is strictly enforcing it, to the point that I’ve seen deputies having a calm discussion with a gentleman who apparently disagreed with them over his right to enter the premises unmasked; Publix and Sprouts don’t show as many signs of active enforcement but seem to be close to 100%. Smaller retail, like the convenience stores, is closer to 60%, I’d guess. I haven’t been in small retail to have any idea.
Nobody wears masks to hike, although our Scout troop does require them whenever we’re gathered during a rest break or at an endpoint, and we do require them at all times during our outdoor weekly meetings. In general, most folks don’t wear them while outside; it’s a common sight to see folks putting them on in the parking lot while walking towards a store.
Our high schooler is doing the online option but is participating in marching band after school. The kids seem to be completely willing to wear them indoors or while walking to the practice field, and the percussionists wear them at all times (although the visual element girls do not), but discipline is poor in the parking lot. The girls seem to be worse, although that’s probably just because socially they’re more likely to stop and talk in groups.
The big weak point that I’ve seen is at high school football games. We splurged on booster club seats, where we have some distance set aside, but even there the mask count started at about 90% and has steadily declined as the weeks have gone on, probably down to about 50% now. Everyone wears one while walking to their seats, but they tend to come off then. Fortunately, the team isn’t great, so there’s not a lot to yell about, but that’s a small comfort; we’ve been going for the lightly-attended pregame time, the first half, and watching the halftime show before leaving. The student section is too crowded, since they’re only selling 1/3 of the normal tickets but not enforcing distance, so the students are all sitting in the bottom ten rows, but masks are at about 90% still. General admission is much worse, though, probably down to about 30% at this point. Again, the women seem to do worse than the men; there’s this seemingly universal dance of walking up to about two feet apart masked and then yanking the mask down to talk, which would seem to display a somewhat weak understanding of what’s actually going on.
Interesting. Down here in Dayton (but a Trumpy edge neighborhood) mask wearing is also rare, but the age thing is different. People in the millennial range are mostly wearing them, younger than that aren’t, and middle aged to old aren’t. I am counting nose out as no mask here, though a lot of the older range just don’t have them at all. Also very much changes by location; the local bad Kroger is largely maskless, but Dorothy Lane Market or the nice Kettering stores are largely masked.