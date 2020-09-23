Hey, I’m Doing an Audible Live Event Tomorrow (9/24/20)
In which I will discuss my Number One Top Audible Plus Listen(ed to) audiobook Murder By Other Means, and other things about writing and life and cats and stuff and things. If you’re not doing anything tomorrow (September 24, 2020) at 8pm ET, come on by. And if you are doing something at the time, if you find it boring and inexorable, then fake a charley horse to get out of it, and then come see me do my thing. Simple!
— JS
uhhh, Audible’s a big place. Will there be some sort of direct link posted closer to the actual event? The link in this post goes to the book’s audible page. Would that be a good place to start in tracking down the interview.
I have come to accept that getting older mean having to fake a charley horse less often.
David Hunt:
There’s a link in the piece. Otherwise, follow the big banner ads! They’ll look like this:
Assuming you mean 8pm US Eastern Time?
For all your fans who are hard of hearing, is there any technology by which they could access this content?