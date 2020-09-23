The Art VS the Artist
Last night, I wrote a post for the blog. It was only about seven hundred words, and it took me probably an hour or just over that to write it. In the post, I was talking about how much I liked a piece of media, and telling all of you to consume the media, too. However, after completing the post, I told my friend what it was about, and they informed me that the creator of said media was kind of a bad person.
I had known the creator wasn’t, like, an ideal person, or someone to really look up to, but after learning about this heinous thing they did, I decided I simply couldn’t post something that was promoting them or giving them the spotlight in any kind of way.
And so comes the age-old question; how much can you separate an artist from their art? Are you a bad person if you enjoy the creations of a flawed creator? Can I still watch Baby Driver even though Kevin Spacey is in it? Can someone enjoy a Woody Allen movie or does that make them complicit in his awfulness? Can I still love a book series even if the author turns out to be really problematic?
If you consume the creation and enjoy it and don’t know about the bad deeds of the creator, does that make it okay because you simply didn’t know? And then if you find out and continue to enjoy that thing, does that make you a bad person? What if it’s been years and years since said celebrity got “cancelled”? After a certain time period, is it okay to enjoy your problematic faves again? If you acknowledge that the creator is flawed and keep that in mind while consuming their media, does that make it acceptable, or worse?
If we got rid of every single piece of media ever made that had someone problematic star in it, direct it, write it, sing it, or create it, how much would we have left? How many people are actually bad and problematic, how many were falsely “cancelled”, and how many people have more complicated cases that we don’t know all the facts about?
For example, Johnny Depp. Here’s a celebrity that has starred in pretty much everything, and has done a good job, and became widely loved by the public. So when it came out that he might be an abuser, a lot of people were completely shocked. Some swore off Johnny Depp movies forever, and some adoring fans stood at his defense. Then, recently, when it was revealed maybe he was actually the victim, those same fans said they knew he wasn’t bad all along, and suddenly all those people who had banished Johnny Depp movies from their lives could watch Pirates of the Caribbean again without feeling guilty. But his case is ongoing. Is he the victim, the victimizer, or both? During this ongoing case, should we continue to enjoy his movies in good faith that he is a good person, or steer clear of his work just in case he isn’t?
I can’t get on a high horse and say “you shouldn’t engage with this media because so and so is a garbage human” but then turn around and consume media from people I definitely think are a problem. Is piracy a viable option in this situation? If there’s a movie you want to see but don’t want to put money in the pocket of the problematic director, is that fair to subsequently be taking money out of the pocket of all the actors, producers, and others who worked on the film? Maybe you could just borrow a copy of the DVD from a friend who already purchased it, or get a copy from your local library? Same with books from problematic authors.
On the other hand, old books that are now seen as kind of bad, the ones where the authors are long dead, if you buy a copy, where does that money go to? It’s okay to buy it if it isn’t supporting the racist/sexist/homophobic dead author, right?
I don’t really have the answer to any of these questions. I think it’s okay sometimes to like art made by problematic people, but also to make sure you don’t give them a platform or showcase them to others like I almost did with my post last night. And maybe don’t buy the problematic person’s merch. There are some cases where you’d literally have to be living under a rock to not know what someone did, and then there are cases where you really had no idea that this person did a bad thing a decade ago. It’s okay if you didn’t know, I think. It’s not your job to keep tabs on every single creator and celebrity in the world. Ignorance is okay, so long as it’s not willful.
Incidentally, for everyone about to mention “Hey, your dad has tackled this one before,” a) she’s aware of that, b) this is her take and her perspective, independent of anything I’ve written on the matter.
This is incidentally likely to be the case every time Athena essays something I’ve already written on (which, considering the site’s been up 22 years, will happen not infrequently).
It’s okay to be uncomfortable consuming media by someone you know to be dreadful (I do feel this way about Woody Allen), but it’s also okay not to feel uncomfortable. It’s not on one person to judge someone else for being awful for liking something.
I struggle with this one myself. I grew up listening to, and howling with laughter at, the stand-up comedy of Bill Cosby. We all know where that has led, but how ARE we supposed to separate the art from the artist? It’s been years since Bill Cosby’s crimes came to light, but i still don’t know.
It doesn’t make you a bad person to like Bill Cosby’s work, even if he is terrible.
I think everyone has a tipping point, and it differs in each circumstance. As an example, I have a fairly low threshold of tolerance for poor editing. A lot of fanfic is poorly edited, and even if the story is interesting to me or comes highly recommended, I’ll walk away due to poor editing. A professionally published work with poor editing gets very little wiggle room. However, if I find the story very good, my toloerance of editing issues increases proportional to my interest in a story. I’d think the same thing is likely true for most people in deciding what to consume and what to walk away from, whether it’s due to problematic creators, or some other issue.
I think it’s a giant “who the heck knows.” Can you stand to still watch what they made when you know they are an asshole, is one question. Not giving them any more money is about the only way you can do anything (as it were) about them being an asshole.
I think the line in the sand I draw with JK Rowling is to no longer pay for any of her products, but I wasn’t a diehard Harry Potter fan in the first place and it’s not like I can go shopping right now so it’s no skin off my ass. I don’t know what I will do when something really bad comes out about a favorite creator of mine that I can’t overlook, and god knows I have two favorites that been skirting the line the last few years. They haven’t done anything horrendous yet that I know of, more along the lines of “cheat on the wife” stuff, but someday, it’s likely. I don’t know what I will do when it’s a favorite.
I honestly do not think there is one answer and likely each person will come up with their own line or more likely lines.
For myself I have a line where if an artist reaches a point where I say no that is the point where I stop supporting new things that they do. If asked about the artist I will say I did like them up to a point and there are works of theirs that I still like but I will leave it up to the person asking if they want to obtain the work.
As Adam-Troy Castro as said repeatedly it is hard to disconnect the effect one or more works have on you even though the artist may now be a person you can not support.
I also think it is perfectly fair to say that I thought one way in the past but now I am reconsidering. the lines are not fixed in stone, they are and should be movable
This is a line each person has to draw for themself, I think. For something like a movie, it’s complicated. Kevin Spacey is hardly the only person whose work is represented by Baby Driver. What about everyone else who worked on that film? Does their work get cancelled too because the main character was played by a person who did bad things? I use a personal “gut feeling” which is probably very inconsistent and uses a variety of sliding scales based on things like timeframe of creation, whether the “bad thing” comes across in the work itself, and my own personal “ick factor” about whatever the creative has done.
Good post, and a good topic to consider, especially in the light of “cancel culture” judgments going on right now.
I agree that people should be not be held accountable for the ignorance, though I would expand it even to those situations where others think it should be “obvious” – everyone has different interactions and history with pop culture.
I personally come down on the side of “avoid media made by people who likely hurt others.” I have some levels of gray in there, but on the whole tend toward finding unproblematic creators. This is a personal take; I do not judge those that do not subscribe to it, but neither will I flex my own opinion to appease them.
To the question of, “what if we got rid of media made by problematic people,” that’s a much easier answer for me. There are so, so many works of art out there in every conceivable medium that are created by those without problematic pasts that it tends to be an easy decision for me, though admittedly it’s become easier the more I practice it (I used to really like Dilbert! And Louis CK!). And when I stop and remind myself just how much else is out there. In terms of quantity, it would likely be difficult to notice.
I have been struggling with this as well for the past few years. Bill Cosby (Also mentioned) was a big turning point for me. I loved his comedy recordings. I had a couple of records and tapes. The way he tells stories was brilliant. Then I learned that at the same time he was “America’s favorite dad” he was drugging and raping his subordinates. Made me feel gross…
Interesting question, always worth thinking about, in my opinion.
I hate to say this–it sounds like such a cop-out–but I really think it has to be a personal choice. Maybe it’s because I’ve spent my life enjoying works by writers whom I KNOW I wouldn’t want to invite to dinner . . . or even shake hands with, unless maybe I could wash said hand immediately afterward. But I draw that line probably a lot further out than a lot of people would, in that it doesn’t really bother me if, say, an actor or a even a writer or artist is a POS if I enjoy their work. (If they have embodied their pos-ness IN their works, that moves the line–certainly while they are still alive and relatively close to the world I live in, where they don’t have the “the culture supported this evil” excuse.) For me, it seems to be largely an emotional response: if I can enjoy the work without thinking of the creator, I’m fine. If I can’t–well, I don’t try.
For example, there was a novelist a number of years ago who, I discovered, had been involved (as perpetrator) in a particularly horrible murder in that novelist’s youth . . . I tried to read the next book in the series I’d been following when it came out, and I just–couldn’t. I told myself I wasn’t being fair; the novelist had been judged and punished for the crime as the courts deemed appropriate–but I couldn’t get past thinking about it. Possibly I could have if the author had written something other than murder mysteries? I’ll never know. It was a purely emotional and illogical reaction–I mean, I suspect could have come up with logical explanations for my response, but they would have been after the fact. Rationalizing, at best. So I went with my emotions and found something else to read.
That said, I’d never try to argue with people who say “Don’t support this evil so-and-so.” Not only do I respect their opinions, but I support them (particularly, as I said, if the artist is still alive and profiting from the work). The people who draw the “don’t pay money for this–don’t read or watch this” line closer in are almost certainly being more rational and less emotional-kneejerk about their decisions than I am. And I do try to pay attention, to make sure that I’m not giving money to someone who using his/her celebrity to actively harm other people (that tends to trigger an emotional reaction in me, anyway). But I’ve had to conclude that my general ability or even automatic tendency to separate the creator from the work makes me something of an outlier. FWIW.
Each person has to make their own decision on the tipping point between “Makes great art” and “Too much of a dick to support/enjoy.” Salvador Dali was cutting edge for his time, but also a major jerk.
You can argue amongst yourselves on pro- or anti-, but in the end, like many other things, you can’t legislate morality, just apply it to yourself.
It’s the neverending “Should Wagner be played in Israel?” debate. There’s no good answer because people want things that contradict each other. They want to boycott works from people they don’t like, and they want to enjoy works that they like. As long as bad people produce good work, that’s not going to go away. Everyone will make individual decisions balancing perceived good against perceived evil.
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn have been married for over twenty years now. At the very least, he’s not a serial monogamist constantly looking for new young women. I don’t believe the allegations against him. Ronan Farrow, who supports and has helped publicize those allegations, has recently been the target of investigations himself, pointing out that he fails to thoroughly check facts before reporting his stories.
The serial monogamist thing reminds me of a joke – “At the ski resort where young women come looking for husbands and husbands come looking for young women, the situation is not as symmetrical as it first appears.”
In terms of financial support (buying books or tickets), I definitely draw the line for those doing ACTIVE and ONGOING harm. Orson Scott Card is a brilliant writer and I used to buy all his books, but his support of the Mormon Church’s anti-gay political efforts, and his position on the board for the National Organization for Marriage means I will never buy or read any of his works again (as a gay person, I might as well slap myself in the face). Same for Chik-Fil-A, which actively continues to support anti-gay causes. I do judge my fellow queers who would support either OSC or Chik-Fil-A (eat Popeye’s fried spicy chicken sandwich instead!)
There is more room for forgiveness for those whose offense was in the past, who have admitted, tried to make reparations, and so forth. None of us are perfect. (I’m not speaking about how any victims should react; just my stance as a consumer / reader.)
I do try to spend more time thinking about how I can support and elevate marginalized voices. I am a huge fan of Afrofuturism and black sci-fi and any type of queer sci-fi. I try to purchase, review, and promote works by diverse creators, and/or works that have diverse characters (regardless of who the creator is). We get so hung up on some of these abusive creator types, while ignoring the creatives they oppressed or harassed — let’s celebrate the unheard.
This is an issue I’ve given occasional thought two. I used to love Bill Cosby as a comedian and grew up watching is first sitcom in the 80s that made him super-big. I remember later hearing rumors that he was a major asshole on set and that niggling doubt gave me a bit less enjoyment. Now that everything about him has surfaced, I can’t watch or listen to anything of his. I see/hear his affable persona and the only thing that I can think is “monster putting on false face.”
But if someone else got joy out of those old works, I don’t think there’s anything immoral about it. He was an accomplished actor and comedian. He played his role well. I just can’t do it myself.
Folks, let’s not actually try to litigate cases in this thread, please.
I was just talking to a friend about this this morning. It really varies for me. For most creators that I learn are terrible people, I resolve not to spend money on their work going forward, though I may consume it on a case-by-case basis. The key example for me here is Orson Scott Card; I still treasure Ender’s Game, but did not buy a ticket to the movie, borrowing it from the library instead. I’m not a huge Harry Potter fan, but follow roughly this same path with JK Rowling.
I never liked Woody Allen, so that was an easy avoid for me. Some actors/directors I can’t watch in the same way – the movie Maverick is an old favorite, but Mel Gibson is…not great. The movie isn’t as fun as it used to be for me.
For some creators, the things I learn about them turn me off their work. I cannot read Marion Zimmer Bradley anymore. Her work was massively, massively influential on me as a teenager but I can’t even pick up her books anymore without a twinge of horror.
I would say one of the unifying trends across the board is that I find I don’t recommend their work anymore. I’ll certainly give my opinion of it if asked, but don’t go out of my way to tell people to read it the way I might have.
I think most of the comments have hit it on the head with “it’s up to the person consuming the artist’s work”. My personnel opinion boils down to a saying I was recently given by a co-worker “There are people I can work with, but never drink beer with; and there are people I can drink beer with, but never work with”. I believe people and artists are multi-faceted and it is ok to only like or deal with certain parts of that person/artist and acknowledge that there are parts of that person that you don’t or won’t deal with.
I think a lot of my decisions on this topic come down to “What has this person done lately?” Are they in full denial mode? Have they owned up to mistakes? Are they a repeat offender? Without some evidence that the offense is regretted and in the past, a big “No!”
And then there is the factor of “How long ago was the offense?” Are they the same person now they were then? A 20 year old action by someone who has done nothing since (depending on what that action was) is not necessarily who that person might be now. Allegedely our society believes in a person “serving their time” and earning a second chance. “Cancel culture” does seem to fly in the face of that.
And as someone else noted, what about everyone else involved in the project (if there are others)? Is it fair to those people to boycott something because of the actions of one participant?
Sometime you love the art, and then try not to support the artist anymore. Brilliant art is still brilliant art.
I can relate. I was in high school and college in the 1970s when Marion Zimmer Bradley was writing the best of her Darkover series books (or at least it seemed so to my sister and me). They were very important to me. It wasn’t until years later that I found out her husband was a pedophile, and then after that, her daughter said MZB was abusive as well. I still have fond memories of the books, while acknowledging both that the author and books were seriously flawed.
On the other hand, I liked Orson Scott Card’s books until he was GOH at a Mythcon, many years ago. He was so obnoxious that I swore never to buy anything of his again. I won’t even read his stuff unless I absolutely have to. (I’m on the committee for the Mythopoeic Fantasy Award – that would be the only circumstance where I would need to.)
I’m going to put some further thoughts here that nobody will likely read, but it’s somewhat important to me. Part of what would turn me away from a creator would be the public persona vs. the person. Once again, Bill Cosby… Wholesome persona. Didn’t work blue. “America’s Fav Dad”. Look at what he did.
Kevin Clash… He was the voice of Elmo for cryin’ out loud!
J.K. Rowling… Pushed for inclusiveness in the HP world. Help those with less than you. Condemnation against “classist” behavior… Yeah, that sort of thing.